Farmers, industry leaders, agricultural advocates, and policymakers praise collaborative roadmap to strengthen Pennsylvania agriculture in the coming decade.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized agriculture as key to Pennsylvania’s economic prosperity, making strategic investments in innovation, infrastructure, and growth that are paying off now, and will continue for years to come.

Harrisburg, PA — Governor Josh Shapiro, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger unveiled Pennsylvania’s first-ever, 10-year Strategic Plan for Agriculture last month on a Chester County dairy farm. The plan outlines a strategy to continue the momentum the Shapiro Administration has established over the past four years, supporting farmers and investing the food system to ensure that the industry feeds and fuels Pennsylvania remains profitable and globally competitive.

The plan establishes five priorities to strengthen the industry: supporting careers in food and agriculture, championing modernization and resilience, expanding market access, promoting land access and responsible planning, and improving access to agricultural resources and services.

Developed through industry workgroups, economic analysis, regional listening sessions, and public engagement, the plan reflects the aspirations of Pennsylvania’s agricultural community, and highlights successes in each priority area.

Here’s what leaders across the Commonwealth are saying about the plan and the opportunities ahead:

“Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is thankful that Gov. Josh Shapiro has taken the steps to ensure that agriculture is a top priority in our state with the unveiling of the strategic plan for agriculture,” said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Tommy Nagle. “We are grateful to have been chosen to partner with Gov. Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and other industry stakeholders to be a part of ongoing conversations regarding the future of agriculture in Pennsylvania. We look forward to working together to make sure that our farmers — regardless of commodity — can thrive for years to come.”

“The PA Strategic Plan for Agriculture recognizes that farming is more than dirt and market forces,” said farmer Bob Todd of Down Earth Harvest in Chester County. “This plan highlights agriculture's importance to Pennsylvania communities and recognizes the current and future economic, societal , and environmental opportunities unique to the state’s farming community. This builds on the proactive approach of stewarding the next generation of ag-related enterprises, which has helped me become a successful first-generation Pennsylvania farmer.”

“The Strategic Plan for Pennsylvania Agriculture affirms the goals of the Berks County Department of Agriculture and demonstrates the importance of agriculture and the State’s commitment to the industry,” said Executive Director Kimberly Fies. “We will bring that messaging to Berks County and use it to strengthen our efforts and demonstrate that there is a bright future in the Agriculture Industry in the County and State and everyone can be a part of it.”

“Pennsylvania's Ag Strategic Plan provides a pathway forward to support small and veteran-owned farms to position them for success,” PA Veteran Farming Network Executive Director Mimi Thomas-Brooker said. “We applaud the emphasis on support for food system infrastructure growth through programs like the Fresh Food Financing Initiative program, and PA's Agricultural Surplus System, which allows farms of every size to positively impact their communities while creating market relationships.

“Our family has been growing apples in Adams County, Pennsylvania for eight generations,” said Rice Fruit Company President Ben Rice. “I strongly support the Shapiro Administration’s bold Strategic Plan for Agriculture. This year’s freeze was a reminder of the challenges our industry faces, and this plan’s focus on applied research, modernization, workforce development, and farmland preservation addresses the needs that matter to growers and packers alike. I appreciated the opportunity to participate in the stakeholder process and look forward to working with the Department and the Shapiro administration as the plan shapes the future of Pennsylvania agriculture.”

“Agriculture and manufacturing have long been cornerstones of Bedford County’s economy, and we see tremendous opportunities where these industries intersect with food manufacturing, life sciences and innovation,” said Bedford County Development Association President & CEO Jen Marsh. “For rural communities like ours, having a statewide roadmap that identifies priorities, connects resources, and encourages investment is incredibly valuable. This plan gives us a framework to strengthen our workforce, support farmers and agribusinesses, and turn opportunities into meaningful economic growth across Pennsylvania.”

"Martha’s Community Farm, a ministry of Catholic Charities of Philadelphia, uses sustainable agriculture to bring local communities together around caring for both the people and land of the community,” said Director of Operations Jesse Antonini. “Located in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the farm joins with thousands of volunteers a year to act as a template for building a caring and sustainable food system. Individual and group volunteers, interns, apprentices, and classes learn how to grow food together to provide local, fresh, healthy produce for our neighbors at the largest food pantry in the county, Martha’s Choice Marketplace. The Pennsylvania Strategic Plan for Agriculture amplifies this community participation and charts a way forward which prioritizes food security, public engagement, and job training for our communities. We very much appreciate the Commonwealth prioritizing these areas critical to our farmers and families."

“Grow Pittsburgh is honored to have played a role in guiding the future of agriculture in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Denele Hughson. “This strategic agriculture plan is a vital step forward in ensuring continued investment, securing the future of farming, and providing every farmer, producer, and entrepreneur with a guiding framework for our sector's long-term success.”

