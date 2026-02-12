Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Invests Nearly $7.1 Million to Ensure That 25 Farms, 1,905 Acres of Prime Farmland in 17 Counties Stay Farms Forever

    February 12, 2026

    The Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $154 million to preserve 524 new farms and 43,533 prime acres of farmland across the state.

    The State Agricultural Land Preservation Board approved easements in Adams, Beaver, Berks, Butler, Carbon, Centre, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Northampton, Schuylkill, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties.

    Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that Pennsylvania is investing nearly $7.1 million to purchase development rights for 1,905 acres on 25 farms in 17 counties, protecting them from future residential or commercial development.

    “Farmland tells the story of Pennsylvania, of generations who worked the land, cared for its resources, and built communities that endure,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “In this America250 year, and through the 2025–26 budget, the Shapiro Administration is honoring that legacy by protecting our land, water, and soil, supporting the next generation of farmers, and investing in the innovation and infrastructure that will sustain Pennsylvania agriculture for generations to come.”

    In 2025, Pennsylvania preserved 167 farms and 14,147 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.1 million. These joint investments by state and local governments ensure that Pennsylvania farmers will have the prime-quality land they need to continue supporting families, communities, and jobs.

    Through Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, the state partners with local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights to preserve farmland, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling development rights, farm owners ensure their farms remain in agricultural production and are never sold to developers.

    Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farms. Since 1988, when voters statewide overwhelmingly supported creating the state’s Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,673 farms and 662,940 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.84 billion in state, county, and local funds.

    Governor Josh Shapiro recognizes that agriculture is not only part of Pennsylvania’s heritage, but it’s also essential to the Commonwealth’s economic future. Nearly 49,000 farms contribute $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support almost 600,000 jobs. That’s why agriculture is one of five key industries prioritized in the Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — the first of its kind in more than two decades.

    Pennsylvania’s investments in easement purchases multiply the impact of dollars invested in conservation initiatives, including the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), which is changing the landscape of rural Pennsylvania. More than 2,900 farmers in Pennsylvania have sought financial and technical support from ACAP to improve their management practices and have a lasting impact not just on their farms but on the entire region’s water and soil health. To date, 165 ACAP-funded projects totaling $25 million are on preserved farms.

    Two of the farms preserved today also demonstrate how strategic state and federal partnerships stretch conservation dollars and protect more farmland across Pennsylvania. Through these partnerships,  the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) and the Kittatinny Ridge Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), easement funds are reimbursed to the state and reinvested locally to preserve additional farms on county waiting lists. In Schuylkill County, the Dunn family enrolled their 76-acre crop farm in West Penn Township through ACEP, while in Lebanon County, the Musser family's 70-acre farm in North Annville Township was added to the growing list of preserved farms along the Kittatinny Ridge, bringing the total to 16 farms and more than 1,400 acres. Designated a Sentinel Landscape in 2024, the area is recognized for its clean-water benefits and its role as a vital wildlife migration corridor.

    Farms preserved at today’s Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board Meeting are listed below by county, along with a breakdown of the total $7,084,937 invested:

    Adams County – Total investment - $321,089; state-only
    Daniel R. Trimmer, 105-acre crop farm, Hamilton Township

    Beaver County – Total investment - $234,140; state-only
    William McNary, Jr. and Deborah K. McNary, 62-acre crop and livestock farm, Hanover Township

    Berks County – Total investment - $133,820; state - $24,399; county - $109,421
    Lou W. Gougler, 44-acre crop and livestock farm, Tilden Township

    Butler County – Total investment - $188,829; state - $186,729; county - $2,100
    Frank C. Ruckdeschel Jr. and Margaret A. Ruckdeschel, Trustees of the Ruckdeschel Family Real Estate Trust, 43-acre crop and livestock farm, Buffalo Township

    Carbon County – Total investment - $206,544; state - $156,933; county - $49,611
    John Michael and Diane M. Strockoz, 27-acre crop farm, East Penn Township

    Centre County – Total investment - $166,685; state - $141,685; county - $25,000
    Leo E. and Bernard L. Corl #2, 42-acre crop farm, Benner Township

    Crawford County – Total investment - $16,058; state - $16,057; county - $1
    Stephen L. Mandl, 125-acre dairy farm, West Shenango Township

    Cumberland County – Total investment - $640,084; state - $446,832; county - $193,252
    Reza G. Azizkhan, 49-acre crop farm, Monroe Township
    S. Richard Brenneman, 113-acre crop farm, South Middleton Township

    Dauphin County – Total investment - $362,978; state-only
    Norman S. Beiler Jr. and Malinda K. Beiler, 78-acre crop farm, Upper Paxton Township
    Daniel P. Bolton #1, 97-acre crop farm, Upper Paxton Township

    Lancaster County – Total investment - $439,760; state - $202,080; county - $187,680; Penn Township – $50,000
    Michael L. and Kelly D. Cassel #2, 59-acre crop farm, Penn Township
    Donegal Farms, 46-acre crop farm, East Donegal Township

    Lebanon County – Total investment - $846,661; state - $593,470; county - $253,191
    Kirby L. and Sheryl A. Horst, 111-acre poultry farm, Millcreek Township
    John P. and Ricki L. Light, 151-acre poultry farm, Swatara Township
    Steve L. and Kendra J. Musser, 70-acre crop farm, North Annville Township

    Lehigh County – Total investment - $1,655,712; state - $1,401,942; county - $14,994; Weisenberg Township - $16,370; North Whitehall Township - $189,658; Heidelberg Township - $32,748
    Joseph F. Sivel Jr. and Karen E. Sivel, 81-acre miscellaneous crop farm, Weisenberg Township
    Kenneth P. and Heather J. Skorinko #1, 83-acre crop and livestock farm, North Whitehall Township
    Earl O. Zellner Jr. and Kelly A. Zellner #2, 62-acre crop and livestock farm, Heidelberg and Washington Townships

    Luzerne County – Total investment - $291,907; state-only
    David M. Potkey, 79-acre crop farm, Sugarloaf Township

    Northampton County – Total investment - $843,740; state - $633,050; county - $210,690
    Connie A. Muschko and Kay L. Adams, 77-acre crop farm, Lehigh Township
    Connie A. Muschko and Kay L. Adams #2, 23-acre crop farm, Lehigh Township

    Schuylkill County – Total investment - $163,580; state - $98,580; county - $65,000
    James D. and Tammie L. Dunn #1, 76-acre crop farm, West Penn Township

    Somerset County – Total investment - $187,104; state - $181,635; county - $5,469
    Tim E., Thomas E., and Suzanne K. Bell, 125-acre crop and livestock farm, Somerset Township

    Westmoreland County – Total investment - $386,240; state-only
    Sam J. and Mary Faith Stoner, 64-acre crop and livestock farm, Unity Township

    To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure, sustainable future for Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

    Department of Agriculture Media Contacts

    Ashley Fehr

    Communications Director 717-803-1452
    Department of Agriculture Media

    Shannon Powers

    Press Secretary 717-603-2056
    Department of Agriculture Media