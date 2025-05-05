The Taxonomy Section is responsible for identifying insects that are important to agriculture in Pennsylvania. The entomologists in this section are the main experts who identify all the target insects collected by our staff during different pest surveys.

They also identify insects that are sent in by PDA Plant Inspectors during their regular inspections. In addition, the entomologists respond to questions and reports that come in through the invasive species hotline and the BadBug email address.

This section also takes care of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's arthropod collection. This collection is important for academic research and federal survey programs, and it helps with collaborative projects and loans.