The Pennsylvania Distilled Spirits Industry Promotion Program was created by state law, and up to $1 million in funding may be allocated annually by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to the program for the purposes of increasing the production of Pennsylvania-made distilled spirits and enhancing the Pennsylvania distilled spirits industry through promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects. The Program is administered by five Board members who are appointed by the Governor and the General Assembly.
The Board meets throughout the year to solicit, evaluate and recommend projects to the PLCB for funding.
Guidelines and Uses
Distilled Spirits Production Marketing and Research includes but is not limited to conducting projects focusing on:
- Distilled Spirits Tourism
- Statewide, Regional, and/or Local Marketing and Promotion
- Consumer Education
- Industry Training and Development
- Distillery Trails and Guides
- Events and Promotion
- Flavor and Sensory Analysis
- Workforce Development and Education
- Sustainability and Production Innovation
- Quality and Production Research
- Waste Reduction and Byproduct Utilization
- Supply Chain and Distribution
- Packaging and Product Development
- Promotion and Use of Pennsylvania Agricultural Products
Funding Opportunities
Funds are made available annually. The request for proposals (RFP) is published annually in the Pennsylvania Bulletin under the Department of Agriculture.
This publication usually takes place in January. Proposals are reviewed and recommended by the Pennsylvania Distilled Spirits Industry Promotion Program Board to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture for funding.
How to Apply
Email proposals within the application period to RA-AGCOMMODITIES@pa.gov.
Reporting Requirements
Grantees are required to provide a biannual progress report on their research. Reporting is based on the deliverables stated within the proposal and is due every October 1 and April 1 to BOTH resource accounts:
Meeting Minutes
Contact
Michael Keefe
Commodities Program Manager
Mikeefe@pa.gov
717-307-3243