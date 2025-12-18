Patriotic Pennsylvania Voices to Open Each Day of the 2026 PA Farm Show

Schuylkill County 14-year-old wins fan-voting in ‘Oh, Say Can You Sing?’ Contest. Eleven winners from seven counties to open each day and select events singing the National Anthem live.

Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the performers who will sing the National Anthem daily and at special events during the 2026 Farm Show. Finalist 14-year-old Carly Green from Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, received the most social media fan votes in the 2026 PA Farm Show National Anthem contest, "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" She will sing live during the Opening Ceremony to kick off the 110th PA Farm Show at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

"Each year, the Farm Show begins with voices that remind us of who we are and what we’re growing toward," Secretary Redding said. "Our National Anthem contest winners embody the spirit of ‘Growing a Nation’ – their talent, pride, and passion reflect the strength of Pennsylvania agriculture and the communities it sustains."

A panel of judges selected 25 finalists from among 85 qualified entries, more than double the entries in the 2025 contest. Finalists' videos were posted on Facebook for fan voting to determine those who will sing live throughout the week. Other winners will sing live to open each day’s events, as well as special events during the Farm Show.

A contest winner will sing in the GIANT Expo Hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center at 8:00 a.m. each day of the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show, from January 10-17. Performances can be heard throughout the complex and will be featured live on the PA Farm Show's Facebook page.

Winners, and the dates they will sing, are listed below:

Friday, January 9 at 5 p.m. at PA Preferred® Reception – Zoe Smith, Camp Hill, Dauphin County

Saturday, January 10 at 8 a.m. – Madalyn Nowell, Greencastle, Franklin County

Sunday, January 11 at 8 a.m. – Bella, Ava, and Rosie Sracic, Gettysburg, Adams County

Monday, January 12 at 8 a.m. – Central Dauphin High School Choir, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Tuesday, January 13 at 8 a.m. – Kim Bitzer, Phoenixville, Chester County

Tuesday, January 13 at 10 a.m. at Junior Livestock Sale – Marabeth Duggan, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Wednesday, January 14 at 8 a.m. – Maria Siegrist, New Providence, Lancaster County

Thursday, January 15 at 8 a.m. – Kiersten Englebert, Biglerville, Adams County

Thursday, January 15 at 1 p.m. at the Army-Navy Cookoff – Dal Blocker, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Friday, January 16 at 8 a.m. – Susquehanna Township Middle School Choir, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Saturday, January 17 at 8 a.m. – Taylor Dang, Wellsville, York County

The 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show, themed “Growing a Nation,” will once again showcase beloved traditions, including the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the Farm Show Food Court and Farm Market, Sheep-to-Shawl, sheep herding, lumberjacking, cow milking, and hundreds of daily competitions and demonstrations. Visitors can enjoy live cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred Culinary Connection and explore more than one million square feet of hands-on agricultural education, exhibits, and opportunities to meet the people who are ‘Growing A Nation’ through Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

Find new features, special guests, and a full schedule of events, and more about the 2026 PA Farm Show at farmshow.pa.gov.

Watch your favorites perform the National Anthem live on PA Farm Show on Facebook and follow PA Farm Show on Instagram and X for more Farm Show news and updates.

