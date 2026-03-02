The Shapiro Administration has led an aggressive and proactive response to High Path Avian Influenza – mobilizing more personnel, expanding testing capacity, and coordinating closely with the USDA.

The Shapiro Administration secured nearly $60 million in the first-in-the-nation HPAI Recovery Fund to support Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry.

Poultry is the largest sector of Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry — supporting nearly 48,800 farms and almost 600,000 jobs across the Commonwealth.

Lancaster, PA – Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined a group of poultry industry producers, farmers, agriculture leaders, and state legislators at a roundtable to hear how the unprecedented surge in highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) infections is impacting them and to highlight the aggressive response that the Commonwealth has activated.

Pennsylvania remains the only state in the nation with a dedicated HPAI Recovery Fund, designed to help poultry producers stabilize and recover from devastating losses. Since 2022, $75 million has been committed to the fund, with $59.4 million currently in reserve. To date, 302 poultry businesses have received $15.6 million in grants to offset losses, sustain operations, and strengthen biosecurity protections — 150 of those receiving farms have implemented enhanced disease-prevention improvements.

Pennsylvania’s Rapid Response

When an HPAI case is detected, state animal health teams deploy immediately, alongside partners at the USDA and local emergency management officials. Together, they work to quarantine affected sites, conduct testing, oversee virus elimination, and guide cleaning and disinfection protocols to prevent further spread.

Three Pennsylvania National Guard Civilian Support team members joined 55 Commonwealth veterinarians, other state employees, and four Penn State Extension experts already dedicated to the response. The expanded team also includes 42 USDA employees and industry leaders. In total, 105 staff are now assigned to mitigate the spread of HPAI.

Shapiro Administration’s Work to Strengthen Readiness

In his 2026–27 proposed budget, the Governor is seeking $11 million for Agricultural Preparedness and Response, including $2 million to support operations at the new diagnostic lab at Penn State Beaver, fully funding the Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission, the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System, including critical partners University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School, and Penn State University College of Agricultural Sciences.

What Agricultural Producers Can Do

With wild bird migration increasing seasonal risk, PDA is urging all poultry producers — commercial and backyard — to reinforce preventative measures immediately:

Limit and track farm access.

Require protective clothing and footwear for anyone entering poultry areas.

Clean and disinfect vehicles and equipment.

Prevent contact between domestic flocks and wild birds.

Monitor flock health closely and report unexplained illness or death immediately.

Producers should report sick birds or unexplained deaths to 717-772-2852. Anyone encountering sick or dead wild birds should contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD.

HPAI presents very low risk to the general public and poultry products remain safe to consume when properly handled and cooked.

Producers whose flocks become infected or whose operations are temporarily paused due to nearby detections are encouraged to apply for HPAI Recovery Grants.

For more information on avian influenza prevention and response resources, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

