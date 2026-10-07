The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is Pennsylvania’s State Fair™, a showcase for the people and products of Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry, which supports 600,000 jobs and generates $132.5 billion for the Commonwealth’s economy.

Lenhartsville, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the 2027 Pennsylvania Farm Show theme, “Leading A Legacy,” at Winterside Farm in Lenhartsville. For over five decades, the Bowman family has bred and raised sheep on their Berks County farm, competing at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for the past 38 years. Like the Bowmans, generations of farm families embody the 2027 Pennsylvania State Fair™ theme, proudly producing excellence and leading Pennsylvania and our nation into a better tomorrow.

“Pennsylvania has never been afraid to lead, “said Secretary Redding. “From leading the nation in preserved farms to launching the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation program and state-level Farm Bill, leadership is about what we pass on to the next generation. The sum of the land we steward, the knowledge we share, the values we teach, and the communities we strengthen through tradition and progress — our legacy is a measure of our leadership.

“The 2027 theme describes the Farm Show stages and show rings, where Pennsylvania’s heritage of excellence is carried forward by youth, innovators, beginning farmers, and anyone who sees their future in this industry. The Shapiro Administration is proud to support Pennsylvania agriculture and the innovative, tenacious Pennsylvanians who are growing a vibrant tomorrow for our Commonwealth and our nation,” he continued.

Leading a Pennsylvania Family Farming Legacy

Roger and Nancy Bowman are retired Pennsylvania educators who have raised sheep on their Berks County farm for 53 years. They have competed with their wool and Corriedale sheep at the annual Farm Show, qualifying with wins at several county and local fairs, and serving in numerous volunteer leadership positions at fairs, in 4-H clubs, and at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Keystone International Livestock Expo.

The couple’s adult children, Mike Bowman and Stephanie McGargle, and seven grandchildren, have all competed or contributed to family successes at the Farm Show and numerous fairs, continuing the winning family tradition. Mike runs a landscaping business he started with funds he earned with his prizewinning lambs. Stephanie works as a Penn State University poultry scientist. Both, along with their spouses, are continuing to pass on the family’s broad and deep heritage of leadership in Pennsylvania agriculture by volunteering at fairs and livestock shows, and leading youth 4-H clubs on top of honing their children’s livestock-rearing skills, competitive spirit, and volunteerism.

“Agriculture and education have been our passions and a meaningful part of our lives for more than 50 years," said Roger Bowman. "What began as a small sheep farm in 1973 has grown into something far greater than we ever imagined — a legacy built on raising livestock, developing young leaders, and educating others about agriculture.

Through the years, we have been honored to help lead the next generation of agriculturists, while working to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers by sharing the story of agriculture with our communities.

“Like so many generational exhibitors,” he continued, “The Pennsylvania Farm Show and county fairs hold a special place in our hearts. They provide an opportunity to bring our passions together — to showcase agriculture, celebrate hard work and dedication, and continue a legacy of leadership, education, and service to the next generation.”

Winterside Farm has maintained an impressive winning streak the past three Farm Shows, with 50 entries, 31 top-three finishes, eight first-place finishes, and two special honors. Top wins in 2026 alone included Best Fleece, Reserve Champion Ewe, First-place Ewe Yearling Pair, and a clean three-day sweep with a first-place Good Housekeeping Award for their exhibit.

Granddaughter Evangeline “Eve” McGargle of Huntingdon County won a Farm Show Foundation Scholarship at the 2026 Farm Show to support her studies at Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, based on her experience competing and volunteering in past years.

“The Farm Show, my family traditions, and our shared passions are deeply entwined,” Eve said. “Some of my first memories were of stepping into the show ring at the Small Arena, during an activity led by my Grandfather. From a young age, he taught my family to build our love of agriculture upon pillars of education, service, and connection.

“Although we certainly see the value of pursuing excellence in the show ring, our family has always maintained the philosophy that our animals are displayed first and foremost as an educational tool for attendees. Whether we are getting ready for the show or in a hurry to head home after a long day, my Grandfather reminds us to take a moment, pause, and allow an interested attendee the chance to pet our sheep or ask a question. He leads by being a perfect example of someone who has dedicated their life to advocating for this industry.

“I have spent my life watching and learning from him, and I have developed a love of connection and education, which came with a passion for volunteering and serving the people around me. I’m proud to have received a scholarship from the Farm Show Foundation, because I feel supported by a community that is woven into my family’s legacy.”

Every year, the PA Farm Show brings half a million visitors to the capital city for eight days of competition, and family fun with an educational twist. The 2027 event will run from Saturday, January 9 through Saturday, January 16 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The 2027 Farm Show will feature fan-favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, delicious Farm Show Food Court, thousands of competitive agricultural events, homegrown celebrity cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection stage, and more than one million square-feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who are leading Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry into the future.

"Leading A Legacy is a good theme because it speaks to Pennsylvania's long agricultural heritage and the generations of farmers and traditions that shaped it,” Pennsylvania Senator Judy Schwank said. “The Farm Show, for many families, is a yearly ritual that allows them to make memories and connect with folks from all over our Commonwealth. Each year is special, and I'm excited to say that the 2027 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be here before we know it."

To stay up to date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.

Investing to Grow Pennsylvania’s Legacy of Agricultural Excellence

Agriculture is critical to Pennsylvania’s economy, with more than 48,800 farms supporting 600,000 jobs and contributing $132.5 billion annually. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy places agriculture at the forefront, recognizing that a thriving agricultural industry is key to powering the Commonwealth’s economic growth.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan budgets and initiatives have spurred Pennsylvania’s economic momentum with investments in long-term growth to ensure that farms and agribusinesses across the Commonwealth can compete and win, including:

Investing $30 million through Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, the first program of its kind in the nation, to help farmers adopt technology that improves efficiency, addresses workforce challenges, strengthens sustainability and grows their businesses.

Securing a $1.2 billion investment from Chobani to establish their first dairy manufacturing facility in PA — the largest single investment in agriculture in the Commonwealth’s history — creating 900 jobs and increasing demand for PA milk by 30%.

Expanding Pennsylvania’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System with new Keystone Lab at Penn State Beaver.

Creating five new apprenticeship programs serving the agriculture industry.

Investing $13.8 million each year in the PA Farm Bill, supporting youth education and workforce development initiatives aimed at helping students and employers in both rural and communities to compete.

Leading the nation in farmland preservation , with 6,781 farms and 671,082 acres in 58 counties protected permanently for agricultural use.

with 6,781 farms and 671,082 acres in 58 counties protected permanently for agricultural use. Investing $4.1 million annually to support the Centers of Excellence in Plant, Beef, Poultry & Livestock, and Dairy sectors to provide farmers and producers with resources and services that enhance the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms.

Learn more about Governor Shapiro’s support for Pennsylvania farmers and nation-leading agricultural industry at pa.gov/governor.

Editors: Broadcast-quality video, b-roll, and photos are available at PAcast.com.

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