Claims and Benefits

Overview
The Bureau of Finance and Risk Management (FARM) investigates and processes third-party claims involving Commonwealth operations, property, and public safety personnel. Select the category below that matches your situation to view requirements, deadlines, and instructions for filing a claim.
Property or injury claims against the Commonwealth
Select this option if you are a member of the public and experienced personal injury or property damage in connection with an incident involving Commonwealth operations, including incidents that meet one or more of the following criteria:
- The incident involved a Commonwealth-owned vehicle.
- The incident occurred on property owned, operated, or maintained by the Commonwealth.
Claims must be filed within six months of the incident date.
Learn how to file an injury/property claim.
First responder line-of-duty death benefits
Select this option if you are the surviving spouse, child, or dependent parent of an emergency responder, law enforcement officer, or National Guard member who passed away in the line of duty.
FARM administers programs that provide benefits to eligible surviving family members. By law, certification of death must be submitted within three years from the date of death to be considered eligible to file a claim.
Insurance fraud notice: Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person files an application for insurance or statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime and subjects such person to criminal and civil penalties.