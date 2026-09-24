Since 2023, Pennsylvania has supported the expansion of 26 small businesses, investing more than $1.68 million through the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant.

The Shapiro Administration also invited applicants for the next round of grants through the PA Farm Bill program.

Brookville, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced nearly $600,000 in state funding for 10 small meat processors in eight Pennsylvania counties, helping businesses expand processing capacity, improve food and worker safety, and meet demand for local products. Redding also announced that applications are now open for the next round of the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant program.

“Small processors are absolutely integral to Pennsylvania agriculture,” Sec. Redding said. “They create markets and lower transportation costs for farmers, keep food dollars in our communities, and give consumers more choices for locally produced meat. This funding helps businesses invest in their operations, and opening the next round means more Pennsylvania processors can build for the future.”

Pennsylvania supports a strong, competitive and resilient cattle industry, and strengthening domestic beef production is essential to the economic health of producers and rural communities and the long-term security of our food supply. These investments will strengthen Pennsylvania’s beef supply chain and expand local processing capacity at a time when market disruptions, tight cattle supplies and other challenges are putting pressure on the nation’s beef industry.

Since 2023, Pennsylvania has supported the expansion of 26 small businesses, investing more than $1.68 million through the program. The grants are just one of the $13.8 million in PA Farm Bill investments Governor Josh Shapiro has made each year since taking office, providing critical funds for rebuilding the workforce, and expanding processing infrastructure and marketing opportunities for Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry.

Processors are encouraged to apply for the 2026-27 grants, funded at $500,000 in the 2026-27 state budget. The program is accepting applications now through Nov. 6, 2026. Grants are limited to no more than $100,000 per applicant.

The announcement was made in Jefferson County at Meatheads Market, also known as B & P Meats, which received a $93,769 grant in January 2025 to expand its meat-processing capabilities. The funding supported the purchase of equipment that has improved processing efficiency, worker safety and food safety. The business also received food safety consultation to support its expansion into USDA-inspected smoked and cooked products, helping Meatheads Market grow its business and expand its product offerings.

“This investment has made a real difference for our business,” said Nate Barber of Meatheads Market. “The funding allowed us to invest in equipment that improves efficiency, strengthens food and worker safety, and helps us expand the products we can offer our customers. Support like this gives small processors the opportunity to grow, create new opportunities for local farmers, and continue serving our community.”

The grant covers costs associated with opening a new processing operation or the expansion of a current operation. The grants can also be used to cover the costs of getting a USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) inspection. Grants are limited to $100,000 per applicant.

Grant recipients announced today, business locations, and grant amounts are as follows:

Bradford County

Bryan’s Meat Cutting – $71,673

Chester County

Clarkco Meats – $51,409

Lycoming County

Gary Gibson – $71,673

Monroe County

Stryker Farm – $28,239

Finest Kind Provisions – $15,181

Susquehanna County

Waldron Custom Meats – $71,673

Wayne County

Whitmore Quality Custom Cuts – $68,842

Westmoreland County

Weimer Meats – $67,239

York County

DeTraglia Farm – $61,277

Cabin Hollow Butcher Shop – $71,673

Interested applicants can find detailed guidelines and how to apply for the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant at agriculture.pa.gov, or in the Sept. 19, 2026 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

Making Sure Pennsylvania’s Cattle Industry Continues to Thrive

Pennsylvania’s meat-processing industry is an essential link between the Commonwealth’s farms and consumers, supporting producers, workers and rural communities across the state. Pennsylvania’s beef industry alone contributes about $1 billion annually to the state’s economy and supports nearly 14,000 jobs, with more than 13,000 beef cattle farms raising more than 1.6 million cattle and calves.

The Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant helps strengthen that connection by giving small processors the resources to open or expand operations, obtain federal inspection, purchase processing equipment and provide employees training. By expanding local processing capacity, the program gives Pennsylvania livestock producers more opportunities to process and sell their animals closer to home while increasing the availability of Pennsylvania-produced meat for consumers.

Industry partners shared their thoughts on the program.

“Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is proud to support the state investment in the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program because strong local processing capacity provides Pennsylvania farmers with more reliable options to market their livestock and poultry,” President Tommy Nagle said. “Investing in these processors strengthens our domestic agricultural supply chain, supports rural communities, and helps ensure Pennsylvania farmers can continue meeting consumer demand for locally produced food.”

"Pennsylvania Cattlemen's Association congratulates the winners of the Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant,” President Bill Devore said. “We support the small processors throughout the Commonwealth who play an integral part in the beef industry. Now, more than ever, we value the role these processors play in delivering the best of Pennsylvania beef to all Pennsylvania tables."

“Investing in Pennsylvania’s small meat processors strengthens Pennsylvania agriculture and most certainly benefits the beef supply chain,” Nichole Hockenberry, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Beef Council said. “These grant opportunities help expand local processing capacity, support our farm families and create greater access to Pennsylvania-raised beef for consumers across the Commonwealth.”

This announcement comes in the same month that the Shapiro Administration secured a historic $1.2 billion investment from Chobani to establish its first dairy operation in Pennsylvania. This was the largest investment in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry history, continuing the Administration’s dedication to supporting Pennsylvania’s leading industry.

Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Sector is the Backbone of the Commonwealth

With more than 48,800 farms contributing over $132 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, agriculture is foundational to the Commonwealth’s heritage and future. Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening both agriculture and food security — helping farmers, families, and communities thrive.

The 2026-2027 bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed earlier this year continues this work by:

Maintaining $10 million for the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program to continue driving innovation in Pennsylvania agriculture.

Continuing $13.8 million to fully fund the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Increasing the cap for capital development projects, which includes agricultural projects, in the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) program from $200,000 to potentially up to $2 million.

· Directing funding to the Agricultural Business Development Center and the Centers of Plant, Beef, Poultry & Livestock, and Dairy Excellence to support farmers and producers with resources and services that enhance the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms.

· Sustaining funding for the nation’s leading farmland preservation program, protecting 6,759 farms and 669,854 acres in 58 counties from future development.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about the 2026-27 budget, and investments in Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry at governor.pa.gov.

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