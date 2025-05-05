How Solar Panels Work
Solar panels work by turning sunlight into electricity. When sunlight hits the panels, it activates special materials inside called solar cells. These cells create an electric current. That current is sent through wires and used to power lights, equipment, and other devices. In simple terms, solar panels take energy from the sun and turn it into usable electricity.
Solar panels generate the most electricity on clear, cool days with abundant sunshine. They can still make electricity on cloudy days, just not as much as they do in full sunlight.
Any excess solar power that is generated, but not needed, gets sent back (or sold) to the electric grid for others to use.
Solar Energy in State Parks and Forests
DCNR is building solar panels to power buildings, facilities, and even whole state parks and forest areas when possible. The agency looks for the best places to put solar panels. Some factors are:
- Facilities already being renovated or built
- Solar energy can meet the power needs
- Sunlight is available
- Site conditions are good
Across state parks and forests, there are now 38 solar panel systems with a total capacity of 4,548 kW DC. These systems provide most of the electricity used by 26 state park and state forest facilities.
Solar installation locations as of April 2026 are:
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Bald Eagle State ForestFish the fabled Penn's Creek. See old growth at Joyce Kilmer. Snowmobile on 300 miles of trails.
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Buchanan State ForestExplore the rugged Martin Hill. Hike the Mid-State Trail. Enjoy the Sweet Root Natural Area.
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Caledonia State Park
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Codorus State Park
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Evansburg State Park
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Fort Washington State Park
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French Creek State Park
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Greenwood Furnace State Park
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Gifford Pinchot State Park
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Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center
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Lackawanna State Park
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Laurel Hill State Park
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Mount Pisgah State Park
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Moraine State Park
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Ohiopyle State Park
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Oil Creek State Park
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Parker Dam State Park
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Presque Isle State Park
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Prince Gallitzin State Park
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Pymatuning State Park
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Ryerson Station State Park
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Shikellamy State Park
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Sproul State ForestBackpack the remote Fish Dam Wild Area. ATV the Bloody Skillet. Trout fish on Young Woman's Creek.
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Tyler State Park
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Weiser State ForestHang-glide on the Haldeman. Explore the backcountry of Roaring Creek. Kayak out to Sheets Island.
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Yellow Creek State Park
Grid-Scale Solar Installations
A grid-scale or utility-scale solar installation refers to a large-scale, typically 1-100MW, installation that generates electricity for the utility grid rather than for private, on-site consumption. These solar installations function similarly to how a conventional coal, gas, or nuclear power plant would produce and supply energy to the utility grid, except they are powered by the sun. Grid-scale solar installations are not permitted on DCNR lands, nor on lands that have received DCNR grant funds.
The department supports advancing grid-scale solar while minimizing negative environmental impacts through informed planning and decision-making processes. As Pennsylvania’s conservation leader and trustee of the Commonwealth’s natural resources, DCNR has developed guidance for landowners, developers, planners, and local officials for the siting and construction of grid-scale solar projects.
DCNR’s Conservation Considerations for Siting, Planning, and Maintaining Grid-Scale Solar Systems in Pennsylvania (PDF) guidance document includes a number of key resources for informed planning and decision-making.
The guidance outlines 10 considerations for siting best practices and eight for sustainable design. These include:
- Prioritize the conservation and protection of mature forests, recreational lands, plant and wildlife habitat, and vital ecosystems
- Prioritize siting on already disturbed lands
- Co-locate near existing energy infrastructure
- Avoid and minimize erosion and sedimentation
- Actively protect and restore wildlife habitat to include and support native species
- Include decommissioning that restores the land to the same condition as it was before
Solar Energy at Home
According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), in July of 2025, Pennsylvania now has two gigawatts of installed solar energy in Pennsylvania– enough to power 350,000 homes.
The Commission’s fact sheet Frequently Asked Questions About Solar Electricity (PDF) is a good source of information when considering residential solar that is specific to Pennsylvania.
Here are some considerations when exploring the use of solar energy at home:
- Assessing whether your roof is suitable for solar installation
- Finding a local company that installs solar panels
- Exploring opportunities to work with neighbors to build community interest and potentially improve rates
- Checking in with your electric distributor on how to connect
- Understanding costs associated with installation
- Reviewing available federal or state government assistance for new solar installations
For more information, check the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Renewable Energy webpage.