Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is deploying additional resources to support the Commonwealth’s Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) response and protect Pennsylvania poultry producers. In response to a recent spike in infections among poultry in the Commonwealth, the Shapiro Administration is mobilizing additional personnel, expanding testing capacity, and coordinating closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and industry partners.

Starting today, 42 USDA employees will be on the ground in Pennsylvania, supporting 55 Commonwealth veterinarians and employees, four Penn State Extension experts, and three members of the Pennsylvania National Guard Civilian Support team who are working to mitigate the spread of HPAI in Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration is also deploying up to six additional Commonwealth employees to support the HPAI response and working to procure additional resources to support high-volume testing and aggressive biosecurity efforts.

Governor Shapiro spoke with leaders in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry yesterday, briefing them on the Administration’s response and discussing additional steps the Commonwealth and industry partners can take to reduce the spread of HPAI and support Pennsylvania farmers. The Shapiro Administration continues to urge poultry producers and companies serving them to remain on high alert and reinforce on-farm biosecurity measures.

“Since day one, my Administration has worked aggressively to support Pennsylvania poultry farmers and reduce the spread of Hi-Path Avian Influenza – and today, we are deploying more resources to address this challenge head on. Under the leadership of Secretary Russell Redding, we are working collaboratively with our federal partners, local communities, and the poultry industry on a coordinated response and we will continue to make available the resources necessary to mitigate the impacts of HPAI,” said Governor Shapiro. “I know farmers are worried given the recent increase in cases, but I want them to know that my Administration is standing with them and continuing our aggressive response to protect Pennsylvania flocks.”

Since the current outbreak began in February 2022, Pennsylvania has lost more than 14.3 million birds — with approximately half of these lost since the beginning of 2026. Pennsylvania’s response team is working in 21 locations across the Commonwealth, where the virus has affected 7.2 million birds

“This virus continues to test our industry, and we have been responding aggressively from day one. When cases rise, we intensify. Our teams are on the ground immediately, our labs have increased testing capacity and have expedited results to support the response, and we are coordinating daily with USDA and industry leaders,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “At the same time, we need every producer to double down on biosecurity — vigilance on the farm is the strongest defense. We are fully mobilized. We will continue deploying every available resource to protect Pennsylvania farms and we need every producer to stay alert and proactive as we confront this evolving threat together.”

Pennsylvania’s Rapid Response

When an HPAI case is detected, state animal health teams deploy immediately, alongside partners at the USDA and local emergency management officials. Together, they work to quarantine affected sites, conduct testing, oversee virus elimination, and guide cleaning and disinfection protocols to prevent further spread.

The Commonwealth has also significantly expanded testing and surveillance capacity to meet ongoing demand for avian flu. From July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, Pennsylvania’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System (PADLS) processed 672,342 HPAI tests, including more than 200,000 poultry samples and 29,000 cattle samples, helping ensure swift diagnoses, protect commerce, and minimize economic disruption.

Since January of 2026, as infections have surged, PADLS has already performed 8,000 tests in the last six weeks, testing 80,000 birds in less than two months.

Shapiro Administration’s Work to Strengthen Readiness

To further strengthen Pennsylvania’s readiness to respond to potential agricultural disease outbreaks, Governor Shapiro secured $6 million in the 2024–25 bipartisan budget to establish a fourth diagnostic laboratory at Penn State Beaver, which will increase sample surge capacity and improve statewide surveillance, particularly for producers in western Pennsylvania.

In his proposed 2026–27 budget, the Governor is seeking $11 million for Agricultural Preparedness and Response, including $2 million to support operations at the new lab, fully funding the Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission, the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System, including critical partners University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School, and Penn State University College of Agricultural Sciences.

The first piece of legislation Governor Shapiro signed into law last year provided an update to Pennsylvania’s animal health laws, helping meet poultry industry needs by expanding the types of samples Certified Poultry Technicians may draw to include those needed to test for HPAI. This has resulted in 211 new workers to meet critical demand to fight the disease threat, bringing the current total to nearly 900 certified poultry technicians to fight the disease threat. In addition, there are currently over 500 producers trained as HPAI Samplers to collect samples from their flocks during an outbreak.

In February 2025, Governor Shapiro also met with USDA leadership, including Secretary Brooke Rollins, and leadership in the Pennsylvania General Assembly to coordinate additional resources and ensure rapid response capacity. The Governor has made clear how Pennsylvania depends on critical partnerships between our state and federal teams when responding to the avian flu – and the Shapiro Administration remains actively engaged with the USDA and Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to secure the resources and assistance our farmers need.

What Agricultural Producers Can Do

The Department of Agriculture has continued to highlight the necessity of strict adherence to farm-specific biosecurity plans to continue the fight against avian flu and significantly reduce the risk of disease.

With wild bird migration increasing seasonal risk, the Department is urging all poultry producers – commercial and backyard – to reinforce preventative measures immediately:

Limit and track farm access.

Require protective clothing and footwear for anyone entering poultry areas.

Clean and disinfect vehicles and equipment.

Prevent contact between domestic flocks and wild birds.

Monitor flock health closely and report unexplained illness or death immediately.

Producers should report sick birds or unexplained deaths to 717-772-2852. Anyone encountering sick or dead wild birds should contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD. Producers may also request free Wildlife Biosecurity Assessments through USDA resources.

Shapiro Administration’s Support for Pennsylvania’s Farmers

Pennsylvania remains the only state in the nation with a dedicated HPAI Recovery Fund, a first-in-the-nation resource designed to help poultry producers stabilize and recover from devastating losses.

Since 2022, $75 million has been committed to the fund, with $59.45 million currently in reserve. To date, 300 poultry businesses have received $15.9 million in grants to offset losses, sustain operations, and strengthen biosecurity protections. Among them, 150 farms have implemented enhanced disease-prevention improvements.

Producers whose flocks become infected or whose operations are temporarily paused due to nearby detections are encouraged to apply for HPAI Recovery Grants.

Pennsylvania agriculture supports nearly 48,800 farms, almost 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. Poultry remains one of its top three sectors.

HPAI presents very low risk to the general public and poultry products remain safe to consume when properly handled and cooked. However, the virus is highly infectious and generally fatal to domestic birds, making vigilance and rapid response essential.

For more information on avian influenza prevention and response resources, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

