Overview
Neshaminy State Park is along the Delaware River in lower Bucks County. The park takes its name from Neshaminy Creek, which joins the Delaware River at this point.
The park’s 339 acres include picnic areas, a swimming pool, and a separate children’s spray park. Boating access to the Delaware River is provided at the marina.
Plan Your Visit
3401 State Road
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-4538
neshaminysp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, from 8:00 A.M. to sunset. See park bulletin boards for specific closing times.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
At the intersection of State Road and Dunksferry Road, the park is easily reached from the PA 132 (Street Road) Exit of I-95.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.07726 Long. -74.92224
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Lower Bucks Hospital
501 Bath Road
Bristol, PA 19007
215-785-9200
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.