Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Laboratory Evaluation Program

    All dairy laboratories are evaluated every two years by a Laboratory Evaluation Officer. A full list of Pennsylvania IMS listed laboratories can be found at on the Interstate Milk Shippers List under Branch 1. The laboratories on this list meet the standards of the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance to test dairy products based on approved lab methods. The applicable 2400 forms that should be used based on the type of testing method can be found under the FDA Forms section of the website.

    A full list of Pennsylvania Appendix N Screening only laboratories can be found on the Appendix N Screening Only Dairy Laborato​ries list​​.
     

    Approved Lab Procedures in PA

     

    TypeMethodCodesProcedure Name
    BACTERIAAgar Plate Count Methods2a.Standard Plate Count (SPC)
    BACTERIAAgar Plate Count Methods2b.Advanced Instruments Spiral Plate Count (Raw Milk Only)
    BACTERIAPlate Loop Count Methods (Raw Milk Only)3a.SPC Agar (PLC)
    BACTERIAPlate Loop Count Methods (Raw Milk Only)3b.3M PAC (PPLC)
    BACTERIAPlate Loop Count Methods (Raw Milk Only)3c.3M RAC (RPLC)
    BACTERIAOther Total Bacteria Count Methods5a.3M Petrifilm Aerobic Count (PAC)
    BACTERIAOther Total Bacteria Count Methods5b.3M Petrifilm Rapid Aerobic Count (RAC)
    BACTERIAOther Total Bacteria Count Methods5c.Charm Peel Plate Aerobic Count PPAC
    BACTERIAInstrument Bacteria Count Methods7a.Foss Bacto Scan FC (BSC) - Raw Milk
    BACTERIAInstrument Bacteria Count Methods7b.bioMérieux TEMPO Aerobic Count (TAC)
    BACTERIAInstrument Bacteria Count Methods7c.Bentley BactoCount IBC (BCC) - raw milk only
    BACTERIAInstrument Bacteria Count Methods7d.Bentley BactoCount IBCm (BCMC) - raw milk only
    BACTERIAInstrument Bacteria Count Methods7e.Foss BacSomatic - raw milk only
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesB2Charm BsDA
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC2Charm II Competitive
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC3Charm II Sequential
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC4Charm II Quantitative
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC10Charm II Sulfa Assay
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC11Charm II Chloramphenicol
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC12Charm II Tetracycline Assay
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC13Charm SL Test Beta-lactam
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC15Charm SL - 3 Test Beta Lactam
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC17Charm Rosa Tetracycline-SL Test
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC18Charm Rosa Sulf Test
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC19Charm Trio Test
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesC20Charm BL30SEC Test
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesD3DelvoTest P 5 Pack
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesI1Idexx New Snap BL
    DRUG TESTSDetection of Inhibitory SubstancesI2Idexx- Snap Tetracycline
    SOMATIC CELLSDirect Somatic Cell Count12Direct Somatic Cell Count (DMSCC)
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16aFoss 90
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16b.Foss 250/300/360/400
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16c.Bentley 150/300/500/FCM/FC
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16d.Foss 5000/FC/7
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16e.Perkin-Elmer/Delta Instruments MKII/SMART
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16f.Foss Minor
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16g.Foss  7 DC
    SOMATIC CELLSElectronic Somatic Cell Count16h.Foss BacSomatic
    COLIFORMSInstrument Coliform Count Methods19a.bioMérieux TEMPO Coliform Count (TCC)
    COLIFORMSOther Coliform Count Methods20a.3M Petrifilm Coliform Count (PCC)/HSCC)
    COLIFORMSOther Coliform Count Methods20b.Charm Peel Plate Coliform Count (PPCC/PPEC/PPCCHV/PPECHV)
    COLIFORMSAgar Coliform Count Methods21a.Coliform Plate Count (CPC)
    CONTAINERSPasteurized milk Containers22a.Rinse Method
    CONTAINERSPasteurized milk Containers22b.Swab Method
    CONTAINERSOther Pasteurized milk Container Methods23a.Disintegration Test
    CONTAINERSOther Pasteurized milk Container Methods23b.Flat Lid or Pour Contact Tests
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24a.Multiple Tube Fermentation – Most Probable Number (MPN) or Presence-Absence (P-A)
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24b.Membrane Filtration
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24c.Heterotrophic Plate Count (HPC)
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24d.Idexx Colilert
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24e.Idexx Colilert 18
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24f.Idexx Colisure
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24g.Charm E*colite
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water24h.Charm Colitag
    DAIRY WATERDairy Water Testing, Other (ex. EPA)25Dairy Water Testing, Other (ex. EPA)
    PHOSPHATASEAlkaline Phosphatase Methods28a.Advanced Instruments Flourophos
    PHOSPHATASEAlkaline Phosphatase Methods28b.Charm Paslite
    PHOSPHATASEAlkaline Phosphatase Methods28c.Charm Fast Alkaline Phosphatase (FAP)
    PHOSPHATASEAlkaline Phosphatase Methods28d.Neogen Accupoint Advanced Alkaline Phosphatase Method
    VITAMINSVitamin Analysis30a.Vitamin A
    VITAMINSVitamin Analysis30b.Vitamin D
    VITAMINSVitamin Analysis30c.Vitamin A & D
        

