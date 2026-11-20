Grants to 57 schools, school districts, and childhood education centers in 29 counties will create opportunities for healthier children and families across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced PA Farm Bill Farm-to-School Grants of $639,978 to 57 schools, school districts, and childhood education centers in 29 counties across Pennsylvania. Grants of up to $15,000 will fund projects aimed at improving access to healthy, locally produced food, and increasing hands-on learning opportunities for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

“Pennsylvania Farm-to-School grants feed hungry minds and healthy futures, Secretary Redding said. “Introducing children to fresh, local food can inspire lifelong, healthy eating habits and open their eyes to career possibilities. The Shapiro Administration is making critical investments that feed the future of our communities, expanding opportunities for children to succeed and Pennsylvania farms to prosper.”

Sec. Redding also announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the next round of grants now through January 4, 2027, funded through Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget. Find more information and how to apply on the department’s website, agriculture.pa.gov.

Projects funded through the grants connect local farmers to schools to supply fresh, in-season products to be served in cafeterias, expanding market opportunities for farmers. Other projects support school gardens, field trips, and other hands-on agriculture education, enriching early career awareness.

Grant recipients, amounts, and funded projects are listed below by county.

Allegheny

Baldwin-Whitehall School District – $14,715 – Expansion of the R. A. Lutz Garden for grades 3–5, adding irrigation, trellised planters, and pollinator patches to increase harvest and hands-on learning.

Highlands School District – $15,000 – “Fueling Futures with Fresh Food” project seeks to expand new high school outdoor learning spaces to include middle school learners. Elementary students will work with hydroponic systems to strengthen food awareness and STEM opportunities.

Love and Bright Beginnings Childcare – $6,200.00 – “LBB Grows a Garden" project will fund construction of school gardens for hands-on education.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Food Services – $7,469 – installing vertical hydroponic gardens at the Food Service Center to deepen district staff members’ connection to food systems through hands-on training in growing, harvesting, and preparing fresh greens for salad bars and meals.

Beaver

Aliquippa School District – $15,000 – “Growing Healthy Quips” will expand access to fresh, local produce. In partnership with Janoski's Farm and GetBlok Farms the project involves weekly fresh foods, tastings, nutrition activities, family engagement events, and farm field trips that build nutrition knowledge, support healthy habits, and strengthen equitable connections between students, families, community, and local agriculture.

Bedford

Northern Bedford County School District – $15,000 – partnership with the PA Beef to PA Schools program, coordinated by the PA Beef Council, procuring local beef with the goal of serving more beef, more often to their student body.

Berks

Antietam School District – $15,000 – “From Garden to Table: Increasing Student Access to Local Produce” will provide access to local fruit and vegetables to our students through initiatives such as taste tests, community outreach, lunch menus, and a student garden club. Staff will continue training on scratch-cooking in order to better incorporate fresh produce in student meals.

Oley Valley School District – $14,797 – Harvest of the Month produce and activities will add lesser-known local produce to the district’s menu weekly. Plans include local produce taste tests and a "take home produce bag" at fall parent conferences plus Harvest of the Month recipes published in the school newsletter, and scratch recipes developed by the staff.



Tulpehocken Area School District – $15,000 – The goal of this project is to increase the amount of local food purchased by Tulpehocken Food Services and served to K-8 students in the cafeteria.

Bucks

Bristol Township School District – $15,000 – The new “Farm Fresh Spotlight: Power Proteins” initiative will feature Pennsylvania-raised proteins, helping students experience complete, nutritious meals while strengthening connections to local agriculture.

Lifespan Day Care – $15,000 – The project will sustain the community garden and program to continue farm-to-school learning, expanding plant exchanges, teaching new skills, and working together cross generations using those skills.

Centre

State College Area School District – $5,487 – A yearlong garden club in two elementary schools will use each school's garden. In collaboration with the Penn State Student Farm's Youth Education Team, the school garden club will facilitate hands-on learning and education opportunities outside the classroom space.

