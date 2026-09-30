Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today formally opened a new pilot nursing pod in the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, providing Commonwealth employees and visitors with a private, dedicated space to nurse while working in or visiting the complex. Located in the East Wing of the Capitol, the nursing pod pilot is the latest step by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) to make Commonwealth facilities more responsive to the needs of the people who work in and visit them.

Broadening support for working mothers and visitors, the pilot builds on the goals of Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024 Hire, Improve, Recruit, and Empower (HIRE) Executive Order, which directs Commonwealth agencies to strengthen the state workforce and remove barriers to public service. Under HIRE, the Administration has expanded childcare opportunities for Commonwealth employees, improved accessibility in state facilities, and taken additional steps to create workplaces that better support employees and the people they serve.

“A modern and inclusive public space should work for the people who use it,” said Acting DGS Secretary Sandra Aguilera. “This pilot is about giving parents a clean, private, convenient option when they need one. It builds on the work already underway through HIRE and across the Capitol Complex to make Commonwealth facilities more welcoming, and usable for the employees, visitors, families, and caregivers that visit us every day.”

Earlier this year, DGS released a comprehensive accessibility study evaluating the 45-acre Capitol complex, including entrances, restrooms, elevators, signage, exterior routes, and interior circulation. DGS has also advanced practical improvements throughout the complex.

“Every mother deserves to nurse their baby anywhere they feel safe and comfortable,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Breastfeeding offers unmatched health benefits for both mothers and babies. It can be challenging to manage breastfeeding when at work or when traveling. The new Capitol nursing pod offers nursing mothers and families the opportunity for privacy and support they deserve in our Commonwealth's Capitol.”

Research shows having workplace support for nursing is an important factor in helping parents continue breastfeeding after returning to work. Employers experience a significant payoff by supporting breastfeeding mothers and families, resulting in higher levels of retention, a reduction in sick time taken for children's illnesses, and lower health care and insurance costs.

The new nursing pod also joins the Shapiro Administration’s recent investments aimed at supporting employees, families, caregivers, and visitors in the Capitol Complex. Through HIRE and DGS’ ongoing facilities work, the Administration has expanded child care capacity for Commonwealth employees, added single-user and accessible restrooms, installed an adult changing table, provided free menstrual products in DGS-managed facilities, and continued accessibility improvements throughout Commonwealth buildings.

While the nursing pod provides an additional option for parents who want privacy while nursing, it does not change or restrict an individual’s ability to breastfeed elsewhere in the Capitol Complex. Pennsylvania’s Freedom to Breastfeed Act protects a mother’s right to breastfeed in any public or private location where the mother and child are otherwise authorized to be.

For additional information and resources related to breastfeeding, including workplace support and the Pennsylvania Breastfeeding Referral Guide, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s breastfeeding resources at PA.gov.

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