    Dairy Laboratory Directors

    Dairy Laboratory Directors are required for any Industry or commercial laboratory. The requirements for dairy laboratory directors can be found in Ch. 59a.5. Standards for Pennsylvania-approved dairy laboratories, official laboratories and other laboratories; reports of results. The PA Approved Dairy Director Examinations will be distributed electronically on an as needed basis.


    The examination is comprised of eight (8) total sections:
    1) Sampling, 2) Cultural Procedures, 3) Standard Plate Count [Agar &/or Petrifilm], 4) Coliform Count [Agar &/or Petrifilm], 5) Delvo, 6) Somatic Cell Count [DMSCC & /or ESCC], 7) Appendix N [all assays], 8) Phosphatase test [Charm Paslite, Charm F-AP, &/or Fluorophos]

    A twenty dollar ($20.00) fee is assessed to each section of the examination.  At minimum, all candidates must take "Sampling" and "Cultural Procedures" and may register for additional sections as desired.  The exams are open book, any reference and/or study material may be utilized.  However, each candidate must complete the exam independently without assistance from others.

    To register, complete the registration form and submit payment in the form of a check made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" to the below address:

    Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

    Bureau of Food Safety & Laboratory Services

    ATTN: Phillip Harchack

    2301 North Cameron Street

    Harrisburg, PA 17110

     
    Upon successful completion of the Dairy Lab Director exam, a certificate will be issued by the Department.

     

    Appendix N Drug Residue Training Program

    This site contains training documents associated with Appendix N Drug Residue testing and QC forms that are required for record keeping. A test will be required for completion of the training program and will be in an online format. A score of 80% is a passing grade. Passing test scores will be maintained as proof of training.

    Training of Certified Industry Supervisors (CIS) and Industry Supervisors (IS) that are listed at their testing facility is required according to the current version of FDA Evaluation of Milk Laboratories Manual (EML).

    Participation in a training program with a passing test score would be acceptable for the required training of CIS and IS.

    The CIS quiz and IS quiz are available on demand at anytime.

    This training must be completed every two (2) years during the onsite evaluation. Failure to do so could result in removal as a CIS or IS.

     

    National Milk Drug Residue Database

    The National Milk Drug Residue Database (NMDRD) system was implemented in cooperation with the National Conference on Interstate Milk Shipments. The goal is to have a database that consists of testing of milk samples for drug residues by the industry, states, and federal agencies. The data shall include information on the source of samples, when analyses were conducted, numbers of analyses, methods used, and results by drug and methods.

    Results shall be submitted monthly to the Department at RA-AGNMDRDREPORTS@pa.gov using the NMDRD Base Reporting Form.

