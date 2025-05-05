Sproul State Forest was named in memory of William C. Sproul, Governor of Pennsylvania from 1919 to 1923. Governor Sproul was best known for expansion of the public education system in Pennsylvania.

The largest in the state forest system, Sproul covers 305,450 acres, or slightly more than 476 square miles. It features steep and rugged hillsides cut by the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and its tributaries.

Sproul State Forest is one of eight state forests located in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.