Pennsylvania continues aggressive, coordinated response to avian influenza outbreak threatening the state’s $7.1 billion poultry industry.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding urged poultry producers to tighten biosecurity to protect their birds and businesses during heightened seasonal risks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) to Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry. He encouraged farmers and others in the industry to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s HPAI Recovery Grants, which are now helping farms and other poultry businesses get back on their feet after devastating losses from avian influenza.

“The Shapiro Administration stands with Pennsylvania farmers in good times and bad," said Sec. Redding. “Hi-Path Avian Influenza has been the biggest animal health crisis in American history. I am proud of this Administration’s aggressive response, including the nation’s first dedicated relief fund to help compensate farmers for their losses. We pledged in March 2023 that this Administration would double down on our efforts to support farmers and reduce the spread of Avian Flu — and that’s exactly what we did.

“Governor Josh Shapiro proposed a 2025-26 budget that continues to include crucial support for farmers hit by the avian influenza crisis. We are standing with them and working every single day to protect their flocks, because when our farmers succeed, Pennsylvania succeeds.”

Pennsylvania’s HPAI Recovery Grant program has proven to be a vital resource in recovery efforts for Pennsylvania farmers. Pennsylvania’s last three budgets each set aside $25 million for the HPAI Recovery Fund. So far, 292 applicants have received a total of nearly $15.7 million to help them recover losses and protect their operations with biosecurity improvements. The fund has $59.6 million in reserve today.

The Shapiro Administration continues to invest in this program with a proposed $11 million in the 2025-26 budget. Governor Shapiro has also proposed investing another $2 million to keep Pennsylvania’s new animal diagnostic laboratory in the western part of the state operational, providing critical testing services for farmers to ensure their poultry and livestock remain healthy.

In addition to relief funds, the Shapiro Administration has deployed a team that reached over 170 experts at the peak of the outbreak during spring migration to help conduct testing and improve security measures on farms across the Commonwealth. A response team made up of hundreds of veterinarians and specialists from the PA Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Penn State Extension, and PennAg Industries have worked side by side with poultry businesses to protect their farms from infection, and to recover as quickly as possible when an infection hits.

Wild birds are known to carry the virus. With fall wild bird migration underway, the risk of infection is at its peak and windy conditions further heighten risks. Pennsylvania is currently responding to presumed or confirmed infections in six Lancaster County locations with a total of nearly 60,000 birds affected. According to the USDA, there are currently 32 commercial flocks, 29 backyard flocks infected, with 6.42 million birds affected nationwide.

Almost always fatal to birds, the virus poses tremendous risk to the poultry industry, which is one of the top three sectors in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Since February 2022, when the outbreak of the current strain began, Pennsylvania has lost more than 7.1 million birds in 41 commercial flocks, 53 backyard flocks in 23 counties.

Avian influenza is not currently considered to be a threat to human health for the general public. Those who work closely with birds should wear appropriate personal protective gear.

Poultry producers should continue to implement strict biosecurity practices, monitor bird health, and report any unexplained illnesses and deaths in a flock to 717-772-2852.

Pennsylvania’s state veterinarians also strongly urge producers to take advantage of free Wildlife Biosecurity Assessments from the USDA to help them identify and reduce risks on their farm.

Find more information about avian influenza and protecting your flock at agriculture.pa.gov.



Learn how Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture as key to our future economic success.

Read more about commonsense investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal and support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

# # #