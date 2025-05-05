The Pennsylvania Distilled Spirit Industry Promotion Program was created by state law, and up to $1 million in funding may be allocated annually by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to the program for the purposes of increasing the production of Pennsylvania-made distilled spirits and enhancing the Pennsylvania distilled spirit industry through promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects. The Program is administered by five Board members who are appointed by the Governor and the General Assembly.

The Board meets throughout the year to solicit, evaluate and recommend projects to the PLCB for funding.