Chester

Care Center Foundation – $4,694 – Project activities will expose children to a variety of fresh produce, teach them about healthy eating, provide weekly fresh food tastings, and provide a field trip to a local farm.

Owen J. Roberts School District – $15,000 – “NourishED Initiative” engages students in hands-on learning through school gardens, hydroponics, Farm Fresh Fridays, Harvest of the Month lessons, cooking classes, and 1st-grade farm field trips.

Columbia

Bloomsburg Area School District – $15,000 – Implementing a partnership with PA Beef to PA Schools program, coordinated by PA Beef Council, procuring local beef with the goal of serving more beef to the students, and offering elementary students the chance to visit local farms.

Crawford

Crawford Central School District – $7,000 – featuring a new ground beef recipes each month using local beef. The Dunn Family will partner with the district to provide additional agricultural and nutritional education resources to supplement the featured menu day.

Timber Ridge Program – $8,910 – adding agriculture-themed books and curriculum, purchasing local produce from Al’s Melons, and providing a field trip to Al’s Melons Farm. Children will learn how food grows, explore healthy eating, and build connections to local agriculture through hands-on experiences and classroom activities.

Cumberland

Kids 4 The Future Learning Academy – ($15,000 – implementing a 48-week project called “Tulips $ Roses Kidz Rock,” with the goal of serving locally sourced produce to promote healthy eating, and designing curricular activities for agricultural awareness, and cultural inclusion.

Delaware

Radnor Township School District – $15,000 – Product aggregation from the Common Market will provide farm fresh items for district schools, supporting Pennsylvania farmers and providing the nutritious food for students.

Erie

School District of the City of Erie – $8,965 - Seed to Market summer camp engages 30 middle school students for five day-trips to agriculture-related venues. Each day’s theme highlights the stages of the local food system: planting, nurturing, harvesting, processing, and marketing. Students complete a journal as they choose a local food item, develop a recipe, create a marketing flier, and prepare the recipe for taste-testing by camp participants.

Fayette

East End Unity Community Center Little Legends Daycare – $15,000 – purchasing produce from local farms, attending farm field trips, gardening, and hosting animal visits, children will learn how food grows, how to care for plants, and will meet animals to build empathy and curiosity. They will also work with a Master Gardener in the community garden to plant, grow, and harvest food.

Laural Highlands School District – $15,000 – After-school youth will beautify school grounds with succulents, pollinators, and herbs. Guided by Master Gardeners, youth will study plant science, soil, weather, and water cycles; grow herbs to take home; visit a farm; and use local produce to make healthy snacks, all while building knowledge, responsibility, and connections to nature and food.

Franklin

Chambersburg Area School District – $8,500 – increasing farm to school efforts in the cafeteria by increasing procurement and menu offerings of fruit and vegetables from local farmers, and increasing student and community knowledge of fruit and vegetables and the local farmers who grow them.

Waynesboro Early Learning Center – $15,000 – The "Fresh & Local Meal" initiative will create a direct pipeline between local farms and school cafeterias and community kitchens by purchasing fresh, local produce and proteins for school meals; establishing on-site educational gardens at schools and community centers; hosting regular “Farmers in the Classroom” events and chef demonstrations; and creating a curriculum around food literacy, environmental impact, and agriculture.

Lackawanna

Beth Shalom Academy – $9,441 – The academy’s first year in the National School Lunch Program will center around farming and local PA produce and production. This program will incorporate students from preschool and elementary grades for a year-round experience of the Jewish approach to farming, will partner to source all of its chicken from Scranton producer David Elliot Poultry, and will collaborate with Cheder Menachem on a year-long curriculum.

Greater Scranton YMCA – $11,164 – purchase and implement “The Village Table Nutrition Curriculum” to 80 preschoolers, and purchase materials and supplies needed for students and staff to build and maintain school gardens. Curriculum and classroom experiential learning will be complemented by the creation of school gardens, and visits from the owner of Purple Pepper Farms.

