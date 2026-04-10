Hanover, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail at Codorus State Park in York County. Created in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the GeoTrail leads visitors to 25 state parks where themed geocaches reveal stories from Pennsylvania’s past through a technology-driven scavenger hunt.

The DCNR America250PA GeoTrail will launch Saturday, April 11, and run through March 2028. For details on how to participate, including coordinates, rules, and park information, visit the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail webpage.

“America’s story lives on Pennsylvania’s land, and DCNR has long conserved the parks, forests, and historic landscapes where that story was written,” said Secretary Dunn. “This anniversary year, we are proud to join America250PA in celebrating that legacy through education, conservation, and public events. Through initiatives like the DCNR America250PA GeoTrail, we are creating new opportunities for Pennsylvanians to connect with the places that shaped our nation. And as we honor the past, we are investing in the future to ensure these lands remain protected and accessible for generations to come.”

Participants will discover Pennsylvania’s rich history through its state park system by joining this technology-driven scavenger hunt. Called geocaching, this free activity begins by entering the coordinates provided on DCNR’s website into any GPS-enabled device. From there, hike through one of the 25 participating state parks to search for a hidden container or cache. Each park features a unique cache that highlights a piece of Pennsylvania history that occurred at the park. Visit all 25 parks and find all 25 caches to receive a completion coin.

“Pennsylvania’s story lives in its landscapes—in the places where people worked, played, and helped shape the nation,” said Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director, America250PA. “The DCNR America250PA GeoTrail invites people to explore our state parks in a new way, connecting history and the outdoors through discovery and hands-on experience. As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, this initiative helps bring our shared history to life and helps ensure that every corner of Pennsylvania has a place in this milestone.”

Located in the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, the Codorus State Park geocache highlights the Mary Ann Furnace, built in 1762 by George Stevenson, George Ross—who later signed the Declaration of Independence—and William Thompson, who together established what is believed to be the first charcoal furnace constructed west of the Susquehanna River. The furnace produced items such as pans, kettles, utensils, and five plate stoves, and later supplied cannonballs and grapeshot for the Continental Army. Although no structures remain, artifacts including an original five plate stove are displayed at the park’s visitor center. The founders of Mary Ann Furnace went on to play influential roles in the development of the United States, making this site an important piece of early Pennsylvania history.

Participating State Parks & Geocache Themes