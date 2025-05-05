Overview
Laurel Caverns State Park, Pennsylvania's first and only underground state park, consists of 426 acres of mountainous terrain on Chestnut Ridge in Fayette County. The calcareous sandstone cavern system is the largest in Pennsylvania and is the focal point of the park. Access to the aboveground features and trails at Laurel Caverns State Park is open for all to enjoy at no cost. The park adjoins thousands of acres of Forbes State Forest and State Game Lands 138 for additional recreational opportunities.
For visitor safety and enjoyment, access to the caverns is only permitted with a guided tour. Multiple tour options, offered by the Laurel Caverns Conservancy for a fee, allow visitors to explore various routes within the four-mile underground trail network.
Plan Your Visit
1065 Skyline Dr.
Farmington, PA 15437
RA-NRLaurelCaverns@pa.gov
Tickets for guided cave tours can be purchased on-site from the Laurel Caverns Conservancy.
The aboveground park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The underground caverns are open from mid-April through the last weekend of October. They close in the winter for bat hibernation. To access the caverns, you must purchase tickets at the Visitors Center for a guided tour through the Laurel Caverns Conservancy.
GPS DD: Lat. 39.7996 Long. -79.7113
GPS Address: 1065 Skyline Drive, Farmington, PA 15437
From Uniontown (US 40 eastbound): Turn right onto Skyline Drive and continue for five miles. Turn right onto Caverns Park Road for 0.5 mile. Turn right into the parking area.
From Farmington (US 40 eastbound): Turn hard left onto Skyline Drive and continue for five miles. Turn right onto Caverns Park Road for 0.5 mile. Turn right into the parking area.
ADA-accessible parking is available in the lower parking lot closest to the visitor center.
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards at the Visitor's Center.
NEAREST HOSPITAL
Uniontown Hospital
500 West Berkeley Street
Uniontown, PA 15401
724-430-5000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Pleased download the park map before your visit. There is no cell service in the caverns.
Laurel Caverns offers five cavern tour options through the Laurel Caverns Conservancy from mid-April until the last weekend of October. Tickets are purchased on-site. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a supervising adult.
Organized groups with more than 15 individuals should call the conservancy at 724-438-3003 for group rates.