    The original PDF form should be submitted to ensure proper data entry. Scanned copies are not acceptable.

    The NMDRD Reporting Instructions provides directions on how to fill out this form.

    QC Forms

    QC (Quality Control) Forms ensures that a laboratory is following the Evaluation of Milk Laboratory Manual, current edition. These forms are necessary to accurately capture required documentation that will be reviewed during the Laboratory Audit conducted by the Department's LEO's to verify accuracy of laboratory procedures.

    Applicable QC forms for dairy laboratories can be found in the QC Forms section of the website.

     

    Emergency Lab Reporting Procedures

    All positive official monthly and semi-annual test results are required to be reported to the Department of Agriculture immediately, by emailing the BFSLS 472 Emergency Laboratory Report Form, a copy of the positive test results and any supporting documentation applicable (i.e. bill of lading) to RA-AGLABRESULTS@pa.gov.

    Screening Facilities – A copy of this report shall accompany the truck and producer samples to the confirmation location, be kept on file at the screening location, and be sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture with the BFSLS 477 Appendix N Bulk Tanker Positive Drug Residue Test Report immediately upon identifying a positive result.

     

    ​NCIMS Forms

    FORM NCIMS 2400 Cultural Procedures - General Requirements 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a Standard Plate Count and Coliform Plate Count Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-1 Spiral Plate Count Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-2 Foss BactoScan™ FC Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-2 Foss BactoScan FC BIO Companion Protocol Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-3 Standard Plate Loop Count Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-4 Petrifilm™ Aerobic & Coliform Count Methods Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-5 Plate Loop Count - Petrifilm™ Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-6 Charm Peel Plate Aerobic and Coliform Count Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-7 bioMerieux TEMPO® Aerobic and Coliform Count Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-8 Bentley BactoCount IBC Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-8 Bentley BactoCount IBC BCIO Companion Protocol Rev. 03/2024

    FORM 2400a-9 Bentley BactoCount IBCm BCMIO Companion Protocol Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400a-10 Fossomatic BacSomatic™ Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400b-1 Charm BsDA Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS Delvotest® P 5 Pack 2400b-3 Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400d Direct Microscopic Somatic Cell Count Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400d-1 Delvotest P/SP Mini Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400h FossomaticTM 90 Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400h-1 Fossomatic 250/300/360/400 Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400h-2 Bentley Somacount™ Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400h-3 Fossomatic 5000/FC/7 Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400h-4 Delta - a PerkinElmer Company - SomaScope™ MKII/Smart Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400h-5 Foss Minor Rev. 03/2024
    FORM NCIMS 2400h-6 Foss 7 DC Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400i Pasteurized Milk Containers Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400j-1 Advanced Instruments Fluorophos ALP Test Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400j-2 Charm Paslite Alkaline Phosphatase Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400j-3 Charm Fast Alkaline Phosphatase Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400j-4 Neogen AccuPoint Advanced Alkaline Phosphatase Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400k Flat Lid Method Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400l Disintegration Methods Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400m Dairy Waters Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n Appendix N - General Requirements Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-1 Charm SL-SL3-BL30SEC Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-2 IDEXX New Snap® Beta-Lactam Test Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-4 Charm® II Beta-Lactam Assays Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-5 Charm® II Combined Non-Beta-Lactam Assays Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-6 Charm FLUSLBL Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-7 Neogen BetaStar Advanced for Tetracyclines Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-8 Charm® ROSA® TETRACYCLINE-SL Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-9 Neogen BetaStar Advanced for Beta-lactams Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-10 Charm® ROSA® SULF Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-11 Charm® TRIO Test Rev. 03/2024

    FORM NCIMS 2400n-12 Idexx SNAP Tetracycline Rev. 03/2024

     

    QC Forms

    BFSLS 472 Emergency Lab Report (PDF)

    BFSLS 480 Microbological Suitable (MS) Water (PDF)

    BFSLS 481 Annual Microscope Calibration (PDF)

    BFSLS 485 Daily ph Meter Maintenance (PDF)

