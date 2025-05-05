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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Vehicle Management

    Our Mission: To provide professional, reliable, cost-effective transportation solutions to all Commonwealth agencies.

    Capitol Dome

    Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) manages the Commonwealth's Agencies vehicle fleet.  BVM does not manage private citizens vehicles.  If you need assistance for your personal vehicle, please refer to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

    The Bureau is responsible for managing all contracts pertaining to the operation, repair, and maintenance of Commonwealth vehicles. BVM also conducts public auctions for surplus vehicles.   

    The Bureau of Vehicle Management takes the proper operation of the Commonwealth vehicle fleet seriously. If you see the misuse of a state vehicle, please report it for investigation.

    NOTE:  The Department of General Services only handles complaints concerning Commonwealth "Official Use" plated state vehicles – with the exception of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.  We do not have jurisdiction over private citizens or their driving investigation.

    For Auto Auction information or providers wanting to participate in the Commonwealth's Automotive Services program, please click on the blue box  "Information for the Public".

    If you are a Commonwealth Agency looking for BVM resources such as emails, telephone numbers, forms, policies or procedures, please click on the blue box "Information for Commonwealth Agencies". 

    To help prevent the spread of COVID 19, BVM has provided a link below "Cleaning of State Vehicles", outlining how each state vehicle will be cleaned.  Please make sure your agency follows these guidelines. 

    Cleaning of State Vehicles

    James Fiore, Director

    Randall Tomlinson, Assistant Director

    Bureau of Vehicle Management

    2221 Forster Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17103

    (717) 787-3162