Wholesaling to Institutions (WTI) is a 2-day intensive training for PA producers with 6 Modules that focus both on the wholesale market and your farm financials. PDA provides meals during the training including breakfast and lunch on day 1, and breakfast and lunch on day 2, as well as accommodations for those who need it at a local hotel for the nights of 2/16, and 2/17, with check out on the morning of 2/18.

Through this training, you will learn to assess profit potential and competitive pricing for institutional sales. Shift from direct-to-consumer to bulk sales with ease. Additionally, by attending this initial training with this year’s cohort of farmers, you’ll receive personalized guidance tailored to your farm that goes beyond the 2-day training and lasts for one calendar year. Register to be a part of this cohort to find your path and meet potential buyers and to take you farm financial understanding to the next level.

The Institutional Wholesale Market Includes: