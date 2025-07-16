Raw milk and cheese sold online to more than 50 pick-up locations across Pennsylvania may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns consumers to immediately discard The Family Cow brand raw milk and raw-milk cheese, sold from the farm’s Chambersburg retail store and online for pick-up at more than 50 locations across Pennsylvania. All production and sell-by dates, all raw milk and all varieties of raw-milk cheese from the dairy should be discarded.

Product samples tested in July were confirmed to be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, following a recent spike in reported salmonella infections that included those who ate and drank the dairy’s unpasteurized milk products.

Public health and food safety experts at the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Agriculture have been investigating to pinpoint the sources of more than 70 reported salmonella infections since August 2024. A substantial number of those reporting illnesses had consumed the dairy’s products before they became ill.

Raw milk sold in plastic pint, half-gallon, and gallon containers as well as a variety of cheese products were sold at the farm’s store at 3854 Olde Scotland Road in Chambersburg, Franklin County and at additional retail locations that could not be confirmed by the business. Product were also sold to online customers at yourfamilyfarmer.com for pick-up at locations statewide.

The dairy’s raw-milk cheese is sold in various sizes in both blocks and shredded. Varieties include cheddar, yellow cheddar, Colby, garlic and chives cheddar, applewood smoked cheddar, unsalted cheddar, raw pepper jack cheese, baby Swiss, yogurt cheese, and Fromage Affiné (aged cheddar). Varieties of shredded cheese include pizza cheese, white cheddar, yellow cheddar, and white and yellow cheddar mix.

Salmonella bacteria can make people sick with diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Children under five, adults over 65, and people with compromised immune systems may be at risk of more severe illnesses requiring medical treatment or hospitalization.

Anyone who consumed the raw milk should consult a physician if they become ill.

Information about drinking raw milk can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s food safety inspection services help to ensure that food sold in Pennsylvania is safe. For more information about food safety in Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

