Claims and Benefits

Overview

The Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) investigates and processes third-party claims involving Commonwealth operations, property, and public safety personnel. Select the category below that matches your situation to view requirements, deadlines, and instructions for filing a claim.



Property or injury claims against the Commonwealth

Select this option if you are a member of the public and experienced personal injury or property damage in connection with an incident involving Commonwealth operations, including incidents that meet one or more of the following criteria:

The incident involved a Commonwealth-owned vehicle.

The incident occurred on property owned, operated, or maintained by the Commonwealth.

Claims must be filed within six months of the incident date.

Learn how to file an injury/property claim.



First responder line-of-duty death benefits

Select this option if you are the surviving spouse, child, or dependent parent of an emergency responder, law enforcement officer, or National Guard member who passed away in the line of duty.

FARM administers programs that provide benefits to eligible surviving family members. By law, certification of death must be submitted within three years from the date of death to be considered eligible to file a claim.

Learn how to file a line-of-duty death claim.