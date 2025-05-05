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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Capitol Complex Employees

    Helpful information for Capitol Complex employees

    Capitol Complex Dome

    Crime Prevention and Helpful Information

    Crime Prevention and Helpful Information

    Pedestrian Safety

    Pedestrian Safety

    Crow Dispersal Program

    Crow Dispersal Program

    Safety Services and Training

    CPD Training and Services offered to Capitol Complex employees and the community

    Safety Services and Training

    Capitol Parking and Badging

    Capitol Parking and Badging

    Submit a Personnel Complaint

    Submit a Personnel Complaint

    Submit a Citizen's Commendation

    Submit a Citizen's Commendation

    Sign Up for Emergency Alerts

    Sign Up for Emergency Alerts

    Flag Notices/Fly a Flag Over the Capitol

    Flag Notices/Fly a Flag Over the Capitol

    Visit the Capitol Complex

    Information about visiting the Capitol Complex.

    Visit the Capitol Complex