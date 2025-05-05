Skip to main content

    Apply for the Farm to School Grant

    The Pennsylvania Farm to School Grant Program provides schools with funding to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

    About Farm to School Grants

    The program connects children with fresh, healthy food from local Pennsylvania farmers. It also changes how schools and early education sites buy food and teach about it. This way, children get to know their local food system better. They also learn to support Pennsylvania agriculture.

     

    Application process

    Grant is open from Monday, September 29, 2025 and will close on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM


    Application requirements: 

     

    Guidelines

    • Training for teachers and staff.
    • Procuring local foods for school cafeterias.
    • Educational opportunities –
      • Including classroom curricula as well as experiential learning.
      • Providing for family and community involvement in educational opportunities
      • Field trips to local farms or other agricultural operations.
      • School Gardens for the purpose of education or to supply the cafeteria.

     

    Funding

    • $15,000 maximum award (75% of project)
    • A minimum 25% match cash or in-kind is required (25% of project)

     

    Eligible and ineligible costs

    • PA Agricultural Products (food)
    • Supplies
    • Personnel
    • Travel
    • Equipment critical to the project
    • Indirect Costs (max 10%)

    • Equipment that does not play a critical role in the project

    • Applicants/ potential grant awardees must be representatives of a K-8th grade school, or Early Childhood Education center (ECE) in order to be considered for funding through this program
    • Only schools or ECEs that participate in a Federal child nutrition program may submit an application.
    • $500,000 is available for the Pennsylvania Farm-to-School Grant Program; grants will be awarded on a funds-available basis.
    • Projects must be completed no later than June 30, 2027.
    • Grants will be funded as reimbursement grants.
    • A single grant shall be limited to 75% of the cost of the project.
    • Each school may receive no more than $15,000 for their overall project costs outlined in their proposal.
    • Recipients may use the value of in-kind support to match the amount granted.
    • Only 75% of a project can be used for local procurement, unless 100% of the match is also for local procurement and can be documented

    Contact us

    If you have any questions, please contact Shane Kaplan by phone or by email. 

     

     

    By phone

    Tel: 717-307-3253

    By email

    shkaplan@pa.gov

