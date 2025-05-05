We offer Commonwealth agencies a variety of distribution services: receiving, quality inspection, inventory control and pick/pack operations for all products. For material stored in our warehouses, we offer free local delivery service as well as UPS and other transportation options. We even offer a Truck Loaner program.

The Warehouse and Distribution division operates three warehouses consisting of 137,000 square feet of space in the Harrisburg area. These facilities include bulk material storage, secured access, excess property, records storage and retrieval, short term/temporary storage and forms/publications storage and retrieval. Use of the space is made available to all Commonwealth agencies under short or long term agreements.

In addition to our core services, the division can provide fee-based transportation services within a 90-mile radius of Harrisburg.

We pride ourselves in our flexibility. Whatever your requirements, we will work to suit your storage and distribution needs.

