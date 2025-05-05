Access comprehensive training resources, webinars, and guides to help you maximize the benefits of Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program.
50+
Training Resources
50+
Training Events this Year
24/7
Access to Materials
Quick Start Training
Choose your path to get started with COSTARS training resources tailored to your role and experience level.
Training Pathways
Follow structured learning paths designed for your specific role and experience level.
Training for Members
Phase 1
Getting Started (Onboarding)
Essential first steps for new COSTARS members
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Step 1 COSTARS Member Registration
Complete guide to registering your organization as a COSTARS member
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Step 2 COSTARS User Registration
Navigate the COSTARS member portal with confidence
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Step 3 COSTARS Member Association Request
Associate your user account with your member organization
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Step 4 Update Member Profile
Keep your organization information current and accurate
Phase 2
Procurement Basics
Master the core skills for using COSTARS effectively
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Step 5 Search COSTARS-Exclusive Contracts
How to search for contracts and make purchases through COSTARS
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Step 6 Search Statewide and ITQ Contracts
Find and use statewide contracts and ITQ (Invitation to Qualify) opportunities
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Step 7 Search Aggregates and Anti-skid Materials Contracts
Specialized search for aggregates, anti-skid materials, and road maintenance supplies
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Step 8 Search Contracts Like a Pro
Find and use government contracts for efficient, cost-saving purchasing
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Step 9 Simplified Procurement
Learn how to simplify your procurement process with COSTARS
Phase 3
Efficiency & Savings (Advanced)
Advanced strategies to maximize your COSTARS value
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Step 10 Statewide Credit Card Services
Learn how members earn money through credit card rebates
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Step 11 Register for Sodium Chloride Road Salt Contract
Complete registration process for the seasonal road salt contract program
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Step 12 View Sodium Chloride Road Salt Contract
Access and review current sodium chloride contract terms and suppliers
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Step 13 Navigating the Sodium Chloride Contract
Deep dive into the sodium chloride program, deadlines, and best practices
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Step 14 Become a COSTARS Superstar
Expert tips and tricks for power users
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Step 15 Going Green: COSTARS Contracts that Save Your Green
Environmentally sustainable procurement options
Training for Suppliers
Phase 1
Onboarding
Essential steps to become a COSTARS supplier
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Step 1 Accessing the Supplier Gateway
Get your six-digit vendor number and set up your supplier account
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Step 2 Bidding on COSTARS-Exclusive Contracts
Step-by-step process for responding to solicitations through electronic bidding
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Step 3 Pay Annual Administrative Fee
Complete your registration with the required annual fee
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Step 4 Update Supplier Information
Keep your business information and contact details current
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Step 5 Procurement 101 for Suppliers
Understanding the procurement process from the buyer perspective
Phase 2
Marketing & Selling
Grow your business and engage with members
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Step 6 Supplier Guide to a Successful Member Experience
Best practices for working with COSTARS members
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Step 7 How to Market to Members
Strategies for reaching and serving member organizations
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Step 8 Report COSTARS Sales
Learn the requirements for reporting sales to members
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Step 9 Access Member Contact Database
Connect with potential customers and grow your network
Phase 3
Growth & Retention
Advanced training for sustained success
Featured Resources
Contact Us
Phone
Speak with a COSTARS representative
1-866-768-7827
Send us your questions or feedback
gs-pacostars@pa.gov
Fax
Send documents via fax
717-783-6241