The DGS Bureau of Procurement has developed a process for use by local governments, school districts, universities, and state agencies in the event of a Governor-declared state of emergency. Information and resources for the procurement of emergency-related supplies, equipment, and services are provided below.



Please utilize the Quick Reference User Guide for assistance with using the resources provided on this website. DGS Bureau of Procurement staff is available to assist Commonwealth EPLOs and those with User IDs identified by PEMA or DGS in the event you are unable to find a supplier to fulfill your requirements.

