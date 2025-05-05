Susquehannock State Park 

Park Office, Hawk Point, and Wisslers Run Overlooks

From Lancaster and PA 372, turn left on Susquehannock Drive then right onto Park Road.

From York and PA 372, turn right on River Road, right on Furniss Road, hard right on Susquehannock Road, and right onto Park Road.

GPS DD: Lat. 39.80607 Long. -76.28341

Pinnacle Overlook

From Lancaster and PA 324, turn left onto River Road. After about 5 miles, turn right onto Pinnacle Road.

From York and PA 372, turn left on River Road and then left onto Pinnacle Road.

GPS DD: 39.84545, -76.34405

Urey Overlook

Urey Overlook is along PA 425 between Kline Road and Otter Creek Campground.

GPS DD: 39.88760, -76.38729