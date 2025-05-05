Pennsylvania Laboratory Evaluation Program

All dairy laboratories are evaluated every two years by a Laboratory Evaluation Officer. A full list of Pennsylvania IMS listed laboratories can be found at on the Interstate Milk Shippers List under Branch 1. The laboratories on this list meet the standards of the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance to test dairy products based on approved lab methods. The applicable 2400 forms that should be used based on the type of testing method can be found under the FDA Forms section of the website.
A full list of Pennsylvania Appendix N Screening only laboratories can be found on the Appendix N Screening Only Dairy Laboratories list.
Approved Lab Procedures in PA
|Type
|Method
|Codes
|Procedure Name
|BACTERIA
|Agar Plate Count Methods
|2a.
|Standard Plate Count (SPC)
|BACTERIA
|Agar Plate Count Methods
|2b.
|Advanced Instruments Spiral Plate Count (Raw Milk Only)
|BACTERIA
|Plate Loop Count Methods (Raw Milk Only)
|3a.
|SPC Agar (PLC)
|BACTERIA
|Plate Loop Count Methods (Raw Milk Only)
|3b.
|3M PAC (PPLC)
|BACTERIA
|Plate Loop Count Methods (Raw Milk Only)
|3c.
|3M RAC (RPLC)
|BACTERIA
|Other Total Bacteria Count Methods
|5a.
|3M Petrifilm Aerobic Count (PAC)
|BACTERIA
|Other Total Bacteria Count Methods
|5b.
|3M Petrifilm Rapid Aerobic Count (RAC)
|BACTERIA
|Other Total Bacteria Count Methods
|5c.
|Charm Peel Plate Aerobic Count PPAC
|BACTERIA
|Instrument Bacteria Count Methods
|7a.
|Foss Bacto Scan FC (BSC) - Raw Milk
|BACTERIA
|Instrument Bacteria Count Methods
|7b.
|bioMérieux TEMPO Aerobic Count (TAC)
|BACTERIA
|Instrument Bacteria Count Methods
|7c.
|Bentley BactoCount IBC (BCC) - raw milk only
|BACTERIA
|Instrument Bacteria Count Methods
|7d.
|Bentley BactoCount IBCm (BCMC) - raw milk only
|BACTERIA
|Instrument Bacteria Count Methods
|7e.
|Foss BacSomatic - raw milk only
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|B2
|Charm BsDA
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C2
|Charm II Competitive
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C3
|Charm II Sequential
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C4
|Charm II Quantitative
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C10
|Charm II Sulfa Assay
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C11
|Charm II Chloramphenicol
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C12
|Charm II Tetracycline Assay
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C13
|Charm SL Test Beta-lactam
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C15
|Charm SL - 3 Test Beta Lactam
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C17
|Charm Rosa Tetracycline-SL Test
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C18
|Charm Rosa Sulf Test
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C19
|Charm Trio Test
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|C20
|Charm BL30SEC Test
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|D3
|DelvoTest P 5 Pack
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|I1
|Idexx New Snap BL
|DRUG TESTS
|Detection of Inhibitory Substances
|I2
|Idexx- Snap Tetracycline
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Direct Somatic Cell Count
|12
|Direct Somatic Cell Count (DMSCC)
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16a
|Foss 90
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16b.
|Foss 250/300/360/400
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16c.
|Bentley 150/300/500/FCM/FC
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16d.
|Foss 5000/FC/7
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16e.
|Perkin-Elmer/Delta Instruments MKII/SMART
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16f.
|Foss Minor
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16g.
|Foss 7 DC
|SOMATIC CELLS
|Electronic Somatic Cell Count
|16h.
|Foss BacSomatic
|COLIFORMS
|Instrument Coliform Count Methods
|19a.
|bioMérieux TEMPO Coliform Count (TCC)
|COLIFORMS
|Other Coliform Count Methods
|20a.
|3M Petrifilm Coliform Count (PCC)/HSCC)
|COLIFORMS
|Other Coliform Count Methods
|20b.
|Charm Peel Plate Coliform Count (PPCC/PPEC/PPCCHV/PPECHV)
|COLIFORMS
|Agar Coliform Count Methods
|21a.
|Coliform Plate Count (CPC)
|CONTAINERS
|Pasteurized milk Containers
|22a.
|Rinse Method
|CONTAINERS
|Pasteurized milk Containers
|22b.
|Swab Method
|CONTAINERS
|Other Pasteurized milk Container Methods
|23a.
|Disintegration Test
|CONTAINERS
|Other Pasteurized milk Container Methods
|23b.
|Flat Lid or Pour Contact Tests
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24a.
|Multiple Tube Fermentation – Most Probable Number (MPN) or Presence-Absence (P-A)
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24b.
|Membrane Filtration
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24c.
