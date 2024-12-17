Apply for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Recovery Reimbursement Grant

Overview
The grant is for farms, integrators, and allied industries hurt by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). It will reimburse them for making biosecurity upgrades.
Reimbursements are capped at $25,000.00 per premises. This program has $2 million in funding. All reimbursements depend on availability of funding.
The grant aims to encourage new biosecurity practices. It also aims to improve existing ones.
Well-written biosecurity plans will identify all areas to address and improve practices. Every farm or poultry business will be at different levels. This program aims to enhance biosecurity on poultry farms. It will fix weaknesses and reduce HPAI cases.
Operating expenses are not eligible. Their are one-time exceptions if the operator never used disinfectant, PPE, or a starter kit before.
The grant has five rounds of applications and funding. Round five is currently underway.
Application deadline for round five has been extended until Monday, June 30, 2025.
Additional resources:
- Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Recovery Reimbursement Grant (PDF) general application.
- Round five (PDF) application.
How to apply
To apply, you have to fill out the application.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Recovery Reimbursement Grant application.
The application is due by Monday, June 30, 2025.
The application asks for a copy of an IRS Form 1040 for your most recent tax year. Or, it asks for any related itemized invoices, bills, or receipts. You need these to show the loss you experienced.
Round deadlines
- Round five applications closes on Monday, June 30 2025.
- Round one applications closed on September 10, 2022.
- Round two applications closed on October 8, 2022.
- Round three applications closed on January 15, 2023.
- Round four applications closed on June 29, 2023.
Submitting the application
Once completed, mail the application to:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Attn: Morgan Sheffield
2301 North Cameron Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Guidelines for each round
Eligible expenses for poultry farmers (F) and poultry integrators (I) include:
- Loss of income (F,I).
- Mortgage interest payments. (F)
- Rent payments. (F)
- Utility payments. (F)
- Working capital for the purpose of covering costs of re-opening farming operations after being fully or partially closed due to the state or federally mandated quarantine period. (I)
- Payroll costs, costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during periods of paid sick, medical or family leave, and insurance premiums. (I)
Losses up to $100,000 will be reimbursed at 100 percent. Losses of amounts over $100,000 may be reimbursed up to 50%, with a maximum cap on reimbursement of $1,000,000. The maximum cap for applicants will be per event in the Commonwealth.
Expense not eligible include losses or costs eligible for or covered by federal funding, insurance, contracts or other funding sources.
Contact us
If you have any questions about this program or the application process, contact Morgan Sheffield at 717-787-3568 or by email at msheffield@pa.gov.