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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of General Services

    The Capitol Complex

    Explore hours, entry guidelines, tour options, and resources to plan your next visit or special event at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.

    Plan your visit 

    Hours

    Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Weekends & holidays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Note: Hours may fluctuate during active legislative sessions or observed state holidays. 

    Entrances

    Main Capitol (on 3rd St.)
    Open daily, including weekends and holidays.

    East Wing (on Commonwealth Ave.)
    Accessible entrance open weekdays. On weekends and after hours, use the call box to contact an officer.

    Security and screening

    The Capitol Police perform security screenings at designated visitor entrances (PDF)

    • Screening: All visitors must pass through a security screening (metal detectors or handheld devices). All bags, packages, and personal items are subject to x-ray inspection.
    • Prohibited items: Weapons of any kind (including pocketknives, pepper spray, and explosives) are prohibited. Large luggage and backpacks are not permitted.
    • Identification: Adults may be asked to present a valid photo ID (such as a driver's license or passport) upon entry.

    Drop-in visits

    You can visit on your own during regular hours and without an appointment. You are welcome to explore the public rotunda, hallways, and open galleries by yourself. However, to visit legislative chambers and voting floors, you must join a guided tour or have an invitation from a legislative office.

    Guided tours

    Tours of the Capitol are conducted daily. Book your tour online through the Pennsylvania State Capitol website.

    Services and resources

    Contact us

    Email

    Email the team

    Phone

    tel:7177839100

    Address

    501 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120

    Get directions