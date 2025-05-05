Doing Business with the Commonwealth

Overview

The Department of General Services (DGS) is Pennsylvania's central purchasing agency. We manage the purchase of billions of dollars in goods and services each year to achieve two main goals:

Best value: Ensuring Pennsylvania taxpayers get the highest quality at the best price.

Ensuring Pennsylvania taxpayers get the highest quality at the best price. Fair competition: Creating an open marketplace where businesses of all sizes have an equal opportunity to compete.

Explore our core programs below to see how we put these principles into action.