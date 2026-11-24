Leaders joined volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank to encourage Pennsylvanians who can to give, volunteer, and help put food on the table for families in need.

In September, Governor Shapiro announced Chobani would establish its first manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, marking a major investment in the Lehigh Valley, creating 900 full-time jobs over the next five years while expanding markets and opportunities for more than 4,000 dairy farmers in Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro Administration has made it a priority to combat hunger, strengthen the charitable food network, and support Pennsylvania farmers from day one.

Nazareth, PA — Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding prepared food for distribution to families in need alongside volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. As the holidays approach, the Shapiro Administration and Chobani are encouraging Pennsylvanians, families, businesses, and community organizations across the Commonwealth to make a difference by donating food, contributing financially, or giving their time as volunteers at local food banks and hunger-relief organizations.

“At a time when too many families are struggling to put food on the table, we are showing that we care for our neighbors here in Pennsylvania and we are going to deliver for them,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration has made it a priority to tackle food insecurity in our communities and make sure Pennsylvanians get enough to eat, and we’ve invested a historic amount of state funding in food security and agriculture — supporting farmers, expanding access to fresh food, and building stronger, healthier communities. These investments make a real difference – because behind every meal is a family, a neighbor, a Pennsylvanian who deserves our support. I’m grateful to be here volunteering at Second Harvest before the holidays with Hamdi and his team at Chobani and we encourage all Pennsylvanians who can to give, volunteer, and help put food on the table for families in need.”

The visit highlighted the Shapiro Administration and the company’s continued commitment to the region and offered an opportunity to thank the volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to fight hunger while reinforcing the importance of partnerships between government, businesses, farmers, and community organizations in building a stronger, more resilient local food system.

“At the end of the day, we all want the same thing, to be able to put good food on the table for our families. But for too many people, that is becoming harder every day. I’m grateful to Governor Shapiro, his team, and Second Harvest Food Bank for bringing us together today, and to everyone who gives their time and energy to help others, especially at a time of year when coming together means so much" said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "At Chobani we believe business should be a force for good, and that means showing up for the communities we call home, not just during the holidays, but every day. As we build our future here in Pennsylvania, we want to be a good neighbor, support the people who make this community special, and do our part to make sure more families have good food on their tables.”

At the event, Chobani announced a donation of 12 pallets of Chobani Greek yogurt, a total of 1,560 cases, and 6 pallets of Super Milk, a total of 1,020 cartons, to support Second Harvest Food Bank and its work to fight hunger in the community. The company also contributed $25,000 for the Fill A Glass with Hope campaign.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is the largest program at Community Action Lehigh Valley, and every day we see how many of our neighbors are working hard and still struggling to put food on the table,” said Dawn Godshall, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action Lehigh Valley. “Demand for food assistance continues to grow, and no single organization can meet it alone. When state leaders, farmers, businesses like Chobani, and community volunteers come together, we can connect more fresh, nutritious food to the families who need it most. We are grateful to Governor Shapiro, Secretary Redding, and Hamdi Ulukaya and his team for standing with us and with our volunteers this holiday season.”

Second Harvest Food Bank works to eliminate food insecurity by providing nutritious food to those in need, removing barriers to food access, and advocating for health and racial equity. In one year, Second Harvest has distributed 15.8 million pounds of food, equating to nearly 13.2 million meals across the service area.

Earlier this year, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth secured a historic $1.2 billion investment from Chobani to establish its first dairy product manufacturing operation in Pennsylvania. This major project — the largest ever private investment in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry — will create 900 full-time jobs over the next five years in the Lehigh Valley and greatly expand the available markets and opportunities for more than 4,000 dairy farmers in Pennsylvania.

By connecting Pennsylvania dairy farmers with expanded processing opportunities, the partnership strengthens the state’s agricultural economy, creates opportunities for farm families, and helps build a more robust food supply chain.

“Pennsylvania agriculture does more than feed our economy — it feeds our families, our communities, and our neighbors,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Building a stronger local food system means connecting all the pieces from the farmers who grow our food and the businesses that process it, to the food banks and volunteers who help get it into the hands of families. Our partnership with Chobani is an example of what is possible when the private sector and the Shapiro Administration work together to create opportunities for Pennsylvania agriculture while strengthening our communities. Today, we had the privilege of working alongside some of the volunteers who make that system work. Their generosity reminds us that fighting hunger is not just a holiday effort, but a year-round commitment.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased its overall investments in food security by 40 percent — an $11 million increase — and has further advanced initiatives to reduce hunger, expand access to nutritious food, and build a more resilient agricultural economy and dependable local food supply by:

Expanding universal free breakfast for 1.7 million students and free lunch for 22,000 students — serving nearly 93 million breakfasts last school year.

Continuing grocery assistance during the summer months through SUN Bucks and increasing State Food Purchase Program support for children and seniors.

Investing $7 million to modernize Pennsylvania’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), upgrading SNAP EBT cards from magnetic stripes to chip-enabled cards to protect SNAP recipients against fraud and theft and prevent benefits loss.

Filing suit against USDA for unlawfully terminating the $13 million Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) Program, which supports 189 Pennsylvania farms and 14 food banks.

Investing $8 million in Fresh Food Financing Initiative to improve access to local food markets and support small businesses.

In October 2026, the PA Department of Agriculture unveiled Pennsylvania’s first Strategic Plan for Agriculture, recognizing that a strong food system that centers our farmers and connects their work to Pennsylvanians in need makes for a stronger agricultural economy. The Strategic Plan prioritizes strategic investments across supply chains and charitable food systems to help expand markets for producers, reduce food loss, strengthen food security, and build a more resilient Commonwealth.

How Pennsylvanians Can Help or Get Help

Governor Shapiro encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local food banks and pantries this holiday season by:

Donating food: Give nonperishable food items to a local food bank, food pantry, or community food drive. Check with organizations about their most-needed items.

Giving financially: Make a monetary contribution to a local food bank. Financial gifts help organizations purchase the specific foods families need and respond to changing community needs.

Volunteering time: Sign up to sort donations, pack boxes, distribute meals, or assist with holiday food programs.

Buying Local: Shop at local farms, farmers markets, and food businesses, helping to strengthen the agricultural community that feeds Pennsylvania.

Fighting hunger is a shared responsibility – that meaningful change often starts with something simple: giving an hour, filling a box, or helping a neighbor. This holiday season, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to turn the spirit of giving into action and help ensure more families across the Commonwealth can gather around a table with food to share.

Visit feedingpa.org(opens in a new tab) to learn how to donate or volunteer at a local food bank.