Apply for the Farm to School Grant

About Farm to School Grants
The program connects children with fresh, healthy food from local Pennsylvania farmers. It also changes how schools and early education sites buy food and teach about it. This way, children get to know their local food system better. They also learn to support Pennsylvania agriculture.
Application process
Grant is open from Monday, September 29, 2025 and will close on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM
Application requirements:
- Before you start the application process, please read the application instructions thoroughly. Failure to follow the prescribed format could disqualify your application
- The application consists of 2 templates documents (an excel budget, a PDF template application document), as well as an online portion accessed through a web portal called the “Single Application For Assistance”.
- Access the Single Application For Assistance application portal or through the “apply” link. There, you will be able to complete the online portion and upload the filled-out template documents and then submit the application.
- Both the fillable PDF template application and excel template budget must be uploaded as addenda in the Single Application for Assistance.
Guidelines
- Training for teachers and staff.
- Procuring local foods for school cafeterias.
- Educational opportunities –
- Including classroom curricula as well as experiential learning.
- Providing for family and community involvement in educational opportunities
- Field trips to local farms or other agricultural operations.
- School Gardens for the purpose of education or to supply the cafeteria.
Funding
- $15,000 maximum award (75% of project)
- A minimum 25% match cash or in-kind is required (25% of project)
Eligible and ineligible costs
- PA Agricultural Products (food)
- Supplies
- Personnel
- Travel
- Equipment critical to the project
- Indirect Costs (max 10%)
- Equipment that does not play a critical role in the project
- Applicants/ potential grant awardees must be representatives of a K-8th grade school, or Early Childhood Education center (ECE) in order to be considered for funding through this program
- Only schools or ECEs that participate in a Federal child nutrition program may submit an application.
- $500,000 is available for the Pennsylvania Farm-to-School Grant Program; grants will be awarded on a funds-available basis.
- Projects must be completed no later than June 30, 2027.
- Grants will be funded as reimbursement grants.
- A single grant shall be limited to 75% of the cost of the project.
- Each school may receive no more than $15,000 for their overall project costs outlined in their proposal.
- Recipients may use the value of in-kind support to match the amount granted.
- Only 75% of a project can be used for local procurement, unless 100% of the match is also for local procurement and can be documented
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact Shane Kaplan by phone or by email.
Grant Application (PDF)
Grant Instructions (PDF)
Budget Template (Excel)
Grant Awardees:
