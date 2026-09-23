GreenTech is hosted in partnership with global Ag tech industry leaders in the Netherlands, brings together more than 1,000 growers and horticulture, crop, and controlled-environment agriculture experts to explore emerging technologies, sustainable growing practices, automation, and the future of food production. This is the first time this 2-day exhibition and conference is being held in North America.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested $30 million in PA farmers and technology through the nation's only Agricultural Innovation grants program.

Philadelphia, PA -Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding welcomed agriculture leaders from around the world to Philadelphia for GreenTech North America 2026, marking the first time the global organization GreenTech has hosted this conference in North America. Pennsylvania’s role as host reflects the Commonwealth’s leadership in agricultural innovation, powered by the Shapiro Administration’s statewide economic development strategy and focus on investing in the people, research, and technology needed to keep Pennsylvania agriculture a global leader.

The conference, hosted in partnership with global Ag tech industry leaders in the Netherlands, brings together more than 1,000 growers and horticulture, crop, and controlled-environment agriculture experts to explore emerging technologies, sustainable growing practices, automation, and the future of food production.

The conference will also feature Pennsylvania-based ag tech companies like Burro, Four Growers, Local Dutch, and INTAG, who each received Ag Innovation Grants to further their work. Projects ranged from autonomous robots to increase farm labor efficiency to state-of-the-art indoor growing systems, demonstrating how homegrown technology and innovation are fueling Pennsylvania’s diverse agriculture industry.

“Pennsylvania has always been a place where agriculture and innovation grow together,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “GreenTech brings the world to Pennsylvania and gives us the opportunity to showcase the innovation happening on our farms, in our greenhouses, and at our universities. Through our partnership with the Netherlands and investments in research, technology, and our farmers, we are building the tools and relationships that will keep Pennsylvania agriculture leading into the future.”

The partnership comes at a time of renewed economic and agricultural collaboration between Pennsylvania and the Netherlands. In April, Governor Josh Shapiro welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to Philadelphia and joined Dutch leaders in highlighting centuries of ties between the Commonwealth and the Netherlands. Pennsylvania and the Kingdom of the Netherlands also signed a Letter of Understanding to deepen cooperation in agriculture, advanced manufacturing and robotics, life sciences, sports, and academia. Trade between Pennsylvania and the Netherlands totaled $3.7 billion in 2025.

GreenTech North America puts that partnership into action, bringing Dutch innovation and expertise to Pennsylvania, while showcasing the Commonwealth as a place where agricultural technology can be tested, validated, and put to work.

“We are proud to bring GreenTech North America to Pennsylvania, a region demonstrating strong leadership in agricultural innovation and technology,” said Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture at GreenTech Global. “GreenTech North America was launched to meet the growing demand for a dedicated platform serving the entire region. Collaboration is key in the horticulture industry. Through this two-day event, we aim to accelerate efficient and sustainable food and flower production across North America by connecting national and international innovative market leaders, technology providers, and experts in high-tech crop production. Philadelphia is an ideal host city thanks to its central location and excellent accessibility.”

“GreenTech’s arrival in Pennsylvania is a great example of how strong international partnerships can create new opportunities for our economy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “By bringing global agriculture and technology leaders together in Philadelphia, we’re showcasing Pennsylvania as a place where innovation can take root, companies can grow, and international partnerships can lead to new investment and opportunity.”

Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Sector is the Backbone of the Commonwealth

Agriculture is critical to Pennsylvania’s economy, with more than 48,800 farms supporting 600,000 jobs and contributing $132.5 billion annually. Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy places agriculture at the forefront, recognizing that a thriving agricultural industry is key to powering the Commonwealth’s economic growth. Since taking office, the Governor has prioritized supporting new businesses and reinforcing Pennsylvania’s national reputation as a leader in agriculture and innovation by launching the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program in 2025. The program has awarded $19.7 million in two years to support 185 projects feeding progress on farms across Pennsylvania, leveraging millions in matching investments from ag businesses, and feeding a vibrant future for Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan budgets and initiatives have spurred Pennsylvania’s economic momentum by investing in long-term growth and ensuring farms and agribusinesses across the Commonwealth can compete and win by:

Investing $30 million through Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Innovation Grant Program , the first program of its kind in the nation, to help farmers adopt technology that improves efficiency, addresses workforce challenges, strengthens sustainability and grows their businesses.

, the first program of its kind in the nation, to help farmers adopt technology that improves efficiency, addresses workforce challenges, strengthens sustainability and grows their businesses. Supporting research and institutions that turn ideas into practical solutions, through $2.2 million in agricultural research

Establishing the Center for Plant Excellence in partnership with Penn State , bringing together industry experts, academic researchers and public investment to strengthen Pennsylvania’s plant-based agricultural industries.

, bringing together industry experts, academic researchers and public investment to strengthen Pennsylvania’s plant-based agricultural industries. Launching the Keystone AgTech Alliance to accelerate agricultural innovation across Pennsylvania by closely aligning the work of private industry, research institutions, and government toward a common goal of making Pennsylvania the premier state for farmer-centered innovation, connecting real-world challenges with proven technology-based solutions.

Learn how Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture as key to our future economic success and find more investments in a strong future for Pennsylvania agriculture at shapirobudget.pa.gov.

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