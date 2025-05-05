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    Climate and Sustainability Action

    Solar Energy

    The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is working to power its buildings in state parks and forests with renewable energy.

     

    The department supports , promotes, and uses renewable energy sources, like solar power, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money, and address climate change.

     

    By 2030, DCNR plans to get 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy. Some will come from solar power produced on DCNR park and forest land. The department also participates in the Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PA PULSE) initiative. The rest is from other renewable sources.

    How Solar Panels Work

    Solar panels work by turning sunlight into electricity. When sunlight hits the panels, it activates special materials inside called solar cells. These cells create an electric current. That current is sent through wires and used to power lights, equipment, and other devices. In simple terms, solar panels take energy from the sun and turn it into usable electricity. 

    Solar panels generate the most electricity on clear, cool days with abundant sunshine. They can still make electricity on cloudy days, just not as much as they do in full sunlight. 

    Any excess solar power that is generated, but not needed, gets sent back (or sold) to the electric grid for others to use. 

    Solar Energy in State Parks and Forests

    DCNR is building solar panels to power buildings, facilities, and even whole state parks and forest areas when possible. The agency looks for the best places to put solar panels. Some factors are:

    • Facilities already being renovated or built
    • Solar energy can meet the power needs
    • Sunlight is available
    • Site conditions are good

    Across state parks and forests, there are now 38 solar panel systems with a total capacity of 4,548 kW DC. These systems provide most of the electricity used by 26 state park and state forest facilities.

    Solar installation locations as of April 2026 are:

    Grid-Scale Solar Installations

    A grid-scale or utility-scale solar installation refers to a large-scale, typically 1-100MW, installation that generates electricity for the utility grid rather than for private, on-site consumption. These solar installations function similarly to how a conventional coal, gas, or nuclear power plant would produce and supply energy to the utility grid, except they are powered by the sun. Grid-scale solar installations are not permitted on DCNR lands, nor on lands that have received DCNR grant funds.

    The department supports advancing grid-scale solar while minimizing negative environmental impacts through informed planning and decision-making processes. As Pennsylvania’s conservation leader and trustee of the Commonwealth’s natural resources, DCNR has developed guidance for landowners, developers, planners, and local officials for the siting and construction of grid-scale solar projects.

    DCNR’s Conservation Considerations for Siting, Planning, and Maintaining Grid-Scale Solar Systems in Pennsylvania (PDF) guidance document includes a number of key resources for informed planning and decision-making.

    The guidance outlines 10 considerations for siting best practices and eight for sustainable design. These include:

    • Prioritize the conservation and protection of mature forests, recreational lands, plant and wildlife habitat, and vital ecosystems
    • Prioritize siting on already disturbed lands
    • Co-locate near existing energy infrastructure
    • Avoid and minimize erosion and sedimentation
    • Actively protect and restore wildlife habitat to include and support native species
    • Include decommissioning that restores the land to the same condition as it was before

    Solar Energy at Home

    According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), in July of 2025, Pennsylvania now has two gigawatts of installed solar energy in Pennsylvania– enough to power 350,000 homes. 

    The Commission’s fact sheet Frequently Asked Questions About Solar Electricity (PDF) is a good source of information when considering residential solar that is specific to Pennsylvania.

    Here are some considerations when exploring the use of solar energy at home:

    • Assessing whether your roof is suitable for solar installation
    • Finding a local company that installs solar panels
    • Exploring opportunities to work with neighbors to build community interest and potentially improve rates
    • Checking in with your electric distributor on how to connect
    • Understanding costs associated with installation
    • Reviewing available federal or state government assistance for new solar installations

    For more information, check the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Renewable Energy webpage.