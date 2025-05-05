Commonwealth Land & Building Inventory

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s real property (land & building inventory) report is provided by the Department of General Services, in cooperation with all State governmental agencies, for its availability to the public. This report includes the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government interests in real property.
Related questions and/or requests can be directed to:
DGS Bureau of Real Estate
Email: ra-gsbre@pa.gov
Phone: 717.787.4394
Frequently Asked Questions
As per Act 117 of 1972, 71 P.S. § 1661.11;
Providing for an inventory of all Commonwealth real property, except highway rights-of-way to be prepared by the Department of Property and Supplies (Department of General Services), for its availability to the public, for its updating, and for cooperation by all State governmental agencies; and making an appropriation.
Commonwealth leased and owned real estate locations.
The land & building inventory does not include certain types of properties outside of DGS managed sites and therefore these sites may not show on the map. Some examples of these include PennDOT rights-of-way and CareerLink Centers.
The managing agency is the organization that manages the property; the primary agency is the main agency that occupies the area. If multiple agencies reside at the same property, then the agency with the largest footprint will be designated as the primary agency.
Properties that are for sale are marked as a “Yes” under the “Surplus” field. For information on the owned surplus properties, please visit this page.
Biannually, every March and September.
Primary / Using Agencies are identified on the “Agency Name” field.
If using the DGS interactive GIS Map: Please see the user guide located on the website underneath the map.
If using the Land & Building Inventory Excel Spreadsheet: create filters as needed and search accordingly.
A "property" represents the overall land or real estate parcel, "building" refers to a constructed structure on that property, and "structure" encompasses any additional built element on the property that may not be considered a full building, all of which are categorized as "location records" within the system; essentially, a property can contain multiple buildings and structures within its boundaries.
Breakdown:
· Property:
The highest level in the location hierarchy, representing the entire piece of land or real estate owned by an organization.
· Building:
A constructed structure on a property, considered a distinct unit within the property.
· Structure:
Any other built element on a property that may not be considered a full building, like a shed, carport, or utility tower.