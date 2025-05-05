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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD)

    Become a Commonwealth Supplier

    Review the business requirements and certification process for new suppliers.

    Certification programs: expanded access for businesses

    Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD) serves as the primary support for micro, small, small diverse, veteran, and midsize businesses in the Commonwealth. Our goal is to give all businesses equal opportunity to compete for state contracts.  

    We’ve broadened our certification initiatives to create greater access and inclusivity for businesses at every stage of growth. Explore the options below to find the right certification pathway for your business. 

    Micro Business (MB)

    25 or fewer employees and under $1M 3-year average annual revenue


     

    Small Business (SB)

    100 or fewer employees and under $47M 3-year average annual revenue

    Note: SDBs and VBEs must also meet SB size criteria.

    Small Diverse Business (SDB)

    51%+ owned by minorities,  women, persons with disabilities,  or LGBTQIA+ members

    Veteran Business Enterprise
    (VBE)

    51%+ owned by veterans or service-disabled veterans

    Midsize Business
    (MDB)

    750 or fewer employees and under $141M 3-year average annual revenue

    Home State Verification (HSV)

    Certifies larger PA firms for diverse programs in other states

    Get registered and certified as a PA Commonwealth supplier

    The first step to working with the Commonwealth is obtaining your business credentials. Start by registering your business, then certify its size and ownership status.

    1. 1

      Register as a supplier

      ⏱️ ~15–20 minutes

       

      All programs require that a business be:

      • Independently owned and operated
      • A for-profit entity
      • Registered to do business with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

       

      Follow the steps to register as a Commonwealth supplier.

    2. 2

      Receive your vendor number

      ⏱️ 1–3 business days

       

      After submitting your registration, the Commonwealth will issue your unique vendor number by email. 

      • Check your spam / junk folder if you have not received confirmation within three business days.
      • You can track registration status or update your account at any time via the PA Supplier Portal
      • Save your vendor number. This number is required for certification (step 3) and for receiving payments.
    3. 3

      Certify your business

      ⏱️ <10 business days

       

      After registering and receiving your vendor number, you can begin the certification process for your business. Applications for business self-certification are approved immediately. 

       

      Small Diverse Businesses or Veteran-Owned Businesses must also hold a valid third-party certificate (in addition to meeting Small Business size criteria). Once your small diverse business or veteran-owned business has its third-party certification, you can then apply for verification.

       

      Learn how to apply for business certification.

    4. 4

      Compete for contracts

      Once you complete the process and your application for certification is approved, explore our site for bidding opportunities for micro, small, small diverse, veteran, and midsize businesses. 

       

      Find opportunities

    Need help? We're here.

    The PA Supplier Service Center assists with registration, bidding, and payments. Resources are available in English and Spanish.

    Need small, diverse, and veteran business support? Contact BISD.

    Supplier portal support

    Email to get help with the registration process and vendor numbers—or call 877-435-7363.

    Email the portal team

    General bidding help

    Email for support with eMarketplace and IFB—or call 844-724-7267.

    Email the bid team

    JAGGAER support

    For help with RFPs, ITQs, and SFPs, submit a support request—or call 800-233-1121 and select option 2.

    Submit a support request

    Payment inquiries

    Get answers to questions on invoice and payment status.

    Email the payment team