“Pennsylvania farmers and neighbors across our Commonwealth share the same interconnected food system,” said Feeding Pennsylvania President Julie Bancroft. When we invest in agriculture, we’re also investing in the families who rely on food banks and pantries across the state. Programs like PASS, the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, open new markets and connect farmers to the charitable food network, bringing fresh, locally grown food to the tables of neighbors facing hunger. The Shapiro Administration’s Strategic Plan for Pennsylvania Agriculture recognizes that a strong farm economy and a nourished Commonwealth go hand in hand.”

“Growing up in Northwestern Pennsylvania, I developed a deep appreciation for the farmers, families, and rural communities that have shaped the Commonwealth's agricultural heritage,” said National Farmer Veteran Coalition CEO Jeanette Lombardo. “Pennsylvania's 10-Year Strategic Plan for Agriculture recognizes that our future depends on strengthening farm profitability, embracing innovation, preserving farmland, and creating opportunities for the next generation. I am particularly encouraged by its recognition of military veterans as an important part of the future agricultural workforce. As the Farmer Veteran Coalition works to establish a Pennsylvania State Chapter, we look forward to building partnerships that help veterans access the training, capital, land, and markets needed to succeed. Pennsylvania's agricultural strength has always been rooted in its people, and together we can ensure that legacy continues for generations to come.”

“This Strategic Plan is more than a policy document,” said Food21, Value Center Director Vince Mangini. “It is a vision for strengthening Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy, supporting farmers and food businesses, and building a resilient food system that benefits consumers, communities, and the next generation of agricultural leaders across the Commonwealth. The importance in the plan is not that it tells us where we are, but more importantly where we are going and how to get there. The plan recognizes both the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture today and helps ensure Pennsylvania remains a national leader in food and agriculture for generations to come.”

Mangini continued, “PDA's new 10-year Strategic Plan is exactly the blueprint we need to shorten local supply chains and bring long-term predictability to our regional food economy. By aggressively prioritizing supply chain resilience and agricultural modernization, this plan empowers organizations like Food21 to help next-generation farmers scale operations, tap into premium markets, and securely turn waste into new revenue streams. Ultimately, this framework ensures that Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural legacy remains a dynamic, competitive engine for our local communities.”

"With advancements being made in agriculture around the world, it is important we take the necessary steps to also advance and expand Pennsylvania's agricultural impacts," Sen. Elder Vogel Jr., chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee said. "This strategic plan is a great long-term goal to strengthen resources and opportunities for our young farmers, increase our global competitiveness within the industry and develop new ways to meet the demands of our consumers. Change like this doesn't happen overnight. I look forward to helping support this initiative in my role as the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee chair and see how this plan will develop over the coming years."

"No matter what part of the Commonwealth you call home,” said Sen. Judy Schwank minority chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. “One thing we all share is that we rely on the foods grown by Pennsylvania farmers and producers to feed our families. This 10-year strategic plan also recognizes that our agriculture sector is a critical component of Pennsylvania's economy. This plan is not only important for farmers' livelihoods but for all of us, because when farmers thrive, we do, too."

“As I prepare to retire,” said Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. “I look forward to seeing the 10-Year Strategic Plan for Agriculture in action. I am thankful for Governor Shapiro and Sec. Redding’s dedication and support for the next generation of young farmers, strategies which strengthen our local food systems, and streamlined access to business and ag-related resources.”

“Keeping agriculture the top industry in Pennsylvania is something we all should strive for and having a strategy moving forward is vitally important,” said Representative Dan Moul, minority chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. “As Ag chairman I am committed doing everything legislatively that we can to keep farmers farming, after all, they are the ones feeding us.”

Taking Strategy to Action

The plan’s release marks the beginning of its implementation. The Shapiro Administration will use the plan as a roadmap to guide strategic decisions, align investments, evaluate existing programs, and identify opportunities to better serve farmers and agricultural businesses.

With more than 48,800 farms, approximately 600,000 jobs, and more than $153 billion in annual economic output, Pennsylvania agriculture is a powerful driver of the Commonwealth’s economy.

The plan builds on that foundation by uniting government, industry, education, and community partners around a common goal: a stronger, more competitive, and more connected agricultural sector.

Investing in Pennsylvania’s Legacy of Agricultural Excellence

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur Pennsylvania’s agricultural and economic momentum by investing in long-term growth to ensure that farms and agribusinesses across the Commonwealth can compete and win by:

Last week, Secretary Redding announced that Pennsylvania rose from third to second nationally in sales of organic agricultural products under the Shapiro Administration. Results of the 2025 National Organic Survey released October 30, 2026 by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service show that Pennsylvania organic sales grew from $1.094 billion to $1.114 billion, an increase of $20 million, more than 1.83% over the past year.

This September, the Governor also secured a historic $1.2 billion investment from Chobani to establish its first dairy product manufacturing operation in PA. As the largest ever private-sector investment in PA agriculture industry, Chobani’s investment will create 900 full-time jobs and expand opportunities for more than 4,000 dairy farmers.

Read the full Strategic Plan for Agriculture at pa.gov/AgStrategicPlan.

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in the 2026-27 Budget and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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