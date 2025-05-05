The DGS Bureau of Procurement has developed a process for use by local governments, school districts, universities, and state agencies in the event of a Governor-declared state of emergency. Information and resources for the procurement of emergency-related supplies, equipment, and services are provided below.
Please utilize the Quick Reference User Guide for assistance with using the resources provided on this website. DGS Bureau of Procurement staff is available to assist Commonwealth EPLOs and those with User IDs identified by PEMA or DGS in the event you are unable to find a supplier to fulfill your requirements.
Use this purchase order form template to record all pertinent information needed for procuring during an emergency.
The suppliers listed in the spreadsheet below are available to provide goods and services to local governments and state agencies in case of an emergency.
Disaster Emergency Suppliers - Contains all the suppliers for materials, services, raw material groups and COSTARS.
If you are interested in having your company added to the list of disaster emergency suppliers, please use this supplier contact form to provide the relevant information needed for ordering goods/services in the event of an emergency. Submit your completed supplier contact form to GS, BOP Disaster Emergency <RA-GSBOPDISASTEREMER@pa.gov> Note, this form should only be submitted for new suppliers being added to the list, or for updating existing disaster emergency contact information.
Under the US General Services Administration (GSA) Disaster Purchasing Program, state and local governments may use the GSA Schedule to purchase a wide variety of products and services during and after an emergency event. It can be used to locate a supplier of any type at any time. However, unless it is an official emergency/disaster situation and the supplier is identified with the icon, the supplier is not obligated to charge the GSA negotiated rates. Please review this sample search for instructions on finding a supplier in GSA Advantage!
GSA e-Library
GSA Advantage!
There are numerous agencies and organizations that offer valuable resources to assist in planning for or in the event of a disaster/emergency. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with these resources.