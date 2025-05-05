Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Susquehannock State Park

    Adventure awaits at Susquehannock State Park in southwestern Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    1880 Park Drive
    Drumore, PA 17518-9751
    717-252-1134
    SusquehannockStatePark@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A family sitting at a picnic table overlooking the river and surrounding lands

    Overview

    Three properties comprise the Susquehannock State Park Complex along the scenic Lower Susquehanna River.

    • Urey Overlook
    • Pinnacle Overlook
    • Susquehannock State Park 

    The 224-acre Susquehannock State Park is on a wooded plateau overlooking the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County. Combined, this State Park Complex offers nearly 450 acres of public access.

    Besides the outstanding view, the park offers a variety of recreational opportunities for year-round fun.

    Park History
    Pinnacle Overlook

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    1880 Park Drive
    Drumore, PA 17518-9751
    717-252-1134
    SusquehannockStatePark@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Samuel S. Lewis State Park
    6000 Mt. Pisgah Road
    York, PA 17406-9119

    Pinnacle Overlook Street Address: 127 Pinnacle Road West, Holtwood, PA 17532 

    Facebook

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

     

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Park Office, Hawk Point, and Wisslers Run Overlooks

    From Lancaster and PA 372, turn left on Susquehannock Drive then right onto Park Road.

    From York and PA 372, turn right on River Road, right on Furniss Road, hard right on Susquehannock Road, and right onto Park Road.

    GPS DD: Lat. 39.80607  Long. -76.28341

    Pinnacle Overlook

    From Lancaster and PA 324, turn left onto River Road. After about 5 miles, turn right onto Pinnacle Road.

    From York and PA 372, turn left on River Road and then left onto Pinnacle Road.

    GPS DD: 39.84545, -76.34405

    Urey Overlook

    Urey Overlook is along PA 425 between Kline Road and Otter Creek Campground.

    GPS DD: 39.88760, -76.38729 

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Lancaster General Hospital
    555 North Duke Street
    Lancaster, PA 17602
    717-544-5511

    WellSpan York Hospital
    1001 South George Street
    York, PA 17403
    717-851-2345

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Susquehannock State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Susquehannock State Park.

    View all events