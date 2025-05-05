Through CHEMSWEEP, applicators can dispose of unwanted pesticides legally and often for free. Most waste pesticides are incinerated. The rest go to hazardous waste landfills.

Every year, CHEMSWEEP operates in select counties. Licensed farmers, pesticide applicators, and businesses in these counties can join. If you're in agriculture, pest control, lawn care, or selling pesticides, check out the 2026 CHEMSWEEP map.

If your county is eligible, complete your inventory submission here.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION IS MARCH 31, 2026.

Note - The Public Inventory Submissions website opens in December.



A Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) inspector will verify pesticide inventories from farmers and licensed applicators. Then, PDA will arrange collections with a contractor, usually from July to October. CHEMSWEEP covers the first 2,000 pounds per participant.

The program only accepts pesticides registered in the Commonwealth. These are called Universal Waste Pesticides. They will be collected and disposed of according to regulations. The contractor becomes the official generator of your waste pesticides at collection.

