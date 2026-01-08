A Toast to Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary: Inspired by Founders. Grown by Farmers.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding unveiled the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture, a 1,000-pound sculpture that illustrates how defining moments in U.S. history and the evolution of agriculture have grown side by side to shape our nation. This year’s sculpture is titled, "A Toast to Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary: Inspired by Founders. Grown by Farmers." The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, American Dairy Association North East, and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program sponsored the sculpture.

“The butter sculpture is a people-pleasing favorite every year at the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” Secretary Redding said. “In this America250 year, it takes on a deeper meaning reflecting how agriculture has been the roots of our nation’s growth and prosperity for 250 years, and how Pennsylvania farmers will continue to lead us forward.”

Pennsylvania dairy farmer Carolyn Eaglehouse from Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs and a host of dairy industry leaders joined Secretary Redding to unveil the sculpture. Created for America’s 250th anniversary, this year’s butter sculpture honors Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in the nation’s founding and the growth of American agriculture and our nation’s economy. Set in 1776 Philadelphia, the sculpture depicts Benjamin Franklin and the Founding Fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence, complete with a celebratory toast with milk. Patriotic elements, including the Liberty Bell, a tribute to Betsy Ross, and red, white, and blue accents underscore the spirit of the semi-quincentennial. At the same time, the base highlights Pennsylvania’s enduring agricultural heritage.

“Pennsylvania’s agricultural roots date back to our nation’s earliest days,” said Eaglehouse. “While the Founding Fathers were shaping a new country, farmers here were building a strong dairy industry that continues to thrive today. I’m incredibly proud to be part of that legacy.”

The sculpture, designed and crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, reflects the 2026 Farm Show theme, Growing a Nation, and celebrates America250. The 2026 Farm Show is the official kick for a year of America250PA commemorations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. America250PA emphasizes Pennsylvania’s pivotal place in U.S. history as one of the original 13 colonies and its contributions to the nation’s founding, democratic traditions, and future prosperity.

“What a meaningful year to create the Farm Show Butter Sculpture,” said Victor. “We’re honored to tell Pennsylvania’s story of dairy and democracy through this unique art form.”

“Highlighting agriculture’s vital role in the growth of our nation is truly special,” added Pelton. “This sculpture celebrates the deep roots of dairy farming in the Commonwealth.” Since 1995, Victor and Pelton have crafted 24 butter sculptures for the Farm Show. This is the attraction's 35th year.

Following the Farm Show, the butter from the sculpture, which was donated by Land O’ Lakes in Cumberland County, will be recycled at Reinford Farms in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

The 2026 Farm Show – Pennsylvania State Fair™ – runs Saturday, January 10 through Saturday, January 17, 2026. The theme, Growing a Nation, celebrates Pennsylvania’s critical role in shaping the United States through agriculture. It highlights how the Commonwealth’s farming heritage helped feed the early nation and continues to drive economic growth, innovation, and community through its agriculture and food industries.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws scores of visitors to our capital city every January to connect with the people and products who make Pennsylvania agriculture great. The largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, the Farm Show features nearly 5,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive entries from more than 4,600 competitors, plus more than 250 commercial exhibits, and hundreds of educational and entertaining events. Admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

Pennsylvania’s State Fair showcases top competitors from 108 county and local fairs, the diversity and quality of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, the innovative people who make it thrive, and the faces of our proud past and promising future. The show offers visitors a look at the industry that supports 593,000 Pennsylvania jobs and contributes $132.5 billion to the state’s economy each year.

Hours, a daily schedule of events, maps, and additional information to help visitors enjoy the show are available at farmshow.pa.gov under the 2026 Farm Show section.

Note: Photos and video from the event will be available at pacast.com.

