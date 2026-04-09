The Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $164 million to preserve 555 farms and 46,178 prime acres of farmland across the state.

The State Agricultural Land Preservation Board approved easements in Berks, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Washington, Westmoreland, and York counties.

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that Pennsylvania is investing more than $10.2 million to purchase development rights for 2,645 acres on 31 farms in 20 counties, protecting them from future residential or commercial development and continuing the Administration’s support of one of Pennsylvania’s key industries.

“Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farmland, thanks to the unwavering commitment of our farm families and strong support at every level of government,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Many of these farmers have been offered the opportunity to sell their land for development, but they’ve chosen instead to stay committed to feeding our Commonwealth and carrying on their families’ farming traditions. The Shapiro Administration is honoring that commitment by protecting farmland and investing in the innovation and infrastructure needed to sustain Pennsylvania agriculture for generations to come.”

Among the farm families that chose to preserve their farms today are farmers Robert Pardoe Jr. and John Marsteller Jr., who have resisted the pressure to sell their land for development, choosing instead to preserve their farms and continue farming in Northumberland and York counties.

The Marsteller farm, for example, includes seven parcels creating a 2,700-acre block of preserved farmland. This will be the Marsteller family’s fourth preserved easement since setting a state record with a 1,063-acre easement in 1993.

“It’s been important for me and my family to not only farm the land, but to make sure that there are farms, and productive ones, for the future,” Marsteller said. “My mom always said that I was born on a tractor. I’ve been driving trucks and tractors since I was five years old. I was born and raised on the same farm that I live on today.”

In February, the Shapiro Administration announced an investment of nearly $7.1 million to preserve 25 new farms and 1,905 acres. In 2025, Pennsylvania preserved 167 farms and 14,147 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.1 million. These joint investments by state and local governments ensure that Pennsylvania farmers will have the prime-quality land they need to continue supporting families, communities, and jobs.

All of this is possible through Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, in which the state partners with local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights to preserve farmland, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling development rights, farm owners ensure their farms remain in agricultural production and are never sold to developers.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farms. Since 1988, when voters statewide overwhelmingly supported creating the state’s Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,704 farms and 665,585 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.84 billion in state, county, and local funds.

Farms preserved at today’s Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board Meeting are listed below by county, along with a breakdown of the total $10,235,075 invested:

Berks County – Total investment - $150,650; state - $26,960; county - $123,690

Barry C. and Donna E. Kline, 46-acre crop and livestock farm, Windsor Township

Bucks County – Total investment - $601,410; state - $572,840; county - $28,570

Gary G. and Linda K. Bender, 17-acre crop farm, Milford Township

Debra A. and Frank Ripp, Jr., 32-acre crop farm, Buckingham Township

Butler County – Total investment - $589,007; state - $542,477; county - $46,530

Clifford R. and Patricia J. Black #2, 124-acre crop and livestock farm, Jefferson Township

Carbon County – Total investment - $224,829; state - $123,611; county - $101,218

The Amended and Restated Revocable Agreement of Trust of Janet M. Degenhart, 42-acre crop farm, Packer Township

Chester County – Total investment - $1,045,803; state - $787,769; county - $151,222; Lower Oxford Township - $106,812

Craig E. and Crystal Martin, 57-acre crop farm, Lower Oxford Township

Gerald C. and Debra S. Neal, 61-acre crop and livestock farm, Sadsbury Township

Cumberland County – Total investment - $741,783; state - $320,021; county - $244,793; Silver Spring Township - $176,969

Adams Family Trust, 80-acre crop farm, Silver Spring Township

Delbert B. and Lorene M. Sensenig, 108-acre dairy farm, Southampton Township

Franklin County – Total investment - $125,029; state - $8,454; county - $116,575

Barry L. Timmons, 46-acre crop and livestock farm, Montgomery Township

Lancaster County – Total investment - $428,724; state - $215,392; county - $213,332

James L. and Alica B. Denlinger, 48-acre crop farm, East Lampeter Township

Mahlon J. Stoltzfus, 59-acre crop farm, Leacock Township

Lawrence County – Total investment - $205,270; state - $170,982; county - $34,288

Steven F. and Molly A. Slick #2, 137-acre dairy farm, Pulaski Township

Lehigh County – Total investment - $493,414; state-only

Lehigh County #1, 25-acre crop farm, Upper Milford Township

Willard A. and Lucille C. Snyder, 54-acre crop farm, Lynn Township

Luzerne County – Total investment - $130,673; state-only

Christopher J. Maylath, 35-acre crop farm, Black Creek Township

Mercer County – Total investment - $162,112; state - $142,782; county - $19,330

Calvin N. Clayton, 149-acre crop and livestock farm, Mill Creek Township

Monroe County – Total investment - $910,507; state - $896,542; county - $13,965

Russell A. and Denise E. Gould, 25-acre fruit and vegetable farm, Chestnuthill Township

Jason M. Green, 106-acre crop farm, Eldred Township

Montgomery County – Total investment - $262,268; state - $259,758; county - $2,510

Firely Enterprises and Firely Foundation, 41-acre equine farm, New Hanover Township

Northampton County – Total investment - $739,774; state-only

Richard R. Becker, Jr. and Carol J. Becker and John E. and Debra K. Becker, 61-acre crop farm, Lehigh Township

Shane M. Bollinger, 43-acre crop farm, East Allen Township

Northumberland County – Total investment - $393,040; state - $371,500; county - $21,540

Robert F. Pardoe, Jr., 381-acre crop farm, West Chillisquaque Township

Schuylkill County – Total investment - $225,100; state - $197,450; county - $27,650

Richard W. and Laurie E. Hetherington, Trustees of the Richard and Laurie Hetherington Trust, 49-acre crop farm, Union Township

Jared and Nicole G. Manbeck, 55-acre crop farm, South Manheim Township

Washington County – Total investment - $300,251; state - $199,284; county - $100,967

Brownsheepfarm, 95-acre sheep and goat farm, South Franklin Township

Westmoreland County – Total investment - $750,088; state only

Estate of Iona A. Malik, Nancy L. Metzger, Executrix, 75-acre crop farm, Sewickley Township

Steven M. and Linda J. Rhoades, Trustees of the Steven and Linda Rhoades Living Trust, 86-acre crop and livestock farm, Ligonier Township

York County – Total investment - $1,755,343; state - $1,369,048; county - $386,295

180 Jerusalem School #1, 110-acre crop farm, East Manchester Township

KT Burton #1, 149-acre crop farm, Shrewsbury Township

John W. Marsteller, Jr. #2, 233-acre crop farm, East Hopewell Township

Governor Josh Shapiro recognizes that agriculture is not only part of Pennsylvania’s heritage, but it’s also essential to the Commonwealth’s economic future. Nearly 49,000 farms contribute $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support almost 600,000 jobs. That’s why agriculture is one of five key industries prioritized in the Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — the first of its kind in more than two decades.

The Shapiro Administration has also prioritized long-term agricultural growth and resilience by:

Creating the nation’s first Ag Innovation Program and investing $20 million to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania

Investing $1 million to establish the Organic Center of Excellence and the PA Preferred Organic™ brand

Fully funding the Pennsylvania Farm Bill each year to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development

Committing more than $65 million to mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and support poultry farmers, and funding a new state-of-the-art animal health laboratory in Western Pennsylvania

Continuing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative to expand access to local food and support small businesses

Investing $82 million through the Clean Streams Fund to expand the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP)

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure, sustainable future for Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

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