    BFSLS 485b Daily pH Meter Calibration Log (PDF)

    BFSLS 486 Stock Phosphate Buffer (Purchased) (PDF)

    BFSLS 486b Stock Phosphate Buffer (Lab Prepared) (PDF)

    BFSLS 487 Dilution Water Toxicity Test (PDF)

    BFSLS 489 Detergent Residue Test (PDF)

    BFSLS 490 Quarterly Percent Weight Loss Records-Agar Method (PDF)

    BFSLS 490a Quarterly Percent Weight Loss Records-Petrifilm Method (PDF)

    BFSLS 491 Media Information (PDF)

    BFSLS 492 Dilution Blank Checks (PDF)

    BFSLS 492a Pre-Dispensed Rinse Solution Checks for Gallon Containers (PDF)

    BFSLS 492b Pre-Dispensed Rinse Solution Checks for Half Pint-Pint-and Quart Containers (PDF) 

    BFSLS 492c Pre-Dispensed Rinse Solution Checks for Half Gallon Containers (PDF)

    BFSLS 493 Autoclave Sterilization Record (PDF)

    BFSLS 494 Hot Air Oven Sterilization Record (PDF)

    BFSLS 495 Incubator Temperature Log (PDF)

    BFSLS 497 Monthly Analytical Balance Check Records (PDF)

    BFSLS 498 MonthlyMilk-Media Electronic Balance Check Records (PDF)

    BFSLS 500 Drug Screening Test Log (PDF)

    BFSLS 500a Daily Screening Log (PDF )

    BFSLS 501a Temperature Record Block Heater (PDF)

    BFSLS 501b Temperature Record Freezer (PDF)

    BFSLS 501c Temperature Record Refrigerator (PDF)

    BFSLS 503 Semi-Annual Pipettor Accuracy Check (PDF)

    BFSLS 503b Volume Check Continuous Pipetting Outfit (PDF)

    BFSLS 503c Quarterly Dispenser Accuracy Check (PDF)

    BFSLS 510 Refrigerator Temperature Log (PDF)

    BFSLS 511 Bromthymol Blue Check (PDF)

    BFSLS 513 Test Kit Suitability Check Drug Residue Testing (PDF)

    BFSLS 513a Positive Control Suitability (PDF)

    BFSLS 513b Negative Control Suitability (PDF)

    BFSLS 515 Thermometer Accuracy check (PDF)

    BFSLS 515a Thermometer Accuracy check (PDF)

    BFSLS 527 Microbic Density Records (PDF)

    BFSLS 528 Appendix N Training Log (PDF)

    BFSLS 528a Appendix N Training Sheet New Analyst (PDF)

    BFSLS 530 Semi-Annual DMSCC Syringe Accuracy Check (PDF)

    BFSLS 532 Freezer Temperature Log (PDF)

    BFSLS 532a Freezer Temperature Log Multi shelves (PDF)

    BFSLS 534 Snap Shot Performance Check Set (PDF)

    BFSLS 534a Snap Control Checks (PDF)

    BFSLS 535 Charm Rosa Reader (Primary Calibration Strips) (PDF)

    BFSLS 536a OSSC Work Sheet - Bentley Somacount (PDF)

    BFSLS 536b OSSC Work Sheet - Foss (PDF)

    BFSLS 542 Coefficient of Variation (Cv) for Repeatability for Electronic Optical Somatic Cell Counters (PDF)

    BFSLS 544 Lab Director Application (PDF)

    BFSLS 547 Comparative Count Work Sheet for RpSM Program (PDF)

    BFSLS 547b Comparative Count Work Sheet for less than 3 analsyts (PDF)

    BFSLS 548 Autoclave Cycle Timing Records (PDF)

    BFSLS531 Advanced Instruments ALP Fluorophos QC Checklist (PDF)

    BFSLS537 Block Heater Temp Log Boxed Initials (PDF)

    BFSLS549 Incubator Temp Log Boxed Initials (PDF)