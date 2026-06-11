Fort Loudon, PA – Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced DCNR installed new and expanded accessibility tools across Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, including at Cowans Gap State Park in Fulton County.

These improvements include new online accessibility planning tools, communication boards, colorblind glasses, and Handy Talker communication lanyards, along with continued investments in accessible trails, boat launches, hunting areas, wildlife viewing areas, and playgrounds.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of the outdoors,” said Secretary Dunn. “DCNR is focused on improving the experience for the millions of visitors of all ability levels who spend time in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests each year. Governor Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro strongly believe in this work and continue to champion efforts that expand access and inclusion across our public lands. We are grateful for their support as we advance these important initiatives for all Pennsylvanians."

The communication board at Cowans Gap playground represents one of eight new boards installed across seven state parks. These boards support individuals who may experience deafness or hearing loss, limited or no verbal speech, language barriers, or other communication differences. Each board uses simple pictures, symbols, and words to help visitors express needs, ask for help, and engage in everyday interactions during their visit.

Communication boards are located at:

DCNR also announced major updates to its accessible recreation website pages. More than 100 state park and forest webpages now list detailed accessibility features. These pages continue to be updated and include information about accessible facilities and amenities such as lodging, pavilions, water access, fishing access, hiking, hunting, beaches, loaner equipment, colorblind viewfinders, wildlife watching areas, theaters, amphitheaters, and environmental education centers. A new search function allows visitors to filter locations by the specific accessibility features they are looking for.

Other noteworthy accessibility initiatives include:

Visitors with red-green colorblindness may also borrow EnChroma glasses at Black Moshannon and Oil Creek State Parks, allowing users to experience a broader range of clear and vibrant colors during their visit.

DCNR Rangers are now using Handy Talker communication cards, which use full-color picture communication symbols with English and Spanish text to support nonverbal individuals, language learners, and visitors who may need assistance during their visit.

DCNR continues to expand Spanish-language materials and offers a Spanish Language Recreation Guide covering Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forestlands. The guide was developed through DCNR’s Mosaic initiative, which promotes inclusive and welcoming outdoor experiences for all visitors. The agency also provides educational and exploration materials in Spanish covering state parks, state forests, and Pennsylvania geology.

"The accessibility features at Cowans Gap State Park have enabled my long-term care residents to enjoy the beauty of the park without the worry of navigating difficult obstacles," said Elisha Hargett, Activity Director at Fulton County Medical Center and Co‑Chair for Friends of Cowans Gap State Park. "The accessible pathways and amenities allow them to experience nature comfortably, safely, and with greater independence, and being part of the Friends group has given us the chance to support projects that make the park even more accessible. From helping fund an adaptive swing and assembling accessible picnic tables to providing materials that create more level and navigable trail surfaces, our efforts aim to ensure that people of all abilities can enjoy the beauty and recreational opportunities the park offers."

As part of the ongoing expansion of accessible recreation opportunities, Pennsylvania now offers more than 120 miles of ADA accessible trails in state parks and 82 miles in state forests. Highlights include the Cook Forest Sensory Trail at Cook Forest State Park. This ADA accessible paved loop features braille and raised letter signage, a guide cable, sturdy benches, and a picnic area at the trailhead. Interpretive signs encourage visitors to experience nature through sound, touch, and other sensory connections. Additional trails are in development, including an ADA interpretive trail at Washington Crossing Historic Park and the expansion of the ADA trail at Marsh Creek State Park. ADA accessible trails typically include a firm surface, minimal slope, no obstacles, and sufficient passing space.

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) continues to play a vital role in expanding accessible outdoor recreation across Pennsylvania’s state parks and state forests. PPFF supports barrier removal, skill building, and broader access to outdoor activities. The organization has supported the installation of accessible boat launches at several state parks, including Beltzville, Chapman, Hills Creek, Laurel Hill, Nockamixon, Little Buffalo, and Prince Gallitzin. PPFF has also supported a range of accessible features and equipment in state parks and state forests, including pool and beach wheelchairs, floating wheelchairs, all terrain wheelchairs, accessible fishing docks, accessible hunting areas, kayak and canoe launches, playgrounds, wildlife viewing areas, and colorblind viewfinders and glasses.

“Ensuring that our parks and forests are accessible to all isn’t just good practice — it’s a commitment to equity,” said Marci Mowery, president of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “For us, it is a priority. When we remove barriers, we open the outdoors to every community and every generation.”

Access to the outdoors remains essential to the well-being of all Pennsylvanians. Ensuring that everyone feels able to explore nature requires more than infrastructure. It also requires clear information and reliable resources that help people plan their visits and find the experiences that work best for them. DCNR is committed to providing welcoming facilities, useful tools, and meaningful guidance so that every visitor can enjoy Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests with confidence.

About Cowans Gap State Park

Cowans Gap State Park is a 1,085-acre destination in the scenic Allens Valley of Fulton County, offering a 42-acre lake, two campgrounds, rustic Civilian Conservation Corps cabins, and an extensive trail system. The park is surrounded by Buchanan State Forest, providing year-round recreation and natural beauty. Accessibility features at Cowans Gap include a communication board at the playground, an ADA-accessible pavilion with nearby accessible picnicking, a paved path that connects visitors to an ADA beach ramp, beach house, restrooms, an accessible fishing pier, and access to Campground A, which offers an ADA campsite and cabin.

Shapiro Administration Investments in Disability Inclusion

The Shapiro Administration continues to expand support for Pennsylvanians with disabilities through recent executive actions and historic investments. Governor Josh Shapiro signed three executive orders to strengthen the rights and protections of Pennsylvanians with disabilities and autism.

Under the Governor’s leadership, the Commonwealth has made historic investments in their support, care, and freedom to live on their own terms — and these executive orders build on that progress. The three executive orders reaffirm the Commonwealth's disability nondiscrimination policy, establish new data privacy protections, reauthorize the Developmental Disabilities (DD) Council, and create a new Governor's Advisory Commission focused solely on people with disabilities.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on ensuring Pennsylvanians with disabilities are represented in state government and have the resources to succeed and thrive on their own terms. The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget continues this work by:

Increasing state funding for OVR by $1 million , bringing the total to $49.7 million, to serve more Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

, bringing the to serve more Pennsylvanians with disabilities. Investing $3 million into the modernization of PA Link, Pennsylvania’s Aging and Disability Resource Center network, to improve navigation of long-term services.

into the modernization of PA Link, Pennsylvania’s Aging and Disability Resource Center network, to improve navigation of long-term services. Growing Special Education Funding by $50 million, totaling $1.58 billion to support students with disabilities and special needs, through after-school programs, full-day pre-K and kindergarten, and more.

For more information about accessible outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania, visit the DCNR website.

Photos and video from the event are available on the PAcast website.

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