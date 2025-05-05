Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Neshaminy State Park

    Advanture awaits at Neshaminy State Park in southeastern Pennsylvania.

     

    3401 State Road
    Bensalem, PA 19020
    215-639-4538
    neshaminysp@pa.gov

    Two ladies walking on a paved path through a grassy picnic area with some shade trees

    Overview

    Neshaminy State Park is along the Delaware River in lower Bucks County. The park takes its name from Neshaminy Creek, which joins the Delaware River at this point.

    The park’s 339 acres include picnic areas, a swimming pool, and a separate children’s spray park. Boating access to the Delaware River is provided at the marina.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset. See park bulletin boards for specific closing times.

    The park office is open specific hours. The pool and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    At the intersection of State Road and Dunksferry Road, the park is easily reached from the PA 132 (Street Road) Exit of I-95.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.07726 Long. -74.92224

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Lower Bucks Hospital
    501 Bath Road
    Bristol, PA 19007
    215-785-9200

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    The Playmasters theater group, on State Road, offers entertainment throughout the year.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Neshaminy State Park.

