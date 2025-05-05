Here is a list of exotic species that have killed forested areas in Pennsylvania:
Emerald Ash Borer (EAB): First found in Michigan in 2002, EAB has killed many ash trees across North America.
Sirex Wood Wasp and Spruce Bark Beetle: These pests are new to New York and Pennsylvania and could harm pine trees.
Firewood Quarantine (2007): To stop these pests, Pennsylvania requires firewood coming into the state to be treated, dried, or certified.
How to protect Pennsylvania
To help protect Pennsylvania's forested areas from exotic species:
- Buy and burn firewood locally.
- If you’ve brought firewood from somewhere else, burn it all; don’t leave or take it with you.
- Encourage others not to move firewood.
- Report any pests to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 1-866-253-7189 or email Badbug@state.pa.us.
Contact
Shane Philipps
Compliance and Enforcement Specialist
717-836-3255
sphilipps@pa.gov