The Capitol Complex

Plan your visit
Security and screening
The Capitol Police perform security screenings at designated visitor entrances (PDF).
- Screening: All visitors must pass through a security screening (metal detectors or handheld devices). All bags, packages, and personal items are subject to x-ray inspection.
- Prohibited items: Weapons of any kind (including pocketknives, pepper spray, and explosives) are prohibited. Large luggage and backpacks are not permitted.
- Identification: Adults may be asked to present a valid photo ID (such as a driver's license or passport) upon entry.
Drop-in visits
You can visit on your own during regular hours and without an appointment. You are welcome to explore the public rotunda, hallways, and open galleries by yourself. However, to visit legislative chambers and voting floors, you must join a guided tour or have an invitation from a legislative office.
Guided tours
Tours of the Capitol are conducted daily. Book your tour online through the Pennsylvania State Capitol website.