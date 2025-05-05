Overview
Three properties comprise the Susquehannock State Park Complex along the scenic Lower Susquehanna River.
- Urey Overlook
- Pinnacle Overlook
- Susquehannock State Park
The 224-acre Susquehannock State Park is on a wooded plateau overlooking the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County. Combined, this State Park Complex offers nearly 450 acres of public access.
Besides the outstanding view, the park offers a variety of recreational opportunities for year-round fun.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
1880 Park Drive
Drumore, PA 17518-9751
717-252-1134
SusquehannockStatePark@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Samuel S. Lewis State Park
6000 Mt. Pisgah Road
York, PA 17406-9119
Pinnacle Overlook Street Address: 127 Pinnacle Road West, Holtwood, PA 17532
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Park Office, Hawk Point, and Wisslers Run Overlooks
From Lancaster and PA 372, turn left on Susquehannock Drive then right onto Park Road.
From York and PA 372, turn right on River Road, right on Furniss Road, hard right on Susquehannock Road, and right onto Park Road.
GPS DD: Lat. 39.80607 Long. -76.28341
Pinnacle Overlook
From Lancaster and PA 324, turn left onto River Road. After about 5 miles, turn right onto Pinnacle Road.
From York and PA 372, turn left on River Road and then left onto Pinnacle Road.
GPS DD: 39.84545, -76.34405
Urey Overlook
Urey Overlook is along PA 425 between Kline Road and Otter Creek Campground.
GPS DD: 39.88760, -76.38729
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Lancaster General Hospital
555 North Duke Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
717-544-5511
WellSpan York Hospital
1001 South George Street
York, PA 17403
717-851-2345
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.