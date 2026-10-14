Last month, the Shapiro Administration secured the single largest investment in agriculture in Pennsylvania history — $1.2 billion to establish Chobani’s first dairy operation in the Commonwealth — which will create 900 jobs and increase demand for Pennsylvania milk by 30 percent.

The new work group will serve in an advisory role, bringing expertise from a broad spectrum of sectors including the dairy supply chain, government, finance, and academia to recommend new strategies to further grow Pennsylvania’s $11.8 billion dairy industry as it scales up to meet demand.

Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today convened the first meeting of the new Pennsylvania Dairy Development Committee. The creation of the work group comes on the heels of the single largest investment in agriculture in Pennsylvania history — $1.2 billion to establish Chobani’s first dairy operation in the Commonwealth, creating 900 jobs and increasing future demand for Pennsylvania milk by 30 percent.

The work group will serve in an advisory role, bringing expertise from a broad spectrum of sectors including the dairy supply chain, government, finance, and academia to recommend new strategies for increasing milk production and continuing to grow Pennsylvania’s $11.8 billion dairy industry as it scales up to meet demand.

“Pennsylvania is extremely proud of the historic $1.2 billion investment the Shapiro Administration fought to bring to Pennsylvania, demonstrating faith that our dairy industry is ready to grow and continue leading the nation,” Secretary Redding said.

“But we have work to do. Increasing demand for Pennsylvania milk by 30% will do more to increase prices paid to farmers for milk than any of the pricing reforms the industry has been seeking for over a decade,” Sec. Redding continued. “Looking at what our industry needs now, and down the road, then investing to support those needs and spur private investment is the right recipe for growth. This committee brings the right people and expertise to the conversation to help our industry grow, compete, and continue leading the nation.”

Members include leadership from the Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture, Labor & Industry, Revenue, Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania’s State Conservation Commission, and Pennsylvania Milk Board; House and Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committees; Center for Dairy Excellence, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, Chobani, dairy coops and individual dairy producers; the farm lending and financial sector; Pennsylvania State University and University of Pennsylvania; and environmental engineering firms.

Feeding Pennsylvania Dairy Growth Today and Tomorrow

Pennsylvania’s bipartisan 2026-27 budget included robust investments in the state’s dairy industry, including $215,000 for the All-American Dairy Show, $169,000 for youth livestock shows, $1.45 million for the Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence, and continued investment in buy-local promotions including PA Preferred® and Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail that introduce visitors to dairy families and their delicious products at creameries across the state.

Shapiro Administration investments through the Department of Agriculture include $2.5 million per year in Agriculture Research Grants and $30 million to date in the nation’s first Ag Innovation Grant Program to put innovative technology on the ground on farms and in processing plants to increase efficiency and production and lower costs. These are just some of the elements critical to getting Pennsylvania to that 30% increase.

Across Pennsylvania today, among two years of Ag Innovation Grants awarded to date, 37 dairy projects totaling nearly $4.9 million are helping dairy farms sustain and grow their businesses. Funded projects include robotic milkers, data-driven health monitoring, innovative dairy bedding, advanced nutrient management, direct tanker-loading systems, expanded automation and digesters to reduce waste and power farms. Applicants for the third $10 million round of grants are under review.

With 4,940 dairy farms and 468,000 cows producing 10 billion pounds of milk each year — about 2,501 gallons per cow — Pennsylvania ranks eighth in milk production nationally. The average Pennsylvania dairy farm is 100 cows, and two-thirds of the milk produced in Pennsylvania comes from farms with fewer than 500 cows. Nationally two-thirds of the milk supply comes from 1,000-cow herds or larger, and average herd size is 400.

Pennsylvania’s dairy industry provides more than 47,000 jobs and supports our state economy to the tune of $11.8 billion annually. Pennsylvania also ranks sixth in number of dairy cows, second in butter production, third in ice cream and Swiss cheese, and fourth in sour cream.

Learn how Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture as key to our future economic success. Find more investments in a strong future for Pennsylvania agriculture at shapirobudget.pa.gov.

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