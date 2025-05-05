Climate and Sustainability Action

Solar Energy

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is working to power its buildings in state parks and forests with renewable energy.

The department supports , promotes, and uses renewable energy sources, like solar power, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money, and address climate change.

By 2030, DCNR plans to get 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy. Some will come from solar power produced on DCNR park and forest land. The department also participates in the Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PA PULSE) initiative. The rest is from other renewable sources.