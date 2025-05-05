Most of the surveys conducted by the PDA Entomology Program are federally funded, providing seasonal employment opportunities to Pennsylvanians. This section works closely with the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service-Plant Protection and Quarantine (APHIS-PPQ) in designing and implementing regulatory and monitoring strategies. Surveys benefit the Commonweath's economy by assuring trading partners that Pennsylvania's commodities are free of invasive pests.
- Asian Long-horned Beetle (ALB) Survey
- Exotic Wood-Boring Beetle (EWBB) Survey
- Grape Commodity Pest Surveys
- Tomato Commodity Pest Surveys
- Walnut Twig Beetle (Thousand Cankers Disease) Surveys
Learn more about Entomology Program Traps here.
To Report Sightings of these and other invasive insects, contact the PDA Invasive Species Reporting Line at 1-866-253-7189 or email us at badbug@pa.gov.