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    The Warehouse and Distribution division operates three warehouses consisting of 137,000 square feet of space in the Harrisburg area. These facilities include bulk material storage, secured access, excess property, records storage and retrieval, short term/temporary storage and forms/publications storage and retrieval. Use of the space is made available to all Commonwealth agencies under short or long term agreements.

    We offer Commonwealth agencies a variety of distribution services: receiving, quality inspection, inventory control and pick/pack operations for all products. For material stored in our warehouses, we offer free local delivery service as well as UPS and other transportation options. We even offer a Truck Loaner program.

    In addition to our core services, the division can provide fee-based transportation services within a 90-mile radius of Harrisburg.

    We pride ourselves in our flexibility. Whatever your requirements, we will work to suit your storage and distribution needs.

    Street Address
    2221 Forster St., 
    Harrisburg, PA 17125
    Fax: (717) 787-0934
    Manager: (717) 783-6471
    Excess Warehouse: (717) 525-5812
    Property Storeroom: (717) 525-5813
     
    Dock GPS Address for 2221 Forster St. Building
    2045 Briggs St.
    Harrisburg, PA
    905 Elmerton Ave.
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Fax: (717) 214-7050
    Manager: (717) 214-7054
    Manager: (717) 214-7051
    Storekeeper: (717) 214-7053
    Warehouse: (717) 214-7058


    The Warehouse and Distribution Division requires the following information via fax or telephone call to schedule a receiving appointment. Please note, if all of the below-required information is not provided, a delivery appointment will not be permitted.:
    • Carrier's name
    • Pallet count and piece count
    • The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Purchase Order number
    • Appointment requestor's name and telephone number
    • Shipper's Name
    • Trailer number, tracking number and/or other shipment information
    • Delivery appointments are required for all shipments

    Agencies may contact the Division Chief at 717-418-9651 to coordinate access to the DGS Distribution Center during non-business hours.

    Please Note: This is for emergencies only.