Most of the surveys conducted by the PDA Entomology Program are federally funded, providing seasonal employment opportunities to Pennsylvanians. This section works closely with the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service-Plant Protection and Quarantine (APHIS-PPQ) in designing and implementing regulatory and monitoring strategies. Surveys benefit the Commonweath's economy by assuring trading partners that Pennsylvania's commodities are free of invasive pests.

Asian Long-horned Beetle (ALB) Survey

Exotic Wood-Boring Beetle (EWBB) Survey

Grape Commodity Pest Surveys

Tomato Commodity Pest Surveys

Walnut Twig Beetle (Thousand Cankers Disease) Surveys

