Overview
The Department of General Services (DGS) is Pennsylvania's central purchasing agency. We manage the purchase of billions of dollars in goods and services each year to achieve two main goals:
- Best value: Ensuring Pennsylvania taxpayers get the highest quality at the best price.
- Fair competition: Creating an open marketplace where businesses of all sizes have an equal opportunity to compete.
Explore our core programs below to see how we put these principles into action.
Business Inclusion and Supplier Development
Discover how micro, small, diverse, veteran, and midsize businesses compete for and win state contracts.Business Inclusion and Supplier Development
COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing
Learn how local governments and certain nonprofits access state programs to get lower prices and buy supplies more easily.COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing
Materials and Services Procurement
Access the central hub for state purchasing, including contract management and how the Commonwealth buys supplies and services.Materials and Services Procurement
Procurement Resources
Find everything you need to get started doing business with the Commonwealth, including registration guides, policy manuals, and webinars for suppliers.Procurement Resources
Submit Bids and Proposals for Commonwealth Projects
View active solicitations and submit bids for Commonwealth projects through our secure portals.Submit Bids and Proposals for Commonwealth Projects