Lancaster

Manheim Township School District – $15,000 – expand student experiential learning through farm visits and educate the district culinary team on how to prepare items from these locations.

YWCA Lancaster – $15,000 – YWCA Lancaster's Farm to School Program connects young children and families to fresh, local produce while teaching nutrition and healthy habits. Through bi-monthly food boxes, classroom lessons, and farm field trips, children learn how food grows and why local food matters. Families receive recipes and guidance to support healthy meals.

Lehigh

Kiddie City Early Learning Center – $5,025 – project aims to buy fresh from local farmers and give kids access to nutritious, high quality, local food so they are ready to learn and grow. The center will also train new staff on the benefits of cooking with fresh food from local farmers. Preschool teachers and children will start and grow an indoor garden with fruit and vegetables.

Northern Lehigh School District – $15,000 – promote the Farm to School initiative by purchasing fresh local produce for school meals, integrating nutrition and agriculture lessons, and expanding student engagement through taste testings, farm field trips, and market visits. Project supports the district’s aquaponics program, wellness goals, and use of sustainable materials in cafeterias.

Luzerne

Cheder Menachem – $15,000 – “Integrating Farming and Jewish Cultural Food at School Model” will further develop Cheder Menachem's collaboration with local production and farming, build on “Farming and Judaism” curriculum to include weekly lessons, and expand the school’s garden as a replicable model for other PA Jewish schools.

Mercer

George Junior Republic in Pennsylvania – $15,000 – increase accessibility and youth participation in the “School Garden Program,” which consists of a greenhouse and in-ground gardens. This project will convert a basketball court into a raised-bed garden on a concrete surface, allowing participants with disabilities to participate. Funding will support the construction of 40 raised beds with soil and a variety of perennial plants.

Monroe

Pocono Mountain School District – five schools, totaling $3,855 – bring seed to table by using locally sourced produce from various local PA farms in the district’s cafeterias, and educate students about local agriculture through the district’s “Discovery Kitchen” program.

Montgomery

Colonial School District – $15,000 – Due to strong student acceptance and growing demand, the district is eager to expand the locally sourced beef program by increasing the amount of local beef procured.

The Pathway School – $6,351– expand “Harvest of the Month Engagement” program by providing nutrition education for staff, so they can be school-wide proponents of the program and create opportunities for families to sample local foods through after-school events. The project also aims to increase local food purchases by the cafeteria. The final step of the project is to purchase hydroponics system to start an education program.

YWCA Tri-County Area – $14,000 – “My Mobile Market – Farm to School” initiative connects children and families at the YWCA Tri-County Area Early Education Center with fresh PA-grown foods through monthly markets, bilingual garden lessons, a fall field trip, and family food education.

Montour

Danville Child Development Center – $14,988 – procurement of beef, pork, and egg products from Davis Grown Farm. By procuring value-added products, the project goal is to strengthen local food connections and support sustainable agriculture. Quarterly field trips to both Davis Grown Farms and Rohrbach's Farm Market will provide hands-on learning experiences that deepen children's understanding of agriculture and food production.

Northampton

Saucon Valley School District – $15,000 – expanding the district Farm to School program through 2026–2027 field trips and the creation of an elementary community garden. Students will explore agriculture, nutrition, and sustainability, while staff and community partners support hands‑on learning, greenhouse exploration, and culinary entrepreneurship connections across grades K–8.

Perry

Greenwood School District – $7,122 – a shareable farm stand strengthens community connections by inviting families and neighbors to engage with student-grown produce, transforming learning into a living showcase of sustainability, nutrition, and agricultural science. By linking hands-on curriculum with real community benefit, the stand fosters pride, collaboration, and a shared commitment to healthy, local food.

