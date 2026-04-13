Hanover, PA – Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail at Codorus State Park in York County. Created in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the GeoTrail leads visitors to 25 state parks where themed geocaches reveal stories from Pennsylvania’s past through a technology-driven scavenger hunt.

The DCNR America250PA GeoTrail launched Saturday, April 11, and runs through March 2028. For details on how to participate, including coordinates, rules, and park information, visit the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail webpage.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about DCNR America250PA GeoTrail:

ABC27: America 250 geocaches coming to Pennsylvania State Parks | ABC27

MyChesCo: New GeoTrail Opens 25 Parks to History Hunters Statewide - MyChesCo

Times Leader: DCNR kicks off America250PA GeoTrail through 25 of Pennsylvania’s state parks | Times Leader

Explore Jefferson: America250PA GeoTrail Encourages Pennsylvanians to Explore Nearby Parks - exploreJefferson

Impacto: Shapiro administration kicks Off DCNR America250PA geotrail through 25 of Pennsylvania’s state parks

Travel and Tour World: Discover the Hidden History of Pennsylvania: The Ultimate Guide to the America250PA GeoTrail - Travel And Tour World

PA Environment Digest Blog: PA Environment Digest Blog: DCNR Kicks Off America250PA GeoCache Trail Through 25 PA State Parks

The News Item: Commonwealth kicks off DCNR America250PA GeoTrail through 25 state parks | Local | newsitem.com

See what DCNR and America250PA leaders are saying:

“America’s story lives on Pennsylvania’s land, and DCNR has long conserved the parks, forests, and historic landscapes where that story was written,” said Secretary Dunn. “This anniversary year, we are proud to join America250PA in celebrating that legacy through education, conservation, and public events. Through initiatives like the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail, we are creating new opportunities for Pennsylvanians to connect with the places that shaped our nation. And as we honor the past, we are investing in the future to ensure these lands remain protected and accessible for generations to come.”

“Pennsylvania’s story lives in its landscapes—in the places where people worked, played, and helped shape the nation,” said Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director, America250PA. “The DCNR America250PA GeoTrail invites people to explore our state parks in a new way, connecting history and the outdoors through discovery and hands-on experience. As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, this initiative helps bring our shared history to life and helps ensure that every corner of Pennsylvania has a place in this milestone.”

About DCNR America250PA GeoTrail

Participants will discover Pennsylvania’s rich history through its state park system by joining this technology-driven scavenger hunt. Called geocaching, this free activity begins by entering the coordinates provided on DCNR’s website into any GPS-enabled device. From there, hike through one of the 25 participating state parks to search for a hidden container or cache. Each park features a unique cache that highlights a piece of Pennsylvania history that occurred at the park. Visit all 25 parks and find all 25 caches to receive a completion coin.

Participating State Parks & Geocache Themes

1. Beltzville – The Walking Purchase

2. Benjamin Rush – Patriot Physician

Geocache is ADA Accessible

3. Black Moshannon – From Trail to Turnpike

4. Codorus – Mary Ann Furnace

5. Chapman – Bridge to the Past

6. Cook Forest – Old Growth Forests

7. Elk Country Visitor Center – American Elk

8. French Creek – Life of Collier

9. Fort Washington – War Defenses

10. Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center – Colonial Government

11. Jennings Environmental Education Center – Frontier Remnants

12. Kings Gap Environmental Education Center – Colliers Cache

13. Little Buffalo – Juniata Iron Furnace

14. Lyman Run – From Lumber to Park

15. Moraine – Liberty Tree

16. Ohiopyle – Washington’s Raft

Geocache is ADA Accessible

17. Oil Creek – The Oil Boom

18. Pine Grove Furnace – Peak into Iron Making

19. Point – Whiskey Rebellion

Opens May 1

20. Presque Isle – The Harbor

21. Ryerson Station – Dangers of Frontier Life

22. Shawnee – Road to Revolution

23. Sinnemahoning – Early Surveyors

24. Washington Crossing Historic Park – Soldiers at War

25. White Clay Creek Preserve – Building State Lines

Connecting Pennsylvanians to Nature

With more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,400 local parks, 125 state parks, and 2.2 million acres of forest land, all of which are free and open to the public, Pennsylvania boasts one of the largest public trail systems in the eastern U.S. — positioning the Commonwealth as a leader in four-season recreation, and a hub for active tourism. Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are also home to some of the nation’s most significant historic sites, including Point State Park’s French and Indian War history, Washington Crossing’s Revolutionary War legacy, and Presque Isle’s ties to the War of 1812. In addition to these well-known places, DCNR also stewards many lesser-known historic features across public lands, from early industrial structures to cemeteries and cultural landscapes that help tell the story of Pennsylvania’s past.

The Shapiro Administration’s investments in outdoor recreation helped Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy grow by $1.5 billion in 2024, reaching $20.4 billion in total economic impact and supporting more than 177,000 jobs, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The Shapiro Administration has included outdoor recreation as part of its broader economic development strategy, launching the Office of Outdoor Recreation, and continuing investments in parks, trails, tourism, and outdoor businesses across the Commonwealth.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Secretary Dunn visited Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County on April 6 to make the historic announcement that it is now Pennsylvania’s 125th state park and first subterranean state park in Commonwealth history. Approximately 50 miles from Pittsburgh, Laurel Caverns is a 435-acre park centered around the largest and deepest limestone cave in Pennsylvania, which includes four miles of wide cave passages that go as deep as 476 feet and the largest bat shelter in the Northeast. The Caverns attract 50,000 annual visitors and will officially reopen to the public on Earth Day, April 22, to remain open until October.

The launch of Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway highlights the state’s status as a premier outdoor recreation destination. Public lands offer a wide range of outdoor activities spanning from ATV riding to whitewater boating. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about what to do at state parks and where to go on public lands, including local parks and for scenic views.

DCNR encourages Pennsylvanians to check its Calendar of Events for seasonal programming happening across the state – new this year is the America250PA filter, which allows visitors to find America’s 250th themed events.

Photos and video from Friday's event are available at PAcast.com.

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