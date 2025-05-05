Laurel Caverns State Park, Pennsylvania's first and only underground state park, consists of 426 acres of mountainous terrain on Chestnut Ridge in Fayette County. The calcareous sandstone cavern system is the largest in Pennsylvania and is the focal point of the park. Access to the aboveground features and trails at Laurel Caverns State Park is open for all to enjoy at no cost. The park adjoins thousands of acres of Forbes State Forest and State Game Lands 138 for additional recreational opportunities.

For visitor safety and enjoyment, access to the caverns is only permitted with a guided tour. Multiple tour options, offered by the Laurel Caverns Conservancy for a fee, allow visitors to explore various routes within the four-mile underground trail network.