The event comes on the heels of the single largest investment in agriculture in Pennsylvania history — $1.2 billion to establish Chobani’s first dairy operation in the Commonwealth, creating 900 jobs and increasing demand for Pennsylvania milk by 30 percent.

Supporting the annual showcase for excellence is one of Pennsylvania’s investments in innovation, workforce, and economic development, helping the Commonwealth compete and setting the stage for future growth.

Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding celebrated the best of American dairy breeding and management skills today at the All-American Dairy Show and Premier National Jr. Show. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center hosts the annual show, featuring more than 1,000 top adult and youth competitors in dairy cattle breeding and animal care from across the U.S. and Canada.

The event comes on the heels of the single largest investment in agriculture in Pennsylvania history — $1.2 billion to establish Chobani’s first dairy operation in the Commonwealth, creating 900 jobs and increasing future demand for Pennsylvania milk by 30 percent. Supporting the annual showcase for industry excellence is among Pennsylvania’s investments in innovation, workforce, and economic development helping the Commonwealth compete and setting the stage for future growth.

“Pennsylvania is proud of our hardworking dairy farm families and the sacrifices and ingenuity they demonstrate to produce top-quality, nutritious products every day, all year long,” said Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “The Commonwealth joins our proud dairy families in hosting their peers from across the nation to showcase excellence in dairy breeding and animal husbandry demonstrated by the best in the business today and by youth aspiring to fill their shoes tomorrow. We are even more proud of the historic $1.2 billion investment the Shapiro Administration has fought to bring to Pennsylvania, demonstrating faith that our dairy industry is ready to grow and continue leading the nation.”

The dairy show features 21 dairy cattle contests and the finest of seven dairy cattle breeds. The show’s youth dairy management, showmanship, and judging competitions sharpen the skills of tomorrow’s dairy producers and attract high school FFA chapters and collegiate teams from across the country.

Pennsylvania’s bipartisan 2026-27 budget included robust investments in the state’s dairy industry, including $215,000 for the All-American Dairy Show, $169,000 for youth livestock shows, $1.45 million for the Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence, and continued investment in buy-local promotions including PA Preferred® and Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail that introduce visitors to dairy families and their delicious products at creameries across the state.

“Increasing demand for Pennsylvania milk by 30% will do more to increase prices paid to farmers for milk than any of the pricing reforms the industry has been seeking for over a decade,” Sec. Redding continued. “Looking at what our industry needs now, and down the road, then investing to support those needs and spur private investment is the right recipe for growth.”

Shapiro Administration investments through the Department of Agriculture include $2.5 million per year in Agriculture Research Grants and $30 million to date in the nation’s first Ag Innovation Grant Program to put innovative technology on the ground on farms and in processing plants to increase efficiency and production and lower costs. These are some of the elements critical to getting Pennsylvania to that 30% increase.

Across Pennsylvania today, among two years of Ag Innovation Grants awarded to date, 37 dairy projects totaling nearly $4.9 million are helping dairy farms sustain and grow their businesses. Funded projects include robotic milkers, data-driven health monitoring, innovative dairy bedding, advanced nutrient management, direct tanker-loading systems, expanded automation and digesters to reduce waste and power farms. A third $10 million round of grants is open for applications through Friday, October 9, 2026.

With 4,940 dairy farms and 468,000 cows producing 10 billion pounds of milk each year — about 2,501 gallons per cow — Pennsylvania ranks eighth in milk production nationally. The average Pennsylvania dairy farm is 100 cows, and two-thirds of the milk produced in Pennsylvania comes from farms with fewer than 500 cows. Nationally two-thirds of the milk supply comes from 1,000-cow herds or larger, and average herd size is 400.

Pennsylvania’s dairy industry provides more than 47,000 jobs and supports our state economy to the tune of $11.8 billion annually. Pennsylvania also ranks sixth in number of dairy cows, second in butter production, third in ice cream and Swiss cheese, and fourth in sour cream.

For more about the All-American Dairy Show, photos and competition results, visit allamericandairyshow.com.

Learn how Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture as key to our future economic success and find more investments in a strong future for Pennsylvania agriculture at shapirobudget.pa.gov.

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