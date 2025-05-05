Pennsylvania Laboratory Evaluation Program

Dairy Laboratory Directors are required for any Industry or commercial laboratory. The requirements for dairy laboratory directors can be found in Ch. 59a.5. Standards for Pennsylvania-approved dairy laboratories, official laboratories and other laboratories; reports of results. The PA Approved Dairy Director Examinations will be distributed electronically on an as needed basis.





The examination is comprised of eight (8) total sections:

1) Sampling, 2) Cultural Procedures, 3) Standard Plate Count [Agar &/or Petrifilm], 4) Coliform Count [Agar &/or Petrifilm], 5) Delvo, 6) Somatic Cell Count [DMSCC & /or ESCC], 7) Appendix N [all assays], 8) Phosphatase test [Charm Paslite, Charm F-AP, &/or Fluorophos]



A twenty dollar ($20.00) fee is assessed to each section of the examination. At minimum, all candidates must take "Sampling" and "Cultural Procedures" and may register for additional sections as desired. The exams are open book, any reference and/or study material may be utilized. However, each candidate must complete the exam independently without assistance from others.





To register, complete the registration form and submit payment in the form of a check made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" to the below address:



Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Bureau of Food Safety & Laboratory Services

ATTN: Phillip Harchack



2301 North Cameron Street



Harrisburg, PA 17110





Upon successful completion of the Dairy Lab Director exam, a certificate will be issued by the Department.