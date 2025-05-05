Skip to agency navigation
    The Survey Section is responsible for designing, implementing and reporting the results of all state, regional and national surveys conducted within the Commonwealth. 

    Most of the surveys conducted by the PDA Entomology Program are federally funded, providing seasonal employment opportunities to Pennsylvanians. This section works closely with the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service-Plant Protection and Quarantine (APHIS-PPQ) in designing and implementing regulatory and monitoring strategies. Surveys benefit the Commonweath's economy by assuring trading partners that Pennsylvania's commodities are free of invasive pests.

    • Asian Long-horned Beetle (ALB) Survey
    • Exotic Wood-Boring Beetle (EWBB) Survey
    • Grape Commodity Pest Surveys
    • Tomato Commodity Pest Surveys
    • Walnut Twig Beetle (Thousand Cankers Disease) Surveys
    To Report Sightings of these and other invasive insects, contact the PDA Invasive Species Reporting Line at 1-866-253-7189 or email us at badbug@pa.gov.
     
     

     

     

     

     