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    COSTARS Training Center

    Start your COSTARS journey with the right resources for your role

    Access comprehensive training resources, webinars, and guides to help you maximize the benefits of Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program.

    50+

    Training Resources

    50+

    Training Events this Year

    24/7

    Access to Materials

    Quick Start Training

    Choose your path to get started with COSTARS training resources tailored to your role and experience level.

    Quick Start Training

    Member Registration & Login

    Complete guide to registering your organization and accessing your member account.

    Learn How to Register

    Finding and Using COSTARS Contracts

    Everything you need to know about contract searches and successful procurement.

    Learn How to Search Contracts

    Supplier Onboarding

    Learn how to become a COSTARS supplier and register your business.

    Learn How to Register

    Bidding on Contracts

    Step-by-step guide to responding to solicitations and becoming an awarded supplier.

    Learn How to Bid on Contracts

    Video Tutorials Library

    Watch step-by-step guides for common COSTARS tasks. Most Popular collection.

    Watch Now

    Live Webinars & Events

    Join our training sessions and Q&A with COSTARS experts.

    View Upcoming Schedule

    Training Pathways

    Follow structured learning paths designed for your specific role and experience level.

    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.

    Training for Members

    Phase 1

    Getting Started (Onboarding)

    Essential first steps for new COSTARS members

    Phase 2

    Procurement Basics

    Master the core skills for using COSTARS effectively

    Phase 3

    Efficiency & Savings (Advanced)

    Advanced strategies to maximize your COSTARS value

    Featured Resources

    Use arrow keys to choose tabs. Content for the chosen tab will be revealed below.

    Featured Resources

    Member Brochure

    The official COSTARS member brochure

    Open Brochure

    Energize Your Budget with COSTARS and PSFEI

    Learn how public entities can save money on electricity costs

    Watch Video

    Statewide Contracts

    A comprehensive overview of the COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing Program

    Watch Video

    Procurated Tool

    Learn how to find the right supplier

    Watch Video

    COSTARS Technology Roadmap

    Technology upgrades to enhance your organization's service capabilities

    Watch Video

    Members' Quote Kit

    Tools and resources for obtaining quotes

    Open Quote Kit

    COSTARS Contract Guide

    Complete guide to COSTARS contracts

    Open Guide

    COSTARS Supplier Guide

    A comprehensive manual for all COSTARS suppliers

    Open Guide

    COSTARS Supplier FAQs

    Frequently asked questions about the supplier application process and requirements

    Open FAQs

    Guide to COSTARS Contracts

    View the list of COSTARS-exclusive and statewide COSTARS-enabled contracts

    Open Guide

    Featured Resources

    Member Brochure

    The official COSTARS member brochure

    Open Brochure

    Energize Your Budget with COSTARS and PSFEI

    Learn how public entities can save money on electricity costs

    Watch Video

    Statewide Contracts

    A comprehensive overview of the COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing Program

    Watch Video

    Procurated Tool

    Learn how to find the right supplier

    Watch Video

    COSTARS Technology Roadmap

    Technology upgrades to enhance your organization's service capabilities

    Watch Video

    Members' Quote Kit

    Tools and resources for obtaining quotes

    Open Quote Kit

    COSTARS Contract Guide

    Complete guide to COSTARS contracts

    Open Guide

    Featured Resources

    COSTARS Supplier Guide

    A comprehensive manual for all COSTARS suppliers

    Open Guide

    COSTARS Supplier FAQs

    Frequently asked questions about the supplier application process and requirements

    Open FAQs

    Guide to COSTARS Contracts

    View the list of COSTARS-exclusive and statewide COSTARS-enabled contracts

    Open Guide

    Upcoming Webinars

    Join our live training sessions and connect with COSTARS experts.

    COSTARS Resources

    Can't Attend Live?

    All webinars are recorded and available in our on-demand library. Access previous sessions anytime to learn at your own pace.

     

    Browse Recorded Sessions

    Contact Us

    Phone

    Speak with a COSTARS representative

    1-866-768-7827

    Email

    Send us your questions or feedback

    gs-pacostars@pa.gov

    Fax

    Send documents via fax

    717-783-6241