Newport School District – $14,730 – In 2025 Newport School District students and staff created a school garden. The district wants to establish the garden by building a farm stand and pollinator habitat. The farm stand will connect the school garden and local farmers’ produce to the Newport community to enjoy. Also, having a farm stand will educate prekindergarten through eighth-grade students and their families about the importance of choosing healthy, locally produced foods.

Philadelphia

Children’s Village – $15,000 – The village’s nutrition program prepares fresh meals daily onsite, regularly incorporating a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Thanks to a PA Farm to School Grant and a partnership with Common Market, a majority of 200,000 meals served have included produce from farms in PA.

Gan Chabad – $15,000 – By procuring fresh produce from local farms, inviting farmers to visit the school, and starting a student garden, children will learn to grow, cook, and enjoy healthy local foods while developing lifelong appreciation for nutrition and where food comes from.

Masjidullah Early Child Care Academy – $15,000 – restore pre-pandemic garden program, guiding children through the full life cycle of food — prepping soil, planting, tending, harvesting, cooking, and eating — to build knowledge, health, and connection to nature.

MaST Community Charter School – $11,000 – “Growing Minds Initiative”, a hands-on Farm to School project, will establish fresh food gardens across the MaST campus.

MaST Community Charter School II – $11,000 – Connect students directly with the sources of their food, promote healthy eating habits, and strengthen local food systems through curriculum integration, community partnerships, and student-driven sustainability practices.

MaST Community Charter School III – $11,000 – Students will engage in planting, harvesting, and preparing garden-grown produce for school cafeteria.

New Foundations Charter School – $10,098 – Through offering service learning courses where use of the garden to its full capacity will educate and empower students, families, and school community, the revitalized garden will allow New Foundations to carry out its mission of service learning well beyond its building walls and equip the community with skills in beekeeping, sustainability, hydroponics, and nutrition that are otherwise nearly inaccessible in this area.

Penn Alexander School – $4,340 – Penn Alexander School proposes to host a pancake breakfast in late January to bring families together during the winter months to share a farm-fresh meal made from local ingredients. Eighth graders will host and serve more than 600 people, while teachers cook pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and homemade applesauce. The event will strengthen community ties and connect urban families with local farms.

Somerset

North Star School District – $7,012 – “From Pen to Plate: A Farm to School Pork Project” will connect students to agriculture by constructing a small on-site barn to raise ten young pigs from a local farm. Students will learn hands-on animal care, nutrition, and food systems. Pork will be processed locally and served in school meals, promoting agricultural literacy, fresh local food, and stronger ties between the school and community farms.

Warren

Tidioute Community Charter School – $15,000 – The "Farm to Fork" project integrates local farm goods into school lunches, fostering better nutrition and agricultural literacy. Funds will secure local produce for meals and support a curriculum teaching students the importance of eating whole foods, and where their food comes from. Activities include farmer visits, cooking demos, and an outdoor classroom.

Washington

Avella Area School District – $7,500 –This grant will make it possible for students to get farm fresh foods every day from the immediate area.

California Area School District – $14,615 – Elementary students will explore a different Pennsylvania crop or livestock each month through classroom lessons and visits to local farms for hands-on learning. High school FFA students will mentor younger peers, sharing how their FFA coursework connects to real-world agriculture. Together, these experiences will build agricultural literacy and inspire future participation in FFA.

Westmoreland

Appleseed Learning Center – $15,000 – “Fresh is Best!” highlights the importance of fresh, local food, and supports hard-working farmers who supply a variety of products year-round, all the while teaching students where food comes from and how their families can have easier access to fresh, wholesome foods.

With more than 48,800 farms contributing over $153.2 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, agriculture is foundational to the Commonwealth’s heritage and future. Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening both agriculture and food security — helping farmers, families, and communities thrive.

Find Pennsylvania’s Strategic Plan for Agriculture here and learn more about Governor Shapiro’s support for Pennsylvania farmers and nation-leading agriculture industry here.

Follow the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Facebook, X, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

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