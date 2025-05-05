Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of General Services

    Doing Business with the Commonwealth

    Providing transparent procurement, diverse opportunities, and strategic purchasing power.

    Overview

    The Department of General Services (DGS) is Pennsylvania's central purchasing agency. We manage the purchase of billions of dollars in goods and services each year to achieve two main goals:

    • Best value: Ensuring Pennsylvania taxpayers get the highest quality at the best price.
    • Fair competition: Creating an open marketplace where businesses of all sizes have an equal opportunity to compete.

    Explore our core programs below to see how we put these principles into action.

    Our core programs

    Business Inclusion and Supplier Development

    Discover how micro, small, diverse, veteran, and midsize businesses compete for and win state contracts.

    Business Inclusion and Supplier Development

    COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing

    Learn how local governments and certain nonprofits access state programs to get lower prices and buy supplies more easily.

    COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing

    Materials and Services Procurement

    Access the central hub for state purchasing, including contract management and how the Commonwealth buys supplies and services.

    Materials and Services Procurement

    Procurement Resources

    Find everything you need to get started doing business with the Commonwealth, including registration guides, policy manuals, and webinars for suppliers.

    Procurement Resources

    Submit Bids and Proposals for Commonwealth Projects

    View active solicitations and submit bids for Commonwealth projects through our secure portals.

    Submit Bids and Proposals for Commonwealth Projects