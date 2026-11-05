2027 PA Farm Show Asks Pennsylvanians, ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’

Annual national anthem contest gives singers the opportunity to open each day of Pennsylvania’s State Fair with a celebration of country, Commonwealth, and tradition.

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania singers have an opportunity to take center stage each day of the 2027 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today invited individuals and groups across the Commonwealth to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, the annual contest selecting singers to perform the national anthem live each morning of Pennsylvania’s State Fair.

The 2027 PA Farm Show, themed “Leading a Legacy,” will feature a live performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off each day from January 9-16. Contest winners may also have opportunities to perform during special Farm Show events and competitions.

“Every morning at the Farm Show, we have an opportunity to come together as Pennsylvanians and Americans to celebrate the values, traditions, and people who make our Commonwealth special,” Secretary Redding said. “Our 2027 theme, ‘Leading a Legacy,’ recognizes the generations of farmers, families, and communities who have built Pennsylvania agriculture and continue to shape its future. Opening each day with our national anthem is a meaningful way to honor that legacy, celebrate our shared pride, and recognize the freedoms and opportunities that bring us together. We invite singers of all ages and backgrounds to share their talent and help us start each day of the Farm Show with a little Pennsylvania pride.”

The contest welcomes Pennsylvania residents of all ages, whether entering individually or as part of a group. To participate, contestants must email a YouTube link featuring an unaccompanied performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to agcontests@pa.gov.

Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. on November 22, 2026.

The video submission must be originally recorded for the purpose of entering the contest. Videos recorded for any other purpose will not be accepted.

The Farm Show will post finalists on its Facebook page from November 25 through December 2, with the public selecting favorites through Facebook reactions, including likes, loves, and wows. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on December 2. The Farm Show will announce 12 winners on Facebook and notify each winner by email with their scheduled performance date.

Each winner will receive a complimentary parking pass for their performance day. Singers must arrive at the Farm Show Complex by 7:30 a.m. on their assigned day and prepare to perform live at 8:00 a.m.

The 2027 Pennsylvania Farm Show runs January 9-16 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Find complete contest rules and submission instructions at farmshow.pa.gov and follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook for contest announcements, voting, and additional information about the 2027 show.

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