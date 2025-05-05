DCNR GeoTrail

In Partnership with America250PA
Counting down to America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, DCNR has partnered with America250PA to celebrate the role of Pennsylvania’s public outdoor spaces and their impact on the Commonwealth. Focusing on America250PA’s theme of “Educate, Preserve, Innovate, and Celebrate” (EPIC), DCNR is helping to engage citizens in all 67 counties to commemorate this momentous occasion.
Pennsylvania State Parks America250PA GeoTrail Locations
America250PA GeoTrail Locations and Descriptions
Geocache Theme: The Walking Purchase
This cache shares the history of The Walking Purchase. A now infamous agreement between colonists and local indigenous tribes.
The hike to find this small cache is less than 0.5 miles and has slight elevation changes.
Learn more about Beltzville State Park's America250PA Geocache.
♿Geocache Theme: Dr. Benjamin Rush, Patriot Physician
This cache tells the story of Dr. Benjamin Rush, who was one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. Dr. Rush was a highly educated physician that also became a prominent abolitionist.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy, mostly level terrain on an ADA-accessible path.
Learn more about Benjamin Rush State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: From Trail to Turnpike
This cache shows some of the original paths used by indigenous people, and how European settlers used these trails for the foundation of the first improved roads.
The hike to find this small cache is 1-mile round trip over uneven terrain.
Learn more about Black Moshannon State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Mary Ann Furnace
This cache is located at the site of the original ironmaster’s house that served the Mary Ann furnace. The Mary Ann furnace was the oldest cold-blast furnace west of the Susquehanna River.
The hike to find this small cache is less than 0.5 miles and has slight elevation changes.
Learn more about Codorus State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Bridge to the Past
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, this area was in the heart of the lumber boom. This cache takes you to the site where many of the buildings for the Bucher family lumber mill once stood.
The hike to find this small cache is less than 0.5 miles with slight elevation changes.
Learn more about Chapman State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Old-Growth Forests
This cache demonstrates that American history also includes natural history. Many of the old-growth trees around this cache date to before the American Revolution. Walking in these woods feels very much the same today as it did more than 300 years ago.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles with slight elevation changes.
Learn more about Cook Forest State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: American Elk
This cache highlights one of the largest mammals in Pennsylvania and showcases the important role they play not only in our state’s ecology, but also in our state’s history.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy terrain.
Learn more about the Elk Country Visitor Center's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: War Defenses
This cache gives you an in-depth look at a popular war defense construction that was used heavily to fortify long-term encampment areas during the Revolution.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy, mostly flat terrain.
Learn more about Fort Washington State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Life of Collier
This cache will take you back to a time when people known as “colliers” worked to turn wood into charcoal that fueled the first American iron furnaces. These furnaces gave colonists the first American-made iron products.
The hike to find this small cache is less than 0.5 miles and has slight elevation changes.
Learn more about French Creek State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Early Colonial Government
Learn about the formation of early Colonial government via Johan Jacob Hubler, the likely namesake of the settlement of Jacosburg — which the Center is named for — and an early member of Northampton County government.
The hike is less than 0.5 mile. Mostly flat but may not be wheelchair accessible.
Learn more about Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Frontier Remnants
This cache explores a lone wolf white oak tree and walks you through the history that may have been witnessed by that exact tree. Put yourself in its shoes and walk back in time.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy terrain.
Learn more about Jennings Environmental Education Center's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Colliers Cache
This cache shares the history of the charcoal-making process, which supplied fuel for nearby iron furnaces.
The hike to find the cache is along a 0.6 mile loop trail that has relatively even terrain.
Learn more about Kings Gap Environmental Education Center's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Juniata Iron Furnace
Learn about the two owners of this furnace — Revolutionary War Captain William Power and prominent Carlisle lawyer David Watts — while discovering clues about the furnace’s existence at the park.
The hike is less than two miles along a narrow well-defined path. Rocks and roots may make hiking slightly more difficult.
Learn more about Little Buffalo State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: From Lumber to Park
Discover the history of Lyman Run State Park and Potter County — from one of the region's first settlers, to the logging boom of early 20th Century, to the Civilian Conservation Corps and the creation of the park in the 1930s.
The hike to find this cache is less than 2 miles along a well-defined path. Rocks and roots may make hiking slightly more difficult.
Learn more about Lyman Run State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: The Liberty Tree
What is a Liberty Tree? What impact did these trees have on the Revolution? Find this cache and you’ll know!
An easy cache to find, it is accessible to most people and convenient to nearby parking.
Learn more about Moraine State Park's America250PA Geocache.
♿ Geocache Theme: Washington’s Raft
This cache takes you on a journey through George Washington’s perilous adventure down the Youghiogheny River as he sought to chart a watercourse to the “Forks of the Ohio.”
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.25 miles along a paved ADA-accessible path.
Learn more about Ohiopyle State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: The Oil Boom
From colonels to chiefs, learn how two groups with different goals and languages worked together to fight against the British and keep them from advancing into western Pennsylvania.
This cache is simple to find, less than 0.25 miles away from parking, and is accessible to most people.
Learn more about Oil Creek State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Peak Into Iron Making
This cache is located along the Appalachian Trail next to Fuller Lake, the site of an 18th-century iron furnace and quarry. Experience one of the USA’s most popular hiking trails and learn about iron making in Pennsylvania.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy terrain.
Learn more about Pine Grove Furnace State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Whiskey Rebellion
This cache highlights the major conflict of the Whiskey Rebellion, known as the Battle of Bower Hill, the first major test of federal powers for the newly formed federal government.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy, mostly level terrain.
Geocache Theme: The Harbor
This cache focuses on Presque Isle during revolutionary times. It showcases the iconic harbor’s history and the role Fort Presque Isle played during America’s early years.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy terrain.
Learn more about Presque Isle State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Dangers of the Frontier
This cache tells the personal story of the Davis family. It highlights the difficult conflicts that often arose as settlers attempted to stake their claim on Native lands.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy terrain with some uneven surfaces.
Learn more about Ryerson Station State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Fort Louden & Forbes Road
Uncover the story of how Forbes Road began and the part it played in the Revolution and beyond. Learn how important this road was in Pennsylvania history and how you can still experience it today!
The hike to find this cache is around 0.5 miles over easy terrain.
Learn more about Shawnee State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Early Surveyors & Samuel Maclay
This cache explains a brief history of benchmarks and surveying during the late 1700s and focuses on three surveyors sent to explore the vast wilderness of northcentral Pennsylvania.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.75 miles over easy terrain with some uneven surfaces.
Learn more about Sinnemahoning State Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Soldiers at War
This cache walks you through history from the perspective of Revolutionary War soldiers who took refuge at the Thompson-Neely house in the harsh winter of 1776.
The hike to find this cache is less than 0.5 miles over easy terrain.
Learn more about Washington Crossing Historic Park's America250PA Geocache.
Geocache Theme: Building State Lines
This cache focuses on the dispute between two states and the line that was drawn between them just years before the Revolution.
The hike to find this cache is a 3.5-mile loop over easy terrain with a few small inclines.
Learn more about White Clay Creek Preserve's America250PA Geocache.
Commemorative Coin for Completing All 25 Locations
Use GeoCache.com's website to log your finds! If you complete all 25 locations, DCNR has created a special commemorative coin for your accomplishment!
Email DCNR to submit for your coin.