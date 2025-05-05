COSTARS Resources

Events & Conferences
|Date
|Title
|Location
|Event Type
|9/22/2026
|PSATS Webinar - Lunch and Learn Training
|Virtual
|Webinar
|9/24/2026
|BISD Virtual lunch and Learn
|Virtual
|Webinar
|9/24/2026
|Luzerne County Boroughs & Townships Association Dinner
|Marie restaurant, Duryea, PA
|Business Meeting/Dinner
|9/30/2026 - 10am-12pm
COSTARS Regional Member Training Workshop: Central Region
|DuBoistown Borough Hall:
2651 Euclid Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17702
|Training
|10/7/2026
|Doing Business with PHA Free Networking Event
|Philadelphia House Authority Headquarters
|Conference
|10/8/2026
|Cumberland County Association of Townships
|Bongiorno Conference Center
|Conference
|10/9/2026-10/11/2026
|PSAB Fall Conference
|Erie Bayfront Conference Center
|Conference
|10/14/2026
|Columbia County Convention
|350 Tenny Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
|Conference
|10/15/2026
|2026 Diverse and Minority Business Development Forum
|Bright Hope Baptist Church 1601 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
|Forum
Upcoming Webinars
|Date
|Title
|Registration Link
|10/20/2026
|New Supplier Bootcamp: Everything You Need to Know After Being Awarded a COSTARS Contract / Contract Spotlight Series
|Register now
|11/17/2026
|COSTARS for Members: Navigating Sodium Chloride Contract
|TBD
COSTARS Program Newsletters
Additional Information
Contact Us
Phone
Speak with a COSTARS representative
1-866-768-7827
Send us your questions or feedback
gs-pacostars@pa.gov
Fax
Send documents via fax
717-783-6241