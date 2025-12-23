Hershey, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg, and Pennsylvania Tourism Office Executive Director Kaitie Burger joined Santa Claus and his magical team of nine reindeer at Hersheypark to announce that the team has received clearance from the Department of Agriculture veterinarians to embark on their Christmas Eve journey across Pennsylvania.

“This time of year is filled with the magic and spirit of the holidays,” Secretary Redding said. “Pennsylvanians near and far can nestle snug in their beds knowing the reindeer are healthy and ready to take flight tomorrow night.”

Santa’s nine reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder (the Pennsylvania Dutch spelling of Donner) Blitzen, and Rudolph — received the all-clear from Dr. Sarah Coburn, Alaska’s state veterinarian to fly to Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg and Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Erin Luley reviewed Alaska’s Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and declared the team healthy, allowing them to fly from rooftop to rooftop for the purposes of toy delivery to the well-behaved children of Pennsylvania. These certificates are required as an assurance that contagious diseases are not carried across state lines.

“Despite the team’s long journey and sleigh full of packages,” Dr. Hamberg said, “Santa’s reindeer have received excellent care from Santa’s herd manager at the North Pole, and from ZooAmerica’s team during their stay here, and they are all clear to spread joy across Pennsylvania.”

“After a full safety check and a little extra cocoa, I’m happy to report that Santa’s reindeer are officially cleared for flight,” said Executive Director Kaitie Burger. “Pennsylvania truly shines during the holidays, and there’s no better place to feel the magic of Christmas than right here in the Keystone State. From cozy small towns to the sparkle of Hersheypark, this is where festive traditions, sweet treats, and unforgettable holiday memories take flight.”

"For more than 40 years, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has provided only-in-Hershey experiences that have become beloved holiday traditions," said Quinn Bryner, Director of Public Relations for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts. "As the only amusement park to have five million lights, family rides and coasters, and all nine reindeer, we invite all Pennsylvanians to enjoy the holiday season at Hersheypark through Jan. 4, 2026.”

Plan your visit and see the reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane now through January 4, 2026. Find hours and adventures to add to your holiday bucket list at hersheypark.com.

# # #