|Heterotrophic Plate Count (HPC)
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24d.
|Idexx Colilert
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24e.
|Idexx Colilert 18
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24f.
|Idexx Colisure
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24g.
|Charm E*colite
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water
|24h.
|Charm Colitag
|DAIRY WATER
|Dairy Water Testing, Other (ex. EPA)
|25
|Dairy Water Testing, Other (ex. EPA)
|PHOSPHATASE
|Alkaline Phosphatase Methods
|28a.
|Advanced Instruments Flourophos
|PHOSPHATASE
|Alkaline Phosphatase Methods
|28b.
|Charm Paslite
|PHOSPHATASE
|Alkaline Phosphatase Methods
|28c.
|Charm Fast Alkaline Phosphatase (FAP)
|PHOSPHATASE
|Alkaline Phosphatase Methods
|28d.
|Neogen Accupoint Advanced Alkaline Phosphatase Method
|VITAMINS
|Vitamin Analysis
|30a.
|Vitamin A
|VITAMINS
|Vitamin Analysis
|30b.
|Vitamin D
|VITAMINS
|Vitamin Analysis
|30c.
|Vitamin A & D
Dairy Laboratory Directors
Dairy Laboratory Directors are required for any Industry or commercial laboratory. The requirements for dairy laboratory directors can be found in Ch. 59a.5. Standards for Pennsylvania-approved dairy laboratories, official laboratories and other laboratories; reports of results. The PA Approved Dairy Director Examinations will be distributed electronically on an as needed basis.
The examination is comprised of eight (8) total sections:
1) Sampling, 2) Cultural Procedures, 3) Standard Plate Count [Agar &/or Petrifilm], 4) Coliform Count [Agar &/or Petrifilm], 5) Delvo, 6) Somatic Cell Count [DMSCC & /or ESCC], 7) Appendix N [all assays], 8) Phosphatase test [Charm Paslite, Charm F-AP, &/or Fluorophos]
A twenty dollar ($20.00) fee is assessed to each section of the examination. At minimum, all candidates must take "Sampling" and "Cultural Procedures" and may register for additional sections as desired. The exams are open book, any reference and/or study material may be utilized. However, each candidate must complete the exam independently without assistance from others.
To register, complete the registration form and submit payment in the form of a check made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" to the below address:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Food Safety & Laboratory Services
ATTN: Phillip Harchack
2301 North Cameron Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Upon successful completion of the Dairy Lab Director exam, a certificate will be issued by the Department.
Appendix N Drug Residue Training Program
This site contains training documents associated with Appendix N Drug Residue testing and QC forms that are required for record keeping. A test will be required for completion of the training program and will be in an online format. A score of 80% is a passing grade. Passing test scores will be maintained as proof of training.
Training of Certified Industry Supervisors (CIS) and Industry Supervisors (IS) that are listed at their testing facility is required according to the current version of FDA Evaluation of Milk Laboratories Manual (EML).
Participation in a training program with a passing test score would be acceptable for the required training of CIS and IS.
The CIS quiz and IS quiz are available on demand at anytime.
This training must be completed every two (2) years during the onsite evaluation. Failure to do so could result in removal as a CIS or IS.
National Milk Drug Residue Database
The National Milk Drug Residue Database (NMDRD) system was implemented in cooperation with the National Conference on Interstate Milk Shipments. The goal is to have a database that consists of testing of milk samples for drug residues by the industry, states, and federal agencies. The data shall include information on the source of samples, when analyses were conducted, numbers of analyses, methods used, and results by drug and methods.
Results shall be submitted monthly to the Department at RA-AGNMDRDREPORTS@pa.gov using the NMDRD Base Reporting Form.
The original PDF form should be submitted to ensure proper data entry. Scanned copies are not acceptable.
The NMDRD Reporting Instructions provides directions on how to fill out this form.
QC Forms
QC (Quality Control) Forms ensures that a laboratory is following the Evaluation of Milk Laboratory Manual, current edition. These forms are necessary to accurately capture required documentation that will be reviewed during the Laboratory Audit conducted by the Department's LEO's to verify accuracy of laboratory procedures.
Applicable QC forms for dairy laboratories can be found in the QC Forms section of the website.
Emergency Lab Reporting Procedures
All positive official monthly and semi-annual test results are required to be reported to the Department of Agriculture immediately, by emailing the BFSLS 472 Emergency Laboratory Report Form, a copy of the positive test results and any supporting documentation applicable (i.e. bill of lading) to RA-AGLABRESULTS@pa.gov.
Screening Facilities – A copy of this report shall accompany the truck and producer samples to the confirmation location, be kept on file at the screening location, and be sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture with the BFSLS 477 Appendix N Bulk Tanker Positive Drug Residue Test Report immediately upon identifying a positive result.
