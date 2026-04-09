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    Pennsylvania Invests More Than $10.2 Million to Ensure That 31 Farms, 2,645 Acres of Prime Farmland in 20 Counties Stay Farms Forever

    April 09, 2026

    The Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $164 million to preserve 555 farms and 46,178 prime acres of farmland across the state.

    The State Agricultural Land Preservation Board approved easements in Berks, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Washington, Westmoreland, and York counties.

    Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that Pennsylvania is investing more than $10.2 million to purchase development rights for 2,645 acres on 31 farms in 20 counties, protecting them from future residential or commercial development and continuing the Administration’s support of one of Pennsylvania’s key industries.

    “Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farmland, thanks to the unwavering commitment of our farm families and strong support at every level of government,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Many of these farmers have been offered the opportunity to sell their land for development, but they’ve chosen instead to stay committed to feeding our Commonwealth and carrying on their families’ farming traditions. The Shapiro Administration is honoring that commitment by protecting farmland and investing in the innovation and infrastructure needed to sustain Pennsylvania agriculture for generations to come.”

    Among the farm families that chose to preserve their farms today are farmers Robert Pardoe Jr. and John Marsteller Jr., who have resisted the pressure to sell their land for development, choosing instead to preserve their farms and continue farming in Northumberland and York counties.

    The Marsteller farm, for example, includes seven parcels creating a 2,700-acre block of preserved farmland. This will be the Marsteller family’s fourth preserved easement since setting a state record with a 1,063-acre easement in 1993.

    “It’s been important for me and my family to not only farm the land, but to make sure that there are farms, and productive ones, for the future,” Marsteller said. “My mom always said that I was born on a tractor. I’ve been driving trucks and tractors since I was five years old. I was born and raised on the same farm that I live on today.”

    In February, the Shapiro Administration announced an investment of nearly $7.1 million to preserve 25 new farms and 1,905 acres. In 2025, Pennsylvania preserved 167 farms and 14,147 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.1 million. These joint investments by state and local governments ensure that Pennsylvania farmers will have the prime-quality land they need to continue supporting families, communities, and jobs.

    All of this is possible through Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, in which the state partners with local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights to preserve farmland, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling development rights, farm owners ensure their farms remain in agricultural production and are never sold to developers.

    Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farms. Since 1988, when voters statewide overwhelmingly supported creating the state’s Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,704 farms and 665,585 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.84 billion in state, county, and local funds.

     

    Farms preserved at today’s Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board Meeting are listed below by county, along with a breakdown of the total $10,235,075 invested:

    Berks County  Total investment - $150,650; state - $26,960; county - $123,690
    Barry C. and Donna E. Kline, 46-acre crop and livestock farm, Windsor Township

    Bucks County – Total investment - $601,410; state - $572,840; county - $28,570
    Gary G. and Linda K. Bender, 17-acre crop farm, Milford Township
    Debra A. and Frank Ripp, Jr., 32-acre crop farm, Buckingham Township

    Butler County – Total investment - $589,007; state - $542,477; county - $46,530
    Clifford R. and Patricia J. Black #2, 124-acre crop and livestock farm, Jefferson Township

    Carbon County – Total investment - $224,829; state - $123,611; county - $101,218
    The Amended and Restated Revocable Agreement of Trust of Janet M. Degenhart, 42-acre crop farm, Packer Township

    Chester County – Total investment - $1,045,803; state - $787,769; county - $151,222; Lower Oxford Township - $106,812
    Craig E. and Crystal Martin, 57-acre crop farm, Lower Oxford Township
    Gerald C. and Debra S. Neal, 61-acre crop and livestock farm, Sadsbury Township

    Cumberland County – Total investment - $741,783; state - $320,021; county - $244,793; Silver Spring Township - $176,969
    Adams Family Trust, 80-acre crop farm, Silver Spring Township
    Delbert B. and Lorene M. Sensenig, 108-acre dairy farm, Southampton Township

    Franklin County – Total investment - $125,029; state - $8,454; county - $116,575
    Barry L. Timmons, 46-acre crop and livestock farm, Montgomery Township

