Philadelphia, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show theme, “Growing a Nation” at historic Wyck House Farm and Garden in Philadelphia. The 2026 Farm Show — Pennsylvania’s State Fair™ — will kick off a year of America250PA special events and celebrations bringing millions of visitors to the Commonwealth recognizing Pennsylvania’s leading role in the founding of our American democracy.

“America was born in Pennsylvania, with its identity deeply rooted in agriculture,” said Secretary Redding. “Two hundred and fifty years later, Pennsylvania agriculture is still leading our nation, supplying the economic power, ingenuity, and innovation that is growing our nation’s future. Farm Show celebrates the outstanding products and people who make up our powerhouse agriculture and food industry, supporting 600,000 jobs pouring more than $132.5 billion into our state economy, including exports of more than $4 billion in agriculture and forest products — not only keeping our heritage alive, but supplying innovative solutions to our nation’s greatest challenges.

“The Shapiro Administration is proud to support Pennsylvania agriculture and the innovative, tenacious Pennsylvanians who are growing a vibrant tomorrow for our Commonwealth and our nation,” he continued.

Wyck House Farm and Garden uniquely bridges the past and future of American agriculture. As one of the oldest urban farms in the country — continuously cultivated for over 300 years — Wyck stands as a living example of how agriculture has shaped communities, sustained families, and rooted American values in the soil of our cities and towns. Its legacy makes it the ideal backdrop for revealing a theme that connects generations of growers to the broader American story.

"For 300 years, residents of Wyck have used the land to nurture and nourish themselves and their community,” said Wyck Executive Director Kim Staub. “Today, we use the past as inspiration for the present, sharing a harvest that puts food on the table and strengthens connections in our urban neighborhood."

The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) was established by the Commonwealth in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. One of the original 13 colonies — and home to the signing of both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — Pennsylvania holds a uniquely pivotal role in the nation’s founding and future.

“America250PA is proud to partner with the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation,” said America250PA Executive Director Cassandra Coleman. “While we look forward to January, it feels especially fitting to share this news in October. For generations, Pennsylvania farmers — whether under the summer sun or by the light of a harvest moon — have done the work that helped the American experiment grow and thrive for 250 years."

Every year, the PA Farm Show brings half a million visitors to the capitol city for eight days of competition, and family fun with an educational twist. The 2026 event will run from Saturday, January 10 through Saturday, January 17 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The 2026 Farm Show will feature fan-favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, delicious Farm Show Food Court, thousands of competitive agricultural events, homegrown celebrity cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection, and more than one million square-feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who are growing Pennsylvania and our nation through agriculture.

Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan budgets have invested in Pennsylvania’s national legacy as a leader in agriculture. He has proposed a budget for 2025-26 that continues to foster innovation, protect the industry, and continue to support Pennsylvania agriculture’s competitive edge on the national and international front.

The Governor’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture, along with energy, manufacturing, robotics, and technology as key to Pennsylvania’s future economic success.

Learn more about Governor Shapiro’s support for Pennsylvania farmers and nation-leading agricultural industry at pa.gov/governor.