    Lancaster County – Total investment - $428,724; state - $215,392; county - $213,332
    James L. and Alica B. Denlinger, 48-acre crop farm, East Lampeter Township
    Mahlon J. Stoltzfus, 59-acre crop farm, Leacock Township

    Lawrence County – Total investment - $205,270; state - $170,982; county - $34,288
    Steven F. and Molly A. Slick #2, 137-acre dairy farm, Pulaski Township

    Lehigh County – Total investment - $493,414; state-only
    Lehigh County #1, 25-acre crop farm, Upper Milford Township
    Willard A. and Lucille C. Snyder, 54-acre crop farm, Lynn Township

    Luzerne County – Total investment - $130,673; state-only
    Christopher J. Maylath, 35-acre crop farm, Black Creek Township

    Mercer County – Total investment - $162,112; state - $142,782; county - $19,330
    Calvin N. Clayton, 149-acre crop and livestock farm, Mill Creek Township

    Monroe County – Total investment - $910,507; state - $896,542; county - $13,965
    Russell A. and Denise E. Gould, 25-acre fruit and vegetable farm, Chestnuthill Township
    Jason M. Green, 106-acre crop farm, Eldred Township

    Montgomery County – Total investment - $262,268; state - $259,758; county - $2,510
    Firely Enterprises and Firely Foundation, 41-acre equine farm, New Hanover Township

    Northampton County – Total investment - $739,774; state-only
    Richard R. Becker, Jr. and Carol J. Becker and John E. and Debra K. Becker, 61-acre crop farm, Lehigh Township
    Shane M. Bollinger, 43-acre crop farm, East Allen Township

    Northumberland County – Total investment - $393,040; state - $371,500; county - $21,540
    Robert F. Pardoe, Jr., 381-acre crop farm, West Chillisquaque Township

    Schuylkill County – Total investment - $225,100; state - $197,450; county - $27,650
    Richard W. and Laurie E. Hetherington, Trustees of the Richard and Laurie Hetherington Trust, 49-acre crop farm, Union Township
    Jared and Nicole G. Manbeck, 55-acre crop farm, South Manheim Township

    Washington County – Total investment - $300,251; state - $199,284; county - $100,967
    Brownsheepfarm, 95-acre sheep and goat farm, South Franklin Township

    Westmoreland County – Total investment - $750,088; state only
    Estate of Iona A. Malik, Nancy L. Metzger, Executrix, 75-acre crop farm, Sewickley Township
    Steven M. and Linda J. Rhoades, Trustees of the Steven and Linda Rhoades Living Trust, 86-acre crop and livestock farm, Ligonier Township

    York County – Total investment - $1,755,343; state - $1,369,048; county - $386,295
    180 Jerusalem School #1, 110-acre crop farm, East Manchester Township
    KT Burton #1, 149-acre crop farm, Shrewsbury Township
    John W. Marsteller, Jr. #2, 233-acre crop farm, East Hopewell Township

    Governor Josh Shapiro recognizes that agriculture is not only part of Pennsylvania’s heritage, but it’s also essential to the Commonwealth’s economic future. Nearly 49,000 farms contribute $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support almost 600,000 jobs. That’s why agriculture is one of five key industries prioritized in the Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — the first of its kind in more than two decades.

    The Shapiro Administration has also prioritized long-term agricultural growth and resilience by:

    • Creating the nation’s first Ag Innovation Program and investing $20 million to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania
    • Investing $1 million to establish the Organic Center of Excellence and the PA Preferred Organic™ brand
    • Fully funding the Pennsylvania Farm Bill each year to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development
    • Committing more than $65 million to mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and support poultry farmers, and funding a new state-of-the-art animal health laboratory in Western Pennsylvania
    • Continuing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative to expand access to local food and support small businesses
    • Investing $82 million through the Clean Streams Fund to expand the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP)

    To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure, sustainable future for Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

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    Department of Agriculture Media Contacts

    Ashley Fehr

    Communications Director 717-803-1452
    Department of Agriculture Media

    Shannon Powers

    Press Secretary 717-603-2056
    Department of